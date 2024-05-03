Top 5 winningest college football teams of last decade ft. Georgia

The 2024 college football season is right around the corner as the summer and fall months quickly approach. Many programs have their sights set on building a successful team for the upcoming season and carving out their path to a national title.

There are some programs that have built a legacy by consistently being championship contenders each season. Here is a look at the top five college football teams with the highest win percentage since 2013.

Top 5 winningest college football teams of the last decade

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban built one of the most successful programs over the last decade

#5. Oklahoma (78.5%)

The Oklahoma Sooners have a record of 113-31 over the last decade, which includes eight seasons with less than three losses. Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley, and Brent Venables have been the head coaches of Oklahoma over that time.

The Sooners haven't been ranked No. 1 overall in the AP poll over the last decade, but they've spent time as high as the No. 2 ranked team. Their last national championship victory came in 2000 under head coach Bob Stoops.

Oklahoma has had two Heisman Trophy winners in the last 10 years, with quarterback Baker Mayfield winning in 2017 and quarterback Kyler Murray winning in 2018. The Sooners haven't had much success in bowl games over the last decade, going just 4-7. Their last bowl game win came in the 2021 Alamo Bowl when they beat Oregon 47-32.

#4. Georgia (81.9%)

The Georgia Bulldogs are 122-27 over the last decade, giving them a winning percentage of 81.9%. The Bulldogs were coached by Mark Richt before Kirby Smart took over in 2016.

Kirby Smart went just 8-5 in his first season with Georgia but has yet to lose over three games in a season since then. Georgia has been ranked No. 1 overall in the AP poll in four of the last 10 years.

The Georgia Bulldogs haven't had a Heisman Trophy winner since Herschel Walker in 1982, but they have won two college football national titles in the last decade. They have an outstanding record of 11-3 in bowl games and College Football Playoff games during that time, including back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

#3. Clemson (85.4%)

The Clemson Tigers have found tremendous success over the last decade under head coach Dabo Swinney. Swinney turned the program around since taking over for Tommy Bowdey midway through the 2008 season.

The Tigers are 129-22 over the last decade and have won two national championships (2016 and 2018). Clemson hasn't had any Heisman Trophy winners but has produced many NFL draft picks over the last 10 years, including Deshaun Watson, Hunter Renfroe, Trevor Lawrence, DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Dexter Lawrence, and Christian Wilkins.

Clemson is 10-5 in bowl games and College Football Playoff games over the last decade, with their most recent win being the 2023 Gator Bowl. They defeated Kentucky 38-35 to give Dabo Swinney his 12th career postseason win with the Tigers.

#2. Ohio State (88.2%)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 127-17 over the last decade under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day. Meyer lost just nine games during his time as the Buckeyes head coach, and Day has only eight total losses since taking over as head coach in 2018.

The Buckeyes' last national title came in 2014 under Urban Meyer, when they defeated Oregon 42-35 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. They are 7-6 in postseason games over the last decade, with their last postseason victory coming in the 2021 Rose Bowl against Utah.

Ohio State hasn't had an unbeaten season over the last decade, but they have had five seasons with only one loss over that time.

#1. Alabama (89.6%)

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been the winningest college football team over the last decade. Alabama has dominated college football during that time with a record of 138-16. Former head coach Nick Saban has been a massive part of the program's success before retiring after the 2023 season.

Saban won six national titles as head coach of the Crimson Tide, including three in the last decade. Alabama has produced three Heisman Trophy winners in the last decade. This includes Derrick Henry in 2015, DeVonta Smith in 2020, and Bryce Young in 2021.

They have a postseason record of 10-6 over the last 10 seasons. The Crimson Tide will now attempt to continue to dominate college football after Nick Saban's retirement, with Kalen DeBoer taking over the team in 2024.

