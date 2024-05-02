8 college football teams with most QBs on NFL rosters ft. Alabama

Certain college football programs throughout history have had tremendous success developing quarterbacks who have gone on to compete in the NFL.

Quarterback is considered the most important position on a football team, and college football provides an early glimpse into the professional future of some quarterbacks.

The NFL's top quarterbacks have come from programs all over the country, but these schools have stood out amongst the rest in producing players at that position who are currently in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is a look at the eight college football teams that have produced the most quarterbacks on NFL rosters right now.

READ: Top 10 college football running backs to watch out for ahead of 2024 season ft. Ollie Gordon II

8 college football teams with the most QBs on NFL rosters

Former Oklahoma QB #1 Kyler Murray

#1. Alabama (3)

Alabama has produced three quarterbacks currently on NFL rosters. Alabama is one of the top programs in college football history and is the program where many NFL players past and present began their journey to the league.

Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, and Bryce Young are the three quarterbacks currently on NFL rosters who played at Alabama. All three players were first-round draft selections, with Bryce Young being the first overall pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2023. The three former Crimson Tide QBs were all starters for their respective NFL teams last season.

#2. Georgia (3)

Stetson Bennett, Jake Fromm, and Matthew Stafford are the three quarterbacks who played college football for Georgia and are currently on an NFL roster. Bennett is the only Georgia quarterback who won a national title with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

Matthew Stafford was the first overall selection by the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft and went on to win a Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Fromm was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and has served as a backup quarterback during his career. Fromm played for the Bills and Giants and is currently a member of the Washington Commanders.

#3. Houston (3)

Houston may not be the first program that comes to mind when thinking of the top college football schools in the country. But Houston has produced three current NFL quarterbacks, including Kyle Allen, Case Keenum, and Clayton Tune.

Allen began his college football career at Texas A&M but transferred to Houston in 2016. He has played as a backup quarterback in the NFL and is currently a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Case Keenum is Houston's all-time leading passer and has played for nine different teams in his career. Tune was a fifth-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and played backup to Kyler Murray last season.

#4. North Carolina (3)

There are three quarterbacks who have played for North Carolina and are currently on an NFL roster. Sam Howell played three seasons at North Carolina before being drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. He finished his career as the Tar Heels' all-time leading passer with 10,283 yards.

Drake Maye is the most recent North Carolina quarterback to join an NFL roster. Maye was the third overall pick by the New England Patriots in this year's NFL draft.

Mitchell Trubisky is the third North Carolina player on an NFL roster. Trubisky was the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and is currently a backup for the Buffalo Bills.

#5. North Dakota State (3)

Trey Lance, Easton Stick, and Carson Wentz all played college football at North Dakota State and are currently on an NFL roster. Wentz was the earliest drafted quarterback from NDSU when he was selected second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz has struggled with injuries during his career and is currently a backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lance was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers after three seasons with the Bison. Lance was recently traded to the Dallas Cowboys after appearing in just eight games. Stick was a fifth-round selection by the Chargers in 2019 and still serves as a backup on their roster.

READ: Top 10 college football wide receivers to watch out for ahead of 2024 season ft. Luther Burden III

#6. Oklahoma (3)

There are three current starting quarterbacks in the NFL who played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners. Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray all played quarterback for the Sooners and are heading into the 2024 NFL season as starters.

Hurts began his college career at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma for his senior season in 2019. He finished second in Heisman voting that year and was a second-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Baker Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma after his freshman season at Texas Tech. Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, finished his career second all-time in passing at Oklahoma, and was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Mayfield is currently the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Kyler Murray played his freshman season at Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma for two seasons. Murray won the Heisman Trophy in 2018 and was the first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

#7. Oregon (3)

Anthony Brown Jr., Justin Herbert, and Marcus Mariota played college football for the Oregon Ducks and are currently on NFL rosters. Brown played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon for two seasons. Brown went undrafted in 2022 but has played for the Baltimore Ravens and is currently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Herbert played four seasons at Oregon and was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to be the future of the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert threw for over 10,500 yards in his career at Oregon and is the Chargers starter heading into the 2024 season.

Marcus Mariota played three seasons at Oregon and won the Heisman Trophy in 2014. He is Oregon's all-time leading passer with 10,796 yards passing in his career. He was drafted second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft and is currently a member of the Washington Commanders.

#8. Tennessee (3)

Joshua Dobbs, Hendon Hooker, and Joe Milton III all played college football at Tennessee and currently have roster spots on NFL teams. Dobbs played four seasons at Tennessee and was a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dobbs is currently a member of the San Francisco 49ers after playing for Arizona and Minnesota last season.

Hendon Hooker played three seasons at Virginia Tech before transferring to Tennessee for two seasons in 2021. Hooker finished fifth in Heisman voting in 2022 and was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Joe Milton III was a sixth-round draft pick in 2024 by the New England Patriots. He began his career at Michigan, where he played three seasons before transferring to Tennessee for three additional seasons. Milton threw for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023.

READ: Top 10 college football tight ends to watch out for ahead of 2024 season ft. Colston Loveland

Who do you think is the best NFL quarterback from these college football teams? Let us know in the comments below.