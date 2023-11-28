5 players who made it big in the NFL after working with Nick Saban at Alabama

Nick Saban is widely regarded as one of the greatest college football coaches in the modern era. He has been serving as the head coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007 and has led them to six national championships.

During his time in Alabama, Saban has worked with some outstanding prospects and transformed some players into superstars.

Here, we take a look at five players who made it big in the NFL after working under Nick Saban at Alabama.

5 players who have had successful NFL careers after working under Nick Saban at Alabama

#1. Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa played under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2017 to 2019. The quarterback was part of the Crimson Tide team that won the national championship in 2017.

Tagovailoa is currently in his fourth season with the Miami Dolphins. The signal-caller earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022 and only seems to be getting better with each passing season.

#2. Derrick Henry

From 2013 to 2015, Henry was a member of Nick Saban's Alabama team. In his final season with the Crimson Tide, the running back won the Heisman Trophy while also helping the team win the national championship.

He is currently in his ninth season with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and has earned two second-team All-Pro honors. The running back has also led the league in rushing touchdowns in two seasons.

#3. Julio Jones

Jones played at Alabama under Saban from 2008 to 2010. The wideout has gone on to have a stellar career in the NFL.

Jones, who joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, is in his 13th season in the big league. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Second-Team All-Pro selection.

#4. DeVonta Smith

Smith played at Alabama under Saban from 2017 to 2020. He won two national championships with the Crimson Tide and took home the Heisman Trophy in his final year with the program.

Smith is in his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles and has emerged as a key element of their offense. The wideout helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in February 2023, but they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

#5. Amari Cooper

Cooper played at Alabama under Saban from 2012 to 2014. He developed into one of the top wideouts in the country under the Crimson Tide head coach.

Cooper, who joined the Cleveland Browns in 2022, is now in his ninth season in the NFL and has earned four Pro Bowl honors.