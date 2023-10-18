Air Force vs Navy prediction, odds, and picks - Oct. 21

The Air Force Falcons go on the road to play the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. ET.

Air Force is currently 6-0 and the 22nd-ranked team in the country. The Falcons are coming off a 34-27 win over Wyoming last weekend.

Navy, meanwhile, is 3-3 but has won two straight games against Charlotte and North Texas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Air Force vs. Navy Match Details

Fixture: Air Force Falcons (6-0) vs. Navy Midshipmen (3-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. ET.

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Air Force vs. Navy Betting Odds

Spread

Air Force -11 (-110)

Navy +11 (-110)

Moneyline

Air Force -395

Navy +310

Total

Over 36.5 (-110)

Under 36.5 (-110)

Air Force vs. Navy Picks

Air Force is led by its quarterback Zachary Larrier who is more of a rushing quarterback. He can throw if needed, but take Larrier over rushing yards in this game, as he should be able to go off for some long runs. Even though he got hurt last week, if he's in the lineup, he should be able to continue his success.

Navy will look to run the ball quite often, as they are known for the triple option. With the Midshipmen looking to run the ball early and often, take Alex Tecza over rushing yards as he will get a ton of work in the backfield.

Air Force vs. Navy head-to-head

Air Force holds a 33-22 lead in the all-time series against Navy. The teams have played every year since 1972.

Air Force has also won the last three meetings with Navy's last win coming in 2019.

Air Force vs. Navy prediction

Air Force has been solid this season, but the game against Navy should be tough as both teams have solid defenses that will look to run the ball on offense.

Ultimately, Air Force's offense is better which will be the difference here. The Falcons have the ability to pass the ball if needed.

This should be a very low-scoring game, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Navy fails to even get a touchdown. Air Force should be able to cruise to a win and cover the 11-point spread as well.

Prediction: Air Force 23, Navy 6

Poll : Who do you think wins? Air Force Navy 0 votes