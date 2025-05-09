Alabama's $87M man Kalen DeBoer addresses criticism over his wardrobe choices by own fans

When Nick Saban announced his decision to retire after leading the Crimson Tide for 17 years, many fans and analysts were concerned about the program's future. However, when Kalen DeBoer took the reins, most individuals thought he was the perfect fit for the job.

DeBoer, who has a contract worth $87M with Alabama, did a good job in his first season with the team, ending the season with an overall record of 9-4. However, he did not make it to the College Football Playoffs, which is the expectation from the Crimson Tide fans.

While some had concerns with their season record, a unique complaint surfaced on the internet when DeBoer decided to wear a simple red t-shirt during the week 4 game against Vanderbilt, which Alabama lost.

Many fans expressed disappointment with the attire choice, believing the coach should dress "classier", similar to how Nick Saban always wore a polo shirt.

Months after the controversy, in a conversation with USA Today's Blake Toppmeyer, Kalen DeBoer said:

"You know that everything is going to be analyzed – literally everything – but, again, that’s what you signed up for, and I’m good with that," DeBoer said. "I just want to try to bring as many people together. There’s going to be people who are always against you, right?"

"That’s college football. That’s rivalries. That’s you being devoted to your team, and I love that. It’s special, because this is the pro team here. There isn’t an NFL or NBA or Major League Baseball team in Alabama. This is it. That’s awesome. I love it."

Kalen DeBoer's wife expressed her initial concern about the Alabama job

While there were many prospects for the job, like Steve Sarkisian, Dan Lanning, and more, the decision to bring Kalen DeBoer in was a quick one, and the process was also swift.

During an episode of "Tide that Binds" released in March, DeBoer's wife, Nicole, shared her initial reaction to the Bama move:

"I was in a mall and I got the text," Nicole said. "He was like, okay we are leaving in about three hours. I swung into Nordstorms and we don't have anything red. I'm going to try and get him a couple of red ties and something so we are prepared. I go to the register and I have not said anything, and the guy looks at me and is like these are not purple. I'm like they are not, and he said they are red, and I said it's Crimson actually, and he said thank you for everything you guys did and best of luck."

Alabama will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Florida State Seminoles on August 30th.

