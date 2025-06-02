Alabama star Ryan Williams gets 100% real on massive loss against Vanderbilt in 2024 CFB season

Ryan Williams was a key part of the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2024 college football regular season campaign. The star freshman led the program in major receiving metrics in his first season at the collegiate level.

However, despite Williams' successes in Year 1, there's a loss that still haunts him, and that's the one against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Williams spoke about it in an appearance on Barstool Gruden. He said,

"They just played a better football game than us. We came out slow and they capitalized. They held the ball, they had their game plan, and they executed it."

The speedy wide receiver added:

"Going into this game it's just that we don't call it revenge games. We'll just kill an ant with a sledgehammer this year so, I mean every game were we fell short last year we're definitely got red eyes going into them (this year)."

The Crimson Tide will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in October this year in a personal must-win game for Ryan Williams and his teammates.

What's next for Ryan Williams and Alabama?

Ryan Williams has enjoyed a fruitful offseason in the lead-up to his sophomore year as the lead wide receiver for one of the greatest programs in collegiate football. Ryan Williams was named the cover star for EA Sports CFB 26 alongside fellow high-potential sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Williams looked unstoppable at various points in the first half of the 2024 CFB regular season. However, his form seemed to dip when the going got tough in the second half of the season. Despite the drop in performance, the fan base seemed to give him some leeway due to his youth and status as the beacon of hope for the future of the Crimson Tide.

This upcoming season will be different, as Williams now has a louder voice in the locker room in his sophomore year. It's expected that the star wide receiver will get more creative and make a giant leap to superstardom.

As for the Alabama Crimson Tide, the program needs to put its faith behind Kalen DeBoer. Nick Saban has departed, and it's unlikely that he'll ever be back on the Tide's sidelines as a coach. Hence, the sooner that the fan base buys into DeBoer, the better.

Fans would be remiss in forgetting that their head coach led the Washington Huskies to the championship game just weeks before accepting the Crimson Tide offer.

