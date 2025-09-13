Alabama vs. Wisconsin projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

The No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide will square off against the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Ahead of the Alabama vs. Wisconsin game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Alabama vs. Wisconsin projected starting lineup for Week 3

Alabama projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: Alabama QB Ty Simpson - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs. Wisconsin:

Position No. Player 1 WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan SO LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn JR LG 71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR C 72 Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR RT 75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO TE-Y 87 Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR TE-H 80 Cuevas, Josh RS SO/TR QB 15 Simpson, Ty RS JR RB 9 Young, Richard RS SO

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs. Wisconsin:

Position No. Player 1 DE 22 Overton, LT SR/TR NT 96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR DT 23 Smith, James JR RUSH 4 Russaw, Qua RS SO WLB 0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR LCB 1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR SS 3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR FS 18 Hubbard, Bray JR RCB 2 Brown, Zabien SO NB 7 Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs. Wisconsin:

Position No. Player 1 PT 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PK 31 Talty, Conor RS SO KO 31 Talty, Conor RS SO LS 45 Bird, David JR/TR H 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO KR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR

Wisconsin projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Wisconsin's projected starters on offense vs. Alabama:

Postion No. Player 1 WR-X 8 Anthony II, Vinny SR WR-Z 1 Brooks Jr., Chris RS JR WR-SL 2 Kekahuna, Trech RS SO LT 74 Heinzen, Davis RS SR/TR LG 56 Brunner, Joe RS JR C 57 Renfro, Jake RS SR/TR RG 75 Mandell, Emerson RS FR RT 71 Mahlman, Riley RS SR TE 86 Mason, Lance SR/TR QB 9 Edwards Jr., Billy RS SR/TR RB 7 Jones, Dillin RS FR

Here's a look at Wisconsin's projected starters on defense vs. Alabama:

Position No. Player 1 LOLB 92 Walker, Corey RS SR/TR NT 68 Barten, Ben RS SR DT 31 Suggs, Jay'viar GR/TR ROLB 17 Peterson III, Darryl GR WLB 4 Curtis, Tackett JR/TR MLB 0 Alliegro, Christian JR LCB 2 Hallman, Ricardo RS SR SS 9 Brown, Austin SR FS 14 Zachman, Preston RS SR RCB 5 Hill, D'Yoni SR/TR NB 1 Latimer II, Geimere JR/TR

Here's a look at Wisconsin's projected starters on special teams vs. Alabama:

Position No. Player 1 PT 49 Bertrams, Atticus JR/TR PK 90 Vakos, Nathanial SR/TR KO 97 Lahm, Gavin SR LS 46 Levy, Nick SR/TR H 49 Bertrams, Atticus JR/TR PR 3 Henry, Tyrell RS JR/TR KR 8 Anthony II, Vinny SR

Alabama vs. Wisconsin depth chart for Week 3

Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR 8 Hale, Jalen RS SO 30 Meadows, Derek FR WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan SO 7 Adams, Cole RS SO LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn JR 78 Lloyd, Jackson FR LG 71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR 70 Sanders, William RS FR C 72 Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR 69 Ionata, Joseph RS FR RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR 77 Roberts, Jaeden RS SR 73 Alinen, Olaus RS SO RT 75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO 64 Carroll, Michael FR TE-Y 87 Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR 88 Lindsey, Jay RS FR 81 Edwards, Kaleb FR TE-H 80 Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR 89 Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR 18 Pritchett, Marshall FR QB 15 Simpson, Ty RS JR 10 Mack, Austin RS SO/TR 12 Russell, Keelon FR RB 9 Young, Richard RS SO 4 Hill, Daniel SO 20 Washington, Dre RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 22 Overton, LT SR/TR 11 Renaud, Jordan RS SO 31 Keeley, Keon RS SO NT 96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR 92 Beaman, Jeremiah RS FR 90 Simmons, London FR DT 23 Smith, James JR 94 Hill, Edric RS SO 88 Faga, Isaia RS FR RUSH 4 Russaw, Qua RS SO 20 Latham, Jah-Marien GR 42 Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO WLB 0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR 41 Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR 26 Metz, Luke FR MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR 36 Reese, QB RS FR 30 Jones, Cayden SO LCB 1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR 5 Lee Jr., Dijon FR SS 3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR 21 Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO 13 Taylor, Ivan FR FS 18 Hubbard, Bray JR 12 Mincey, Zavier SO 6 Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR RCB 2 Brown, Zabien SO 9 Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR NB 7 Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR 16 Morgan, Red SO

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR 32 Asparuhov, Alex FR PK 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 37 Notaro, Peter FR KO 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 37 Notaro, Peter FR LS 45 Bird, David JR/TR 52 Rozier, Alex RS JR H 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO 2 Williams, Ryan SO KR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO 20 Washington, Dre RS SR/TR 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO

Wisconsin depth chart

Here's a look at Wisconsin's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 8 Anthony II, Vinny SR 20 Crowdus, Dekel RS SR/TR 13 Hilton Jr., Eugene FR WR-Z 1 Brooks Jr., Chris RS JR 4 Ballard, Jayden RS SR/TR 12 Griffin Jr., Joseph RS JR/TR WR-SL 2 Kekahuna, Trech RS SO 3 Henry, Tyrell RS JR/TR LT 74 Heinzen, Davis RS SR/TR 66 Nelson, Leyton RS JR/TR LG 56 Brunner, Joe RS JR 78 Cubberly, Colin RS FR C 57 Renfro, Jake RS SR/TR 50 Cory, Ryan RS FR RG 75 Mandell, Emerson RS FR 73 Kodanko, Kerry GR RT 71 Mahlman, Riley RS SR 67 Benzschawel, JP RS SR TE 86 Mason, Lance SR/TR 34 Acker, Jackson RS SR 85 Stec, Grant RS FR 87 McGohan, Jackson RS SO/TR QB 9 Edwards Jr., Billy RS SR/TR 18 O'Neil, Danny SO/TR RB 7 Jones, Dilin RS FR 25 Yacamelli, Cade RS JR 6 Dupree, Darrion SO

Here's a look at Wisconsin's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LOLB 92 Walker, Corey RS SR/TR 15 Cheeks, Sebastian RS JR/TR NT 68 Barten, Ben RS SR 99 Petersen, Parker RS SR/TR 76 Johnson, Dillan SO DT 31 Suggs, Jay'viar GR/TR 95 Lane Jr., Brandon RS SR/TR 30 Perkins, Charles RS JR/TR ROLB 17 Peterson III, Darryl GR 22 Reiger, Mason RS SR/TR 7 Fearbry, Tyreese RS JR/TR WLB 4 Curtis, Tackett JR/TR 19 Heiberger, Thomas RS FR MLB 0 Alliegro, Christian JR 44 Catalano, Cooper FR 8 Posa, Mason FR LCB 2 Hallman, Ricardo RS SR 21 Skanes, Cairo FR SS 9 Brown, Austin SR 29 Jung, Matthew RS JR/TR FS 14 Zachman, Preston RS SR 13 Traynor, Matthew RS SO/TR RCB 5 Hill, D'Yoni SR/TR 11 Agard, Omillio RS FR 24 Scott, Jai'mier FR NB 1 Latimer II, Geimere JR/TR 18 Arnett, Owen RS SR

Here's a look at Wisconsin's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 49 Bertrams, Atticus JR/TR 91 West, Sean RS FR PK 90 Vakos, Nathanial SR/TR 97 Lahm, Gavin SR KO 97 Lahm, Gavin SR 90 Vakos, Nathanial SR/TR LS 46 Levy, Nick SR/TR 48 Goodman, Andrew RS JR/TR H 49 Bertrams, Atticus JR/TR 91 West, Sean RS FR PR 3 Henry, Tyrell RS JR/TR 2 Kekahuna, Trech RS SO KR 8 Anthony II, Vinny SR 25 Yacamelli, Cade RS JR 2 Kekahuna, Trech RS SO

How to watch Alabama vs. Wisconsin? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The Alabama vs. Wisconsin game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can live stream the contest on Fubo.

