  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Alabama vs. Wisconsin projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

Alabama vs. Wisconsin projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 13, 2025 09:58 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Alabama at Florida State - Source: Getty
Alabama vs. Wisconsin projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season - Source: Getty

The No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide will square off against the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Ad

Ahead of the Alabama vs. Wisconsin game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Alabama vs. Wisconsin projected starting lineup for Week 3

Alabama projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: Alabama QB Ty Simpson - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Alabama QB Ty Simpson - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs. Wisconsin:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

PositionNo.Player 1
WR-X1Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR
WR-Z5Bernard, Germie SR/TR
WR-H2Williams, Ryan SO
LT74Proctor, Kadyn JR
LG71Dewberry, Kam SR/TR
C72Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR
RG56VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR
RT75Formby, Wilkin RS SO
TE-Y87Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR
TE-H80Cuevas, Josh RS SO/TR
QB15Simpson, Ty RS JR
RB9Young, Richard RS SO
Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs. Wisconsin:

PositionNo.Player 1
DE22Overton, LT SR/TR
NT96Keenan III, Tim RS SR
DT23Smith, James JR
RUSH4Russaw, Qua RS SO
WLB0Lawson, Deontae RS SR
MLB10Jefferson, Justin SR/TR
LCB1Jackson, Domani SR/TR
SS3Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR
FS18Hubbard, Bray JR
RCB2Brown, Zabien SO
NB7Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs. Wisconsin:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PK31Talty, Conor RS SO
KO31Talty, Conor RS SO
LS45Bird, David JR/TR
H38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR7Adams, Cole RS SO
KR11Scott, Rico RS FR
Ad

Wisconsin projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Wisconsin's projected starters on offense vs. Alabama:

PostionNo.Player 1
WR-X8Anthony II, Vinny SR
WR-Z1Brooks Jr., Chris RS JR
WR-SL2Kekahuna, Trech RS SO
LT74Heinzen, Davis RS SR/TR
LG56Brunner, Joe RS JR
C57Renfro, Jake RS SR/TR
RG75Mandell, Emerson RS FR
RT71Mahlman, Riley RS SR
TE86Mason, Lance SR/TR
QB9Edwards Jr., Billy RS SR/TR
RB7Jones, Dillin RS FR
Ad

Here's a look at Wisconsin's projected starters on defense vs. Alabama:

PositionNo.Player 1
LOLB92Walker, Corey RS SR/TR
NT68Barten, Ben RS SR
DT31Suggs, Jay'viar GR/TR
ROLB17Peterson III, Darryl GR
WLB4Curtis, Tackett JR/TR
MLB0Alliegro, Christian JR
LCB2Hallman, Ricardo RS SR
SS9Brown, Austin SR
FS14Zachman, Preston RS SR
RCB5Hill, D'Yoni SR/TR
NB1Latimer II, Geimere JR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Wisconsin's projected starters on special teams vs. Alabama:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT49Bertrams, Atticus JR/TR
PK90Vakos, Nathanial SR/TR
KO97Lahm, Gavin SR
LS46Levy, Nick SR/TR
H49Bertrams, Atticus JR/TR
PR3Henry, Tyrell RS JR/TR
KR8Anthony II, Vinny SR
Ad

Alabama vs. Wisconsin depth chart for Week 3

Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR8Hale, Jalen RS SO30Meadows, Derek FR
WR-Z5Bernard, Germie SR/TR11Scott, Rico RS FR
WR-H2Williams, Ryan SO7Adams, Cole RS SO
LT74Proctor, Kadyn JR78Lloyd, Jackson FR
LG71Dewberry, Kam SR/TR70Sanders, William RS FR
C72Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR69Ionata, Joseph RS FR
RG56VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR77Roberts, Jaeden RS SR73Alinen, Olaus RS SO
RT75Formby, Wilkin RS SO64Carroll, Michael FR
TE-Y87Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR88Lindsey, Jay RS FR81Edwards, Kaleb FR
TE-H80Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR89Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR18Pritchett, Marshall FR
QB15Simpson, Ty RS JR10Mack, Austin RS SO/TR12Russell, Keelon FR
RB9Young, Richard RS SO4Hill, Daniel SO20Washington, Dre RS SR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE22Overton, LT SR/TR11Renaud, Jordan RS SO31Keeley, Keon RS SO
NT96Keenan III, Tim RS SR92Beaman, Jeremiah RS FR90Simmons, London FR
DT23Smith, James JR94Hill, Edric RS SO88Faga, Isaia RS FR
RUSH4Russaw, Qua RS SO20Latham, Jah-Marien GR42Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO
WLB0Lawson, Deontae RS SR41Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR26Metz, Luke FR
MLB10Jefferson, Justin SR/TR36Reese, QB RS FR30Jones, Cayden SO
LCB1Jackson, Domani SR/TR5Lee Jr., Dijon FR
SS3Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR21Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO13Taylor, Ivan FR
FS18Hubbard, Bray JR12Mincey, Zavier SO6Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR
RCB2Brown, Zabien SO9Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR
NB7Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR16Morgan, Red SO
Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR32Asparuhov, Alex FR
PK31Talty, Conor RS SO37Notaro, Peter FR
KO31Talty, Conor RS SO37Notaro, Peter FR
LS45Bird, David JR/TR52Rozier, Alex RS JR
H38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR7Adams, Cole RS SO3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO2Williams, Ryan SO
KR11Scott, Rico RS FR7Adams, Cole RS SO20Washington, Dre RS SR/TR3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO
Ad

Wisconsin depth chart

Here's a look at Wisconsin's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X8Anthony II, Vinny SR20Crowdus, Dekel RS SR/TR13Hilton Jr., Eugene FR
WR-Z1Brooks Jr., Chris RS JR4Ballard, Jayden RS SR/TR12Griffin Jr., Joseph RS JR/TR
WR-SL2Kekahuna, Trech RS SO3Henry, Tyrell RS JR/TR
LT74Heinzen, Davis RS SR/TR66Nelson, Leyton RS JR/TR
LG56Brunner, Joe RS JR78Cubberly, Colin RS FR
C57Renfro, Jake RS SR/TR50Cory, Ryan RS FR
RG75Mandell, Emerson RS FR73Kodanko, Kerry GR
RT71Mahlman, Riley RS SR67Benzschawel, JP RS SR
TE86Mason, Lance SR/TR34Acker, Jackson RS SR85Stec, Grant RS FR87McGohan, Jackson RS SO/TR
QB9Edwards Jr., Billy RS SR/TR18O'Neil, Danny SO/TR
RB7Jones, Dilin RS FR25Yacamelli, Cade RS JR6Dupree, Darrion SO
Ad

Here's a look at Wisconsin's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LOLB92Walker, Corey RS SR/TR15Cheeks, Sebastian RS JR/TR
NT68Barten, Ben RS SR99Petersen, Parker RS SR/TR76Johnson, Dillan SO
DT31Suggs, Jay'viar GR/TR95Lane Jr., Brandon RS SR/TR30Perkins, Charles RS JR/TR
ROLB17Peterson III, Darryl GR22Reiger, Mason RS SR/TR7Fearbry, Tyreese RS JR/TR
WLB4Curtis, Tackett JR/TR19Heiberger, Thomas RS FR
MLB0Alliegro, Christian JR44Catalano, Cooper FR8Posa, Mason FR
LCB2Hallman, Ricardo RS SR21Skanes, Cairo FR
SS9Brown, Austin SR29Jung, Matthew RS JR/TR
FS14Zachman, Preston RS SR13Traynor, Matthew RS SO/TR
RCB5Hill, D'Yoni SR/TR11Agard, Omillio RS FR24Scott, Jai'mier FR
NB1Latimer II, Geimere JR/TR18Arnett, Owen RS SR
Ad

Here's a look at Wisconsin's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT49Bertrams, Atticus JR/TR91West, Sean RS FR
PK90Vakos, Nathanial SR/TR97Lahm, Gavin SR
KO97Lahm, Gavin SR90Vakos, Nathanial SR/TR
LS46Levy, Nick SR/TR48Goodman, Andrew RS JR/TR
H49Bertrams, Atticus JR/TR91West, Sean RS FR
PR3Henry, Tyrell RS JR/TR2Kekahuna, Trech RS SO
KR8Anthony II, Vinny SR25Yacamelli, Cade RS JR2Kekahuna, Trech RS SO
Ad

How to watch Alabama vs. Wisconsin? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The Alabama vs. Wisconsin game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can live stream the contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications