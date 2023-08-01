Amid Deion Sanders foot surgery, Coach Prime delivers his dose of motivation for youngsters aspiring to greatness in life

Deion Sanders is not just a legend as a football player but has made himself one of the most sought-after coaches in college football. He's been a massive role model for every young player under him, and even as he recovers from foot surgery, he delivered a motivational message to the youth.

Sanders, who is active on his social media handles, sent out a motivational message on Twitter (X) to the youngsters who look up to him.

COACH PRIME @DeionSanders

make it thru a day. Let's live Baby! Your Peace, Joy, Love, Respect & your Future can't be negotiated under any terms. Please Ladies, Gentlemen & you youngsters understand when those above are compromised it's hard tomake it thru a day. Let's live Baby! #COACHPRIME

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The tweet delivers a strong message, especially to the youngsters following him, about not giving up self respect and mental peace for anyone else. Given the massive fan following for Coach Prime, his message resonated with many who promptly reacted to the message.

Here are some of the top reactions:

sterilecanvassnoot @sterilecan13449 @DeionSanders Right on Coach! Our youth spend to much time trifling about they tribulations instead of celebrating who our people be!

Lapelpin @therealLapelpin @DeionSanders Love and respect to you coach

Johnny G @Gordopeak % right. Happiness is peace, joy, love, & respect. It is not a business for negotiation, bargaining, coming to terms or debating. Know your limits. Change what isn’t working for your sanity. Coach Prime is% right. twitter.com/deionsanders/s…

Fans were especially grateful to see the motivational messages from Deion Sanders given his recent devastating foot surgeries.

How far is Deion Sanders in his recovery after his foot surgery?

Colorado football spring game

Deion Sanders has been in the process of recovering after undergoing two surgeries over the course of the last month to treat blood clots in his left foot. Coach Prime has been dealing with these issues for a while, after undergoing an initial surgery which led to the amputation of two toes.

In a recent post by Sanders' partner, Tracey Edmonds, she revealed that Prime had undergone successful follow-up procedure to clear up any further complications that could occur from the blood clots.

Sanders addressed the condition earlier last week after he had to miss the Pac-12 media day owing to his recovery. He was especially upbeat during a FaceTime call with his son, Shedeur.

He was initially diagnosed with blood clots in his left foot a couple of years ago, following which he underwent his first surgery in 2021.

Sanders will now return to the Buffaloes as they prepare for their big return to the Big 12.