Who is Deion Sanders dating? A look at the Colorado HC's dating history 

Deion Sanders is many things: college football giant, NFL legend, retired multi-sport athlete, successful businessman, reality TV star and now an influential college football coach. Everything Sanders did, he did with finesse and flair, an innate style that is obvious in his choice of women.

Sanders loves women. And women love him. Yes, the love goes both ways. Apart from Coach Prime's two marriages, he has been in several other relationships and flings.

Who is Deion Sanders' current girlfriend?

Sanders' current relationship is with Tracey Edmonds, whom he met at a party in 2012. Edmonds later produced a reality show featuring and centered on Sanders.

They started dating in 2013 and have been through thick and thin together. Edmonds has supported Sanders, especially providing emotional succor for him through his recent medical battles.

Edmonds and Sanders following his surgery

Edmonds is a media executive producer and entrepreneur. She was previously married to famous musician Kenneth Brian Edmonds, known as Babyface, and has two sons with him.

Deion Sanders' dating history

Sanders was first linked with Gabrielle Reece. Reece attended the same university as Sanders, Florida State, where both were college athletes. While Sanders prospered on the gridiron, Reece played beach volleyball.

Deion Sanders' ex-girlfriend, Gabrielle Reece

This was in the mid-'80s, and much detail about how they rolled back in the days is not available. Reece has been married to big wave surfer Laird Hamilton since 1997, and they have two daughters together.

Sanders married his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, in 1989. Their union was blessed with two kids, Deion Jr. and Deiondra. They got divorced in 1998.

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers

Sanders next found love in the arms of Pilar Sanders, whom he married in 1999. It was a longer marriage than his first as it lasted until 2013 when the couple got divorced. The two have three children: Shelomi, Shilo and Shedeur.

Sanders and his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders

In addition to his marriages and relationship with Reece, Sanders has been reported to have flings with other women. He has never been shy about his love for women and having them around.

Many may want to criticize him as a ladies' man. But with the kind of career and life success he has had, he is undoubtedly going to attract a lot of women. In addition to being a successful athlete, TV star and businessman, Sanders has a charming personality and is charismatic.

