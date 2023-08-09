Amid SEC expansion rumors, ranking top 3 college programs ahead of the 2023 season ft. Alabama, Georgia and more

SEC expansion has been the talk of the town, with the majority of Power Five conferences making additions to their teams. While the Southeastern Conference has remained unchanged during this offseason, it's worth noting that the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are set to join in 2024.

Before we delve into the new additions, let's take a current snapshot of the conference. The SEC boasts a lineup of impressive programs, having secured all but one national championship since the 2017 season.

How do the SEC teams rank compared to one another? Let's take a look at the top three.

3. Tennessee Volunteers

Coach Josh Heupel deserves a lot of credit for putting the Vols as a formidable force within the SEC, even before the expansion takes place. Despite facing the aftermath of NCAA penalties from a prior administration, Tennessee has shown its ability to construct a strong program.

Josh Heupel has shown the ability to lead a create a competitive program every year in the SEC. Tennessee was the best offense in college football last season with 46.1 points and 515 yards per game.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

It's an unusual sight to see the Alabama Crimson Tide occupying the second spot on such a list, but they possess a strong chance of reclaiming their glory. The formidable presence of Nick Saban on the sidelines provides a significant advantage, given his prowess as one of college football's premier offensive coaches.

The Crimson Tide's defense is equally impressive, preventing games from turning into high-scoring shootouts. With a roster teeming with talent, the team is well-positioned to continue excelling as SEC expansion progresses.

Top team ahead of SEC expansion: Georgia Bulldogs

Regardless of which team joins the conference through expansion, it's a tall order to surpass the reigning back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite a touch of uncertainty at the quarterback position prior to Dylan Raiola's arrival in 2024, the Bulldogs remain dominant.

Their upcoming season appears promising due to a relatively manageable schedule. Coach Kirby Smart's exceptional recruiting efforts and adept preparation are expected to yield continued success this season and beyond.