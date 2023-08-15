Are Drake and Johnny Manziel still friends? Well, the spotlight is on the relationship between the famous rapper and the hero of the meteoric rise-and-fall story.

In the recent release of the Netflix documentary portraying the roller-coaster career of Johnny Manziel, the relationship ride remained largely untouched. So, are Drake and Johnny Manziel still friends? Let's take a step back to know the story in and out.

Are Drake and Johnny Manziel still friends?

Johnny Manziel: 2012 Heisman Trophy presentation

Coming to the main question, the direct answer is no, and here's the why. The two haven't been spotted hanging out anymore, but they are meekly friendly to be precise. Drake and Johnny Manziel are still friends, but not the way they used to be.

As the professional landscape for Manziel has altered drastically, so has the personal one.

As the Netflix documentary shed light on Manziel's journey, there still remains a plethora of behind-the-scenes stories to uncover, just as to understand the whys. However, even after the turmoil, Manziel's highlights remain two solid seasons as a starting quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Drake and Johnny Manziel's past partnership and the ruckus

Manziel's college time had many references to Drake if one has the chance to look closely. The friends saga began with a meeting in Cabo, as early as 2013. Manziel, Drake and their crews partied together and then stayed in contact long after.

Drake and Johnny Manziel still friends emerged on Instagram, and adding to the friendship intrigue, Aubrey Drake Graham released the "Money Manziel" song, ahead of the 2014 NFL draft. There has been a ruckus about both having an affinity for each other. As reported by Yahoo Sports- Manziel has an “OVO” tattoo on his wrist, which represents Drake’s record label OVO Sound.

Their friendship story has been well narrated by Highly Clutch, which wrote, "Johnny was one of the first victims of the supposed 'Drake Curse.'" Manziel suffered varied setbacks with the Cleveland Browns, both on and off the field.

Manziel set a great example with 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns passing as well as 2,169 yards and 30 touchdowns rushing along with the Heisman Trophy in his freshman year. Manziel might have not stayed at the top for long, but his journey had a meteoric rise and fall.

