It seems everyone is making a documentary nowadays. Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is the latest as he is part of a Netflix documentary titled "Untold."

With Manziel being one of the most hyped athletes coming out of college, many thought the former first-round pick was going to be the next superstar of the NFL.

Unfortunately for Johnny Manziel, it didn't exactly work out that way as he only played 14 games in two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being out of the league. His documentary lifts the lid on the highs and lows of being a professional football player.

Johnny Manziel's documentary has fans talking over a possible beef with HBO

One fan pointed out the timeslot that Manziel's documentary is airing is the same time as that of HBO's Hard Knocks. This led the fan to suspect there might be a little animosity towards the media giant.

"I don’t understand is this supposed to be a f**k you to HBO airing the same night as hard knocks? Feel like this is an all time release if it came out last week.'

hasbulla burner @JohnFantaGroup I don’t understand is this supposed to be a fuck you to HBO airing the same night as hard knocks? Feel like this is an all time release if it came out last week twitter.com/netflix/status…

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on Manziel's documentary.

Jake Zadjura @JakeZadjura @netflix Idk if this will be an unpopular opinion, but Netflix dropped the ball on covering Johnny’s post A&M days. Of that 76 minute documentary, an hour of it was his college days. You couldn’t have elaborated on the wild partying and self sabotaging he did with the Browns and post NFL?

Jonathon @Floh25689 @netflix I hope they show what an absolute failure he was with the Browns. Great college player and horrible professional.

Dillon Daniel @OfficialDDaniel @netflix @kelseytayorr This what we all wanted ! Can’t wait

Devin Cøchran @tex35skillet @netflix Can’t wait for this!! He was one of my favorites growing up besides Tebow! Can’t wait to hear his story pic.twitter.com/IfG4Ei0uct

MasterFoolGaming @MasterFoolGames @netflix Bro just continuing to fumble even after he left the NFL.

Head Wizard @kevsonthebus113 @netflix Y'all paid this man for being a bust.....

Eddie B @VS007B @netflix Sad that someone could throw away their opportunity to become a bigger bust than both Todd Marinovich and Ryan Leaf… combined.

So it appears that fans have very different views on Johnny Manziel and with his Netflix documentary coming out, fans will get to see the other, and perhaps uglier, side of professional sports.

Johnny Manziel - a case of what could have been

Taken with the 22nd pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, the hype around Manziel and what he could do in the NFL was unmatched. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2012 as his stock continued to rise. But once he got to the NFL, it was all downhill for the quarterback.

In his rookie season, Manziel started just two games and had a 0-2 record as he threw 175 yards and two interceptions. His second season wasn't much better as the Browns were one of the worst teams in the league.

Manziel started six games, went 2-4, and threw for 1,500 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions and he wasn't seen again in the NFL.

He wasn't seen for three years until he signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018 in the Canadian Football League. He also played for the Montreal Alouettes that year before moving to the Memphis Express in the American Football League in 2019.

His last stop and current team, the FCF Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football League has been his home since 2021.

Johnny Manziel is a cautionary tale of the dark side of professional sports. The Netflix documentary is set to lift the lid on what some call one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory.