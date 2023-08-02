Arizona to Big 12 almost finalized as Pac-12 media deal board meeting ends in 30 seconds: Reports

Arizona’s time in the Pac-12 might be over. This is following the presentation of a new media deal by Commissioner George Kliavkoff on Tuesday. From all indications, it doesn't appear like the Wildcats are impressed with the new television deal from Apple.

The university held its scheduled Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday. However, proceedings at the meeting were only available to the general public through a live stream for just 30 seconds. The board immediately voted to go into an executive session.

It is expected that the board will have a vote on whether to stay or leave the Pac-12 during the executive session. While the details of the meeting are not out yet, it is believed that the board will vote to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12, following in the footsteps of Colorado.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stewart Mandel @slmandel The Arizona Board meeting started, and they immediately voted to go into executive session, so that's the end of the live stream. Lasted 30 seconds.

Arizona is not impressed with the new media deal

After months of negotiations, Commissioner George Kliavkoff unveiled the details of a much-anticipated media rights agreement to the members of the league on Tuesday. However, the meeting concluded without a vote to accept or reject the deal.

Like many other universities in the Pac-12, Arizona is not impressed with the specifics of the new media deal. The agreement does not in any way compare in value to that of the Big 12. This could end up influencing the university’s decision to finally jump ship.

The new media agreement would designate Apple's digital streaming platform, Apple TV, as the main hub for broadcasting Pac-12 football matches. However, the overall worth of the television rights deal is contingent on the number of subscriptions procured.

The fact that the universities can project and budget their annual revenue gives the deal a bad image. Arizona and other universities might not be ready to take the risk. As it stands, there is no immediate plan for another assembly of the Pac-12 members.

Where does this leave the Pac-12?

The Pac-12 future in the college sports landscape continues to move back and forth. While it has finally been able to secure a new media deal, it's not a guarantee for its safety yet. There's still a belief that not many will buy into the new media deal with Apple.

A lucrative media deal was expected to be the saving grace for the Pac-12, however, not many teams in the league will consider the new deal profitable enough to count on. We wait to see the reactions of Arizona and other members to the new deal in the coming days and what the conference's future hold in the world of college sports.