Auburn Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Tigers' SEC opponents for 2024 and rivalry outlook explored

A heartbreaking loss to Alabama on one of the most bizarre plays in the rivlary's history and a surprise upset to New Mexico State capped off a disappointing season for the Tigers in Hugh Freeze's first year coaching in Auburn.

However, after bettering their record from the previous season, coach Hugh Freeze will look to add more wins to the program next season. Their path has been laid out, with the Tigers facing eight in-conference teams and five non-conference teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Auburn Tigers football schedule for 2024

Week Opponent Conference Location 0 Alabama A&M Bulldogs Southwestern Jordan-Hare Stadium 1 California Golden Bears ACC Jordan-Hare Stadium 2 New Mexico Lobos Mountain West Jordan-Hare Stadium 3 Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Jordan-Hare Stadium 4 Oklahoma Sooners SEC Jordan-Hare Stadium 5 Georgia Bulldogs SEC Sanford Stadium 6 Bye 7 Missouri Tigers SEC Faurot Field 8 Kentucky Wildcats SEC Kroger Field 9 Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Jordan-Hare Stadium 10 Bye 11 ULM Warhawks Sun Belt Jordan-Hare Stadium 12 Texas A&M Aggies SEC Jordan-Hare Stadium 13 Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Bryant-Denny Stadium

Auburn Tigers rivalry and non-conference outlook

The Auburn Tigers begin the season with a strong homestand against conference as well as non-conference opponents. Their season-opener is against FCS opponent Alabama A&M before they take on a new ACC member, the California Golden Bears.

A week 3 matchup against Mountain West opponents, the New Mexico Lobos, will be followed by the Tigers beginning their in-conference play against the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks. The Oklahoma Sooners then face the Tigers at the Jordan-Hare stadium for the first time as new members of the SEC.

Their schedule also includes a tough matchup in Athens against former back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs got away with a closely contested 27-20 win in 2023 when the two met in Auburn, and a rematch will likely be just as exciting.

With a bye after they return from Athens, Auburn face a tough two-game stretch against Missouri and Kentucky on the road. Auburn and Missouri gave fans an OT thriller in 2022, and the last time the Tigers faced the Wildcats, it was a 29-13 blowout at home in 2020.

The Tigers end the season with games at home against ULM and Texas A&M. They then travel to the Bryant-Denny stadium for another edition of the Iron Bowl against the Crimson Tide.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season