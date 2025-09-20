  • home icon
Auburn vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 20, 2025 11:29 GMT
The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners will square off against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Ahead of the Auburn vs. Oklahoma game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Auburn vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup for Week 4

Auburn projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Auburn's projected starters on offense vs. Oklahoma:

PositionNumberStarter
WR‑X8Coleman, Cam SO
WR‑Z5Fields, Horatio RS SR/TR
WR‑H1Singleton Jr., Eric JR/TR
LT65Chaplin, Xavier RS JR/TR
LG52Wade, Dillon SR/TR
OC75Lew, Connor JR
RG77Wright, Jeremiah RS SR
RT76Murphy, Mason RS SR/TR
TE87Frazier, Brandon SR
QB11Arnold, Jackson JR/TR
RB23Cobb, Jeremiah JR
Here's a look at Auburn's projected starters on defense vs. Oklahoma:

PositionNumberStarter
DE15Faulk, Keldric JR
NT97Jamison‑Travis, Bobby RS SR/TR
DT47Blocton, Malik SO
BUCK24Crawford, Keyron SR/TR
WLB17Atkins, Xavier RS FR/TR
MLB0Woodyard Jr., Robert RS JR
LCB4Lee, Kayin JR
SS8Harris, Kaleb SO
FS5Robinson, Jahquez RS SR/TR
RCB23Crawford, Jay SO
NB19Smith, Sylvester RS SO
Here's a look at Auburn's projected starters on special teams vs. Oklahoma:

PositionNumberStarter
PT14Kaak, Hudson JR/TR
PK38McPherson, Alex RS JR
KO33McGough, Towns SO
LS44Hughes, Reed RS SR
H14Kaak, Hudson JR/TR
PR4Simmons, Malcolm SO
KR14Pleasant, Rayshawn RS JR/TR
Oklahoma projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on offense vs. Auburn:

PositionNo.Starter
QB6Jackson Arnold (SO)
RB3Jovantae Barnes (JR)
WR-X1Deion Burks (JR)
WR-Z5Kalib Hicks (FR)
WR-H8Zion Ragins (FR)
LT70Jacob Sexton (JR)
LG72Jake Taylor (JR)
C56William Satterwhite (RS FR)
RG73Geirann Hatchett (RS JR)
RT74Michael Tarquin (SR)
TE89Davon Mitchell (FR)
QB17Michael Hawkins Jr. (FR)
RB28Jaydn Ott (GR)
Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on defense vs. Auburn:

PositionNo.Starter
DE8Marvin Jones Jr. (SR)
DE34Adepoju Adebawore (JR)
DT0David Stone (SO)
DT52Damonic Williams (SR)
DT56Gracen Halton (SR)
DT65Jayden Jackson (SO)
OLB32R Mason Thomas (SR)
OLB16Danny Okoye (FR)
MLB5Kendal Daniels (SR)
MLB7Samuel Omosigho (JR)
CB6Nigel Smith II (FR)
CB4Zashon Rich (FR)
S20Billy Bowman (SR)
S2Robert Spears-Jennings (SO)
NB13Dasan McCullough (SO)
Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on special teams vs. Auburn:

PositionNo.Starter
Kicker98Tyler Keltner (SR)
Punter98Luke Elzinga (SO)
Kickoff98Tyler Keltner (SR)
Long Snapper48Bennett Brady (JR)
Holder98Luke Elzinga (SO)
Punt Returner20Peyton Bowen (SO)
Kick Returner20Billy Bowman Jr. (SR)
Auburn vs. Oklahoma depth chart for Week 4

Auburn depth chart

Here's a look at Auburn's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X8Coleman, Cam SO18Turner, Sam FR85King, Cam'Ron RS FR
WR-Z5Fields, Horatio RS SR/TR3Thompson, Perry SO10Smith, Duke FR
WR-H1Singleton Jr., Eric JR/TR4Simmons, Malcolm SO6Cain, Bryce RS FR
LT65Chaplin, Xavier RS JR/TR58Buster, Tai FR
LG52Wade, Dillon SR/TR78Carter, DeAndre RS FR
OC75Lew, Connor JR71Senda, Dylan RS SO/TR51Ellis, Kail FR
RG77Wright, Jeremiah RS SR72Miller, Izavion SR/TR74Ward, Jacobe' FR
RT76Murphy, Mason RS SR/TR79Johnson, Tyler RS SO
TE87Frazier, Brandon SR15Howard, Preston RS JR/TR42Johnson, Tate RS SR84Ghea, Ryan FR28Etheredge, Camden RS JR
QB11Arnold, Jackson JR/TR9Knight, Deuce FR12Daniels, Ashton SR/TR
RB23Cobb, Jeremiah JR0Alston, Damari SR29Mabson II, Omar FR35Jones, Justin RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Auburn's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE15Faulk, Keldric JR10Williams, Amaris SO44Smith, Darrion FR
NT97Jamison-Travis, Bobby RS SR/TR35Walker IV, Dallas RS SR/TR92Hardy, Jay RS SR/TR95Crawford, Jourdin FR
DT47Blocton, Malik SO91Walker, Zykeivous RS SR96Autry, Malik FR98Ash, James RS SR/TR
BUCK24Crawford, Keyron SR/TR3Murray, Chris RS SR/TR41Smith, Jared FR18Faulk, J.J. FR
WLB17Atkins, Xavier RS FR/TR6Riddick, Demarcus SO16Deas, Bryce FR42Granberry, Coleman RS SO
MLB0Woodyard Jr., Robert RS JR9Melendez, Elijah FR43Wheatland, Caleb SR/TR
LCB4Lee, Kayin JR14Pleasant, Rayshawn RS JR/TR22Starr, Donovan FR
SS8Harris, Kaleb SO1Anthony, Champ RS JR/TR
FS5Robinson, Jahquez RS SR/TR25Winters, Eric FR
RCB23Crawford, Jay SO13Strader, Raion JR/TR12Woodby, Blake FR
NB19Smith, Sylvester RS SO21Fegans, AnQuon FR28Louidor-Faustin, Kensley SO
Here's a look at Auburn's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT14Kaak, Hudson JR/TR37McGuire, John FR
PK38McPherson, Alex RS JR33McGough, Towns SO41Gibbs, Connor JR/TR
KO33McGough, Towns SO41Gibbs, Connor JR/TR38McPherson, Alex RS JR
LS44Hughes, Reed RS SR46McNutt, Keaton RS FR64Cantey, Benton FR
H14Kaak, Hudson JR/TR37McGuire, John FR
PR4Simmons, Malcolm SO6Cain, Bryce RS FR
KR14Pleasant, Rayshawn RS JR/TR6Cain, Bryce RS FR29Mabson II, Omar FR
Oklahoma depth chart

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X9Lewis, Keontez RS SR/TR82Carreon, Ivan SO14Thomas, Elijah FR
WR-Z4Burks, Deion RS SR/TR84Carter, Jer'Michael RS SO/TR
WR-H5Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR7Kearney, Zion SO88Jordan, Jacob SO
LT56Fasusi, Michael FR78Baklenko, Luke JR/TR
LG77Ozaeta, Heath RS SO55Pierre-Louis, Eddy RS FR75Akinkunmi, Daniel RS FR
C69Maikkula, Jake RS JR/TR68Hollenbeck, Owen FR
RG54Nwaiwu, Febechi RS SR/TR70Fodje, Ryan FR57Allen, Gunnar RS JR
RT66Simmons, Derek RS SR/TR71Howland, Logan RS SO79Taylor, Jake RS JR
TE12Kanak, Jaren SR81Huggins, Will RS SR/TR86Kent, Carson RS JR/TR
QB10Mateer, John RS JR/TR3Hawkins Jr., Michael SO16Newbauer, Whitt SO/TR
RB6Blaylock, Tory FR2Barnes, Jovantae SR0Ott, Jaydn SR/TR24Robinson, Xavier SO
Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE97Jones Jr., Marvin SR/TR44Wein, Taylor RS SO16Okoye, Danny RS FR
NT52Williams, Damonic SR/TR0Stone, David SO99Strong, Markus RS SO96Lolohea, Siolaa RS SO/TR
DT65Jackson, Jayden SO56Halton, Gracen SR90Wilson, Trent FR6Smith II, Nigel RS FR
RDE32Thomas, R Mason SR34Adebawore, Adepoju JR42Gilmore, Wyatt RS FR
WLB10Lewis, Kip RS JR38Heinecke, Owen RS JR/TR17Heim, Taylor RS SO
MLB11McKinzie, Kobie RS JR7Omosigho, Sammy JR47Nesta, James RS FR
CHEET5Daniels, Kendal RS SR/TR13Powers III, Reggie SO21Newcombe, Jeremiah RS FR
LCB4Guillory, Courtland FR19Johnson, Jacobe JR12Jordan, Devon SO
SS22Bowen, Peyton JR1Hardy, Jaydan SO2Robinson, Omarion FR
FS3Spears-Jennings, Robert SR25Boganowski, Michael SO31DeQuasie, Reed RS SO/TR
RCB15Dolby, Kendel RS SR/TR9Williams, Gentry RS JR37Hawkins, Maliek FR14Haynes, Trystan FR
Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT87Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR43Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR
PK29Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR95Welch, Austin RS SR/TR35Evans, Liam RS FR
KO29Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR95Welch, Austin RS SR/TR35Evans, Liam RS FR
LS49Anderson, Ben RS JR50Freeman, Seth FR
H87Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR10Mateer, John RS JR/TR3Hawkins Jr., Michael SO43Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR
PR5Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR22Bowen, Peyton JR88Jordan, Jacob SO2Robinson, Omarion FR
KR0Ott, Jaydn SR/TR22Bowen, Peyton JR
How to watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 game

The Auburn vs. Oklahoma game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

