Auburn vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners will square off against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Ad

Ahead of the Auburn vs. Oklahoma game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Auburn vs. Oklahoma projected starting lineup for Week 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Auburn projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Auburn's projected starters on offense vs. Oklahoma:

Position Number Starter WR‑X 8 Coleman, Cam SO WR‑Z 5 Fields, Horatio RS SR/TR WR‑H 1 Singleton Jr., Eric JR/TR LT 65 Chaplin, Xavier RS JR/TR LG 52 Wade, Dillon SR/TR OC 75 Lew, Connor JR RG 77 Wright, Jeremiah RS SR RT 76 Murphy, Mason RS SR/TR TE 87 Frazier, Brandon SR QB 11 Arnold, Jackson JR/TR RB 23 Cobb, Jeremiah JR

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Auburn's projected starters on defense vs. Oklahoma:

Position Number Starter DE 15 Faulk, Keldric JR NT 97 Jamison‑Travis, Bobby RS SR/TR DT 47 Blocton, Malik SO BUCK 24 Crawford, Keyron SR/TR WLB 17 Atkins, Xavier RS FR/TR MLB 0 Woodyard Jr., Robert RS JR LCB 4 Lee, Kayin JR SS 8 Harris, Kaleb SO FS 5 Robinson, Jahquez RS SR/TR RCB 23 Crawford, Jay SO NB 19 Smith, Sylvester RS SO

Ad

Here's a look at Auburn's projected starters on special teams vs. Oklahoma:

Position Number Starter PT 14 Kaak, Hudson JR/TR PK 38 McPherson, Alex RS JR KO 33 McGough, Towns SO LS 44 Hughes, Reed RS SR H 14 Kaak, Hudson JR/TR PR 4 Simmons, Malcolm SO KR 14 Pleasant, Rayshawn RS JR/TR

Ad

Oklahoma projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on offense vs. Auburn:

Position No. Starter QB 6 Jackson Arnold (SO) RB 3 Jovantae Barnes (JR) WR-X 1 Deion Burks (JR) WR-Z 5 Kalib Hicks (FR) WR-H 8 Zion Ragins (FR) LT 70 Jacob Sexton (JR) LG 72 Jake Taylor (JR) C 56 William Satterwhite (RS FR) RG 73 Geirann Hatchett (RS JR) RT 74 Michael Tarquin (SR) TE 89 Davon Mitchell (FR) QB 17 Michael Hawkins Jr. (FR) RB 28 Jaydn Ott (GR)

Ad

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on defense vs. Auburn:

Position No. Starter DE 8 Marvin Jones Jr. (SR) DE 34 Adepoju Adebawore (JR) DT 0 David Stone (SO) DT 52 Damonic Williams (SR) DT 56 Gracen Halton (SR) DT 65 Jayden Jackson (SO) OLB 32 R Mason Thomas (SR) OLB 16 Danny Okoye (FR) MLB 5 Kendal Daniels (SR) MLB 7 Samuel Omosigho (JR) CB 6 Nigel Smith II (FR) CB 4 Zashon Rich (FR) S 20 Billy Bowman (SR) S 2 Robert Spears-Jennings (SO) NB 13 Dasan McCullough (SO)

Ad

Here's a look at Oklahoma's projected starters on special teams vs. Auburn:

Position No. Starter Kicker 98 Tyler Keltner (SR) Punter 98 Luke Elzinga (SO) Kickoff 98 Tyler Keltner (SR) Long Snapper 48 Bennett Brady (JR) Holder 98 Luke Elzinga (SO) Punt Returner 20 Peyton Bowen (SO) Kick Returner 20 Billy Bowman Jr. (SR)

Ad

Auburn vs. Oklahoma depth chart for Week 4

Auburn depth chart

Here's a look at Auburn's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 8 Coleman, Cam SO 18 Turner, Sam FR 85 King, Cam'Ron RS FR WR-Z 5 Fields, Horatio RS SR/TR 3 Thompson, Perry SO 10 Smith, Duke FR WR-H 1 Singleton Jr., Eric JR/TR 4 Simmons, Malcolm SO 6 Cain, Bryce RS FR LT 65 Chaplin, Xavier RS JR/TR 58 Buster, Tai FR LG 52 Wade, Dillon SR/TR 78 Carter, DeAndre RS FR OC 75 Lew, Connor JR 71 Senda, Dylan RS SO/TR 51 Ellis, Kail FR RG 77 Wright, Jeremiah RS SR 72 Miller, Izavion SR/TR 74 Ward, Jacobe' FR RT 76 Murphy, Mason RS SR/TR 79 Johnson, Tyler RS SO TE 87 Frazier, Brandon SR 15 Howard, Preston RS JR/TR 42 Johnson, Tate RS SR 84 Ghea, Ryan FR 28 Etheredge, Camden RS JR QB 11 Arnold, Jackson JR/TR 9 Knight, Deuce FR 12 Daniels, Ashton SR/TR RB 23 Cobb, Jeremiah JR 0 Alston, Damari SR 29 Mabson II, Omar FR 35 Jones, Justin RS SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Auburn's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 15 Faulk, Keldric JR 10 Williams, Amaris SO 44 Smith, Darrion FR NT 97 Jamison-Travis, Bobby RS SR/TR 35 Walker IV, Dallas RS SR/TR 92 Hardy, Jay RS SR/TR 95 Crawford, Jourdin FR DT 47 Blocton, Malik SO 91 Walker, Zykeivous RS SR 96 Autry, Malik FR 98 Ash, James RS SR/TR BUCK 24 Crawford, Keyron SR/TR 3 Murray, Chris RS SR/TR 41 Smith, Jared FR 18 Faulk, J.J. FR WLB 17 Atkins, Xavier RS FR/TR 6 Riddick, Demarcus SO 16 Deas, Bryce FR 42 Granberry, Coleman RS SO MLB 0 Woodyard Jr., Robert RS JR 9 Melendez, Elijah FR 43 Wheatland, Caleb SR/TR LCB 4 Lee, Kayin JR 14 Pleasant, Rayshawn RS JR/TR 22 Starr, Donovan FR SS 8 Harris, Kaleb SO 1 Anthony, Champ RS JR/TR FS 5 Robinson, Jahquez RS SR/TR 25 Winters, Eric FR RCB 23 Crawford, Jay SO 13 Strader, Raion JR/TR 12 Woodby, Blake FR NB 19 Smith, Sylvester RS SO 21 Fegans, AnQuon FR 28 Louidor-Faustin, Kensley SO

Ad

Here's a look at Auburn's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 14 Kaak, Hudson JR/TR 37 McGuire, John FR PK 38 McPherson, Alex RS JR 33 McGough, Towns SO 41 Gibbs, Connor JR/TR KO 33 McGough, Towns SO 41 Gibbs, Connor JR/TR 38 McPherson, Alex RS JR LS 44 Hughes, Reed RS SR 46 McNutt, Keaton RS FR 64 Cantey, Benton FR H 14 Kaak, Hudson JR/TR 37 McGuire, John FR PR 4 Simmons, Malcolm SO 6 Cain, Bryce RS FR KR 14 Pleasant, Rayshawn RS JR/TR 6 Cain, Bryce RS FR 29 Mabson II, Omar FR

Ad

Oklahoma depth chart

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 9 Lewis, Keontez RS SR/TR 82 Carreon, Ivan SO 14 Thomas, Elijah FR WR-Z 4 Burks, Deion RS SR/TR 84 Carter, Jer'Michael RS SO/TR WR-H 5 Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR 7 Kearney, Zion SO 88 Jordan, Jacob SO LT 56 Fasusi, Michael FR 78 Baklenko, Luke JR/TR LG 77 Ozaeta, Heath RS SO 55 Pierre-Louis, Eddy RS FR 75 Akinkunmi, Daniel RS FR C 69 Maikkula, Jake RS JR/TR 68 Hollenbeck, Owen FR RG 54 Nwaiwu, Febechi RS SR/TR 70 Fodje, Ryan FR 57 Allen, Gunnar RS JR RT 66 Simmons, Derek RS SR/TR 71 Howland, Logan RS SO 79 Taylor, Jake RS JR TE 12 Kanak, Jaren SR 81 Huggins, Will RS SR/TR 86 Kent, Carson RS JR/TR QB 10 Mateer, John RS JR/TR 3 Hawkins Jr., Michael SO 16 Newbauer, Whitt SO/TR RB 6 Blaylock, Tory FR 2 Barnes, Jovantae SR 0 Ott, Jaydn SR/TR 24 Robinson, Xavier SO

Ad

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 97 Jones Jr., Marvin SR/TR 44 Wein, Taylor RS SO 16 Okoye, Danny RS FR NT 52 Williams, Damonic SR/TR 0 Stone, David SO 99 Strong, Markus RS SO 96 Lolohea, Siolaa RS SO/TR DT 65 Jackson, Jayden SO 56 Halton, Gracen SR 90 Wilson, Trent FR 6 Smith II, Nigel RS FR RDE 32 Thomas, R Mason SR 34 Adebawore, Adepoju JR 42 Gilmore, Wyatt RS FR WLB 10 Lewis, Kip RS JR 38 Heinecke, Owen RS JR/TR 17 Heim, Taylor RS SO MLB 11 McKinzie, Kobie RS JR 7 Omosigho, Sammy JR 47 Nesta, James RS FR CHEET 5 Daniels, Kendal RS SR/TR 13 Powers III, Reggie SO 21 Newcombe, Jeremiah RS FR LCB 4 Guillory, Courtland FR 19 Johnson, Jacobe JR 12 Jordan, Devon SO SS 22 Bowen, Peyton JR 1 Hardy, Jaydan SO 2 Robinson, Omarion FR FS 3 Spears-Jennings, Robert SR 25 Boganowski, Michael SO 31 DeQuasie, Reed RS SO/TR RCB 15 Dolby, Kendel RS SR/TR 9 Williams, Gentry RS JR 37 Hawkins, Maliek FR 14 Haynes, Trystan FR

Ad

Here's a look at Oklahoma's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 87 Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR 43 Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR PK 29 Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR 95 Welch, Austin RS SR/TR 35 Evans, Liam RS FR KO 29 Sandell, Tate RS JR/TR 95 Welch, Austin RS SR/TR 35 Evans, Liam RS FR LS 49 Anderson, Ben RS JR 50 Freeman, Seth FR H 87 Ulrich, Jacob RS SO/TR 10 Mateer, John RS JR/TR 3 Hawkins Jr., Michael SO 43 Miller, Grayson RS JR/TR PR 5 Sategna III, Isaiah RS JR/TR 22 Bowen, Peyton JR 88 Jordan, Jacob SO 2 Robinson, Omarion FR KR 0 Ott, Jaydn SR/TR 22 Bowen, Peyton JR

Ad

How to watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 game

The Auburn vs. Oklahoma game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More