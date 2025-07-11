Best gameplay sliders for a realistic College Football 26 experience ft. Fatigue

College Football 26 was released on Thursday, allowing the general public to get its hands on it. However, people who purchased the deluxe edition or MVP bundle got three days of early access, starting on Monday. As a result, a lot of the best settings have been figured out by those players.

When playing the game, different players are looking for different things. Some prefer an arcade-style sports video game, whereas others prefer a more realistic feel. If you prefer a realistic feel, here are some of the best gameplay settings and sliders to adjust for the best experience.

Best gameplay sliders and settings for a realistic College Football 26 experience

Difficulty: Heisman or All-American

When playing College Football 26, one of the first things you will decide is which difficulty to play on. If you want a realistic experience, it is recommended to play on one of the more challenging difficulties, like Heisman or All-American. There are four difficulty options: Freshman, Varsity, All-American and Heisman.

Freshman and Varsity are often too easy, even for new players. As a result, if you want to get realistic scores, you should consider one of the top two difficulties. New players should choose All-American, whereas experienced players should use Heisman.

Injuries: 20

When you launch the game, injuries will be set to 50. While you might not consider changing it at first, you will quickly realize that the default setting results in lots of injuries. While injuries are common in football, they are more common in the game when the setting is set to 50. Setting the slider to 20 should give you a more realistic experience.

Fatigue: 55

Similarly, for a realistic College Football 26 experience, you should adjust the fatigue slider. Setting it to 55 will slightly increase the rate at which players get tired, which will result in a more realistic game.

Speed Parity: 48

Speed parity refers to how much each player's speed rating affects how much faster or slower they are from other players in the game. Setting it too high could result in cartoonish differences in speed, while setting it too low will result in all players moving at the same speed. 48 is a good spot to leave the slider.

Kicking: Tap & Hold

Kicking is an important aspect of College Football 26, but it can be too easy with the Tap & Tap option. As a result, it is recommended to use the Tap & Hold method for a more realistic experience.

