Big 12 teams 2024: Listing the top teams in Brett Yormarks's FBS powerhouse after the current round of Big 12 expansion 

The Big 12 2024 season seems to have a lot of competition with the influx of several teams. In the last 18 months, we have seen the BYU Cougars, Houston Cougars, UCF Knights, Baylor Bears and now the Colorado Buffaloes all join.

However, there will also be some departures as well, with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns leaving for the Southeastern Conference.

Commissioner Brett Yormark has been incredibly active in the Big 12 expansion and there should be a lot of exciting football. But what are the top Big 12 teams 2024?

Let's take a look at some programs that should be at the top of the conference going forward:

#3. Kansas State Wildcats

The Kansas State Wildcats have been doing a great job and were a force on the defensive side of the ball. The team was best in the conference with 20.1 points per game allowed. They were also second in the conference in rushing and have an exciting running game to carry the load.

It is expected that in 2024, someone new will be under center as quarterback Will Howard is a senior entering the 2023 season. However, head coach Chris Klieman should sustain success throughout the next few seasons.

#2. TCU Horned Frogs

The runner-up for the national championship, TCU Horned Frogs, are definitely one of the top Big 12 teams of 2024 and have made a name for themselves as one of the premier teams.

However, they lost a few key contributors from the 2022 season to be the top program in the Big 12. But since they are able to attract more premier talent with the College Football Playoffs and national championship appearance, their future still seems bright.

#1. Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are the biggest program in the Big 12 in terms of appeal and star power after leaving the Pac-12

They are going to be the stars of the conference with head coach Deion Sanders leading the way with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

The media attention and the influx of talent from the transfer portal is going to make the Colorado Buffaloes the stars and faces of the Big 12 going forward.

Is there a team that has been ommitted and should be on this list from the Big 12? Let us know in the comments!