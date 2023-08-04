Big Ten expansion in the hunt for 2 new Pac-12 schools as George Kliavkoff struggles to hit the brakes on Pac-12 collapse

Big Ten expansion is the talk of the town in the college football world. It seems as if the ball is in the conference's court as they seem to have narrowed down their search to two teams.

Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wetzel tweeted that the Big Ten is focusing on two teams from the Pac-12 right now: Oregon and Washington. If they were to attack and take one or both programs, that would continue to weaken the chances of the Pac-12 solidifying a media rights deal.

The Big Ten's expansion to the west coast seems to have become a priority for the conference. With the additions of the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans in 2024 already solidified and more potentially on the way, this could be something that cripples the Pac-12.

Does Big Ten expansion help or hurt college football?

As we can see, college football realignment could be both positive and negative depending on the conference. It definitely looks great for the likes of the Big Ten and Big 12 but is terrible for the Pac-12, who's losing teams and can't get a media rights deal in place.

The Big Ten expansion does help college football as a whole because they will be able to get teams more money. With the Power Five dissipating into the Power Two, the rich are going to get richer. The creation of superconferences with 16-20 top-echelon programs competing it out is an interesting prospect.

The Big Ten is also on the verge of changing the College Football Playoff structure as with too many quality teams in one conference, the rankings could get messed up with schedules being tougher. The way college football is viewed is going to change but it is going to be for the better as time goes on.

The teams that are fodder in the Power Five conferences are going to be eliminated from the top conferences and the strongest programs are going to be available for the taking. For conferences like the Pac-12, things might not end well but that also is what happens in the business world with instability at the top.

Overall, the Big Ten expansion that is going on is a massive plus for college football. It just happens to not be a plus if you are a fan of a conference that is getting ransacked.