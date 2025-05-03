Bill Belichick dating history: Exploring UNC HC's relationships before Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson has dominated headlines in the ongoing college football offseason. Hudson attended the UNC spring game and a press run for Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football”.

With his current relationship the talk of the CFB world, let's look back at the six-time Super Bowl winner's dating history before Hudson came into the picture.

Bill Belichick's dating history

Here's a concise look at Bill Belichick's dating history pre-Jordon Hudson:

Debby Clarke

Bill Belichick and Debby Clarke were married from 1977 to 2006. The former couple were childhood sweethearts and married at the start of Belichick's professional coaching career.

Belichick and Clarke share three children, namely Amanda (born in 1984), Stephen (born in 1987) and Brian Belichick (born in 1994). Clarke was by his side during his time as a defensive coordinator for the New York Giants and numerous Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots.

The childhood sweethearts filed for divorce in 2006 following just under three decades of marriage.

Linda Holliday

Upon re-entering the dating market, Belichick stepped out with Linda Holliday a year after his divorce from Clark was finalized. Holiday was a vocal supporter of the legendary head coach. She hardly missed Patriots games, followed him to charity events, and later became the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.

The couple remained an item until September 2023. Then they ended things after dating for 16 years. The legendary NFL coach has since moved on to Jordon Hudson, and if his previous relationships are any indication, you can expect to see more of Belichick and Hudson for the foreseeable future.

What's next for Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick is entering his first season as a college football head coach. The New England Patriots legend spent his entire career in the NFL, ascending the ranks until he attained the dual role of general manager and head coach of Robert Kraft's Patriots. He did a pretty good job in New England, adding over a handful of Vince Lombardi Trophies to the cabinet.

His next task will be to rebuild a struggling North Carolina Tar Heels team. Belichick will look to add his defensive expertise to the Tar Heels. Furthermore, the team will be looking to replace Omarion Hampton's production with the superstar running back now in the NFL.

