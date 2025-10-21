“Billy Napier said the same thing,” “Welcome back Jimbo Fisher”: CFB fans react as Steve Sarkisian gets real on his playcalling duties

By Geoff
Modified Oct 21, 2025 03:38 GMT
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian (Image Source: IMAGN)
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans reacted to the statement of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian over his insistence to keep his playcalling role along with his primary job as the Longhorns' chief tactician.

Sarkisian made it clear in Monday's press conference that he has no intentions of giving up his role, emphasizing his previous duties in Alabama and in the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

“That’s why I got hired. I was a really good offensive coordinator," he said. "I’m always going to tap into the strengths that I have and I think being a play-caller on offense is one of my strengths. Some may disagree. That’s okay."
Fans didn't let the statement pass on social media, with one user referencing former Florida coach Billy Napier, who was fired during the weekend after a lackluster stint with the Gators.

"Ah Billy Napier said the same thing merely weeks ago," the fan commented on Instagram.
A fan reacts to Steve Sarkisian's comment about keeping his playcalling duties (Image Source: on3/Instagram)
A fan reacts to Steve Sarkisian's comment about keeping his playcalling duties (Image Source: on3/Instagram)

Another user wasn't satisfied with Sarkisian's explanation and suggested a former national champion coach to help the Texas coach with his issues on offense.

"Close enough, welcome back Jimbo Fisher," he said.
Another fan reacted to Steve Sarkisian's statement (Image Source: on3/Instagram)
Another fan reacted to Steve Sarkisian's statement (Image Source: on3/Instagram)

Other fans also expressed their thoughts on the matter. Some of them gave sympathy to Sarkisian's hard situation in Texas' offensive line while others criticized his insistence to keep the position despite the Longhorns' failures.

Fan reacts to Steve Sarkisian's press conference on Monday (Image Source: on3/Instagram)
Fan reacts to Steve Sarkisian's press conference on Monday (Image Source: on3/Instagram)

No. 22 Texas (5-2, 2-1 in SEC) dropped one spot in this week's AP poll from No. 21 last week. The Longhorns' lackluster offensive effort in its 16-13 overtime win over Kentucky (2-4, 0-4 in SEC) might have affected the panel's view of voting them higher in the weekly poll.

Steve Sarkisian's Texas faces Mississippi State in crucial SEC clash

Texas will travel to Starkville to meet Mississippi State (4-3, 0-3 in SEC) on Saturday in a crucial game that could boost the Longhorns' college football playoff aspirations if they win convincingly over the Bulldogs.

Steve Sarkisian's team has won its last two games since losing to Florida and is looking to win three in a row against Mississippi State to keep itself in the fight for the yearend special.

Texas will once again rely on quarterback Arch Manning, who has been struggling to find big scoring opportunities for the Longhorns, especially in the overtime win over Kentucky.

Manning connected on only 44.4% of his passes against the Wildcats for 132 yards and had a -1 yard production in rushing. He was bailed out by Texas' defense, who produced 89 tackles and five sacks on Kentucky QB Cutter Boley to keep them in the game.

Kicker Mason Shipley also saved Manning from another bad offensive night, making all of his three field goal attempts, including a game-clinching 45-yarder to preserve the win for the Longhorns.

Mississippi State will counter with quarterback Blake Shapen, who has passed for 1,528 yards, with nine touchdowns this season. He'll get help from Da'Marion Bothwell, who leads the team in rushing with 465 yards, and Brenen Thompson, who has gained 533 yards on 29 catches this year.

The Bulldogs look to bounce back from the embarrassing 23-21 loss to Florida in Billy Napier's final game as Gators head coach.

Edited by Geoff
