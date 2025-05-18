"Bloodline of an old dog": CFB analyst weighs in on the Arch Manning hype in 2025

Despite playing just four games and starting two in total during his collegiate career, Arch Manning's hype knows no bounds.

Ad

The Manning prodigy is already predicted to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025, and is also projected to be the No.1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, if he ends up declaring at all.

While Manning's impressive performances in the 2025 spring practice, and his 6-foot-4, 215-pound build don't hurt, his hype is mostly associated with his ties to football legends like Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, there is an audience that believes the hype to be too much and says there is still time for Arch Manning to prove himself.

Ad

Trending

Analyst Jake Wimberly gave his opinion on the debate on Saturday's episode of "That SEC Football Podcast."

"I lean towards, 'Hey, the bloodline of an old dog, right?'" Wimberly said (Timestamp: 5:30). "So if you got a hunting dog that's out there that can hunt, normally, their puppies can hunt, Archie, Eli, Peyton, they've all done it. You gotta assume he's probably going to be that guy.

Ad

"So quarterback play, explosiveness on offense, I just, I think this is the type of team that can go undefeated. Now, does that mean that their heads and shoulders are better than the next five? That's competing for the national championship? Probably not. I don't think we have that type of team, but I do like Texas to go undefeated."

Ad

Ad

Quinn Ewers weighs in on his relationship with Arch Manning

Arch Manning's trajectory at Texas wasn't what many would assume it to be. After joining the program in 2022, he was expected to wait one year and then secure the starting quarterback job.

However, because Quinn Ewers decided to return for another season, Manning had to wait one more year.

Having two star quarterbacks on the roster may be good for the team, but it's up to the players to handle the outside noise, which Ewers and Manning are good at.

Ad

Ewers talked about his relationship with Manning during the NFLPA rookie premier in LA on Thursday.

"He’s great. He’s a good kid," Ewers said. "He was definitely fun to have in the quarterback room. We’re good buddies. I’m super excited to see what he does. He’s a hard-working kid, he’s a hard studier."

Arch Manning and Texas will kick off the 2025 season against Ohio State in Columbus on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saima Khan Saima is an experienced writer with a keen passion for sports and gaming. She grew up in Delhi, India, and developed an interest in college football and basketball via the power of the internet. She has a degree in psychology and over two years of experience in journalism.



College sports hold a special place in her heart, as it's so surreal to see these young gentlemen and women pave the way for their careers on such a large scale.



The 2023 National Championship was a treat to watch as her favorites Michigan and Alabama went head-to-head; however, seeing both head coaches move on to their next chapter of lives left her a bit disheartened.



In her spare time, she loves to psychoanalyze famous personalities, along with other hobbies like playing football and baking. Know More