"Bloodline of an old dog": CFB analyst weighs in on the Arch Manning hype in 2025

Despite playing just four games and starting two in total during his collegiate career, Arch Manning's hype knows no bounds.
The Manning prodigy is already predicted to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025, and is also projected to be the No.1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, if he ends up declaring at all.
While Manning's impressive performances in the 2025 spring practice, and his 6-foot-4, 215-pound build don't hurt, his hype is mostly associated with his ties to football legends like Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning.
However, there is an audience that believes the hype to be too much and says there is still time for Arch Manning to prove himself.
Analyst Jake Wimberly gave his opinion on the debate on Saturday's episode of "That SEC Football Podcast."
"I lean towards, 'Hey, the bloodline of an old dog, right?'" Wimberly said (Timestamp: 5:30). "So if you got a hunting dog that's out there that can hunt, normally, their puppies can hunt, Archie, Eli, Peyton, they've all done it. You gotta assume he's probably going to be that guy.
"So quarterback play, explosiveness on offense, I just, I think this is the type of team that can go undefeated. Now, does that mean that their heads and shoulders are better than the next five? That's competing for the national championship? Probably not. I don't think we have that type of team, but I do like Texas to go undefeated."
Quinn Ewers weighs in on his relationship with Arch Manning
Arch Manning's trajectory at Texas wasn't what many would assume it to be. After joining the program in 2022, he was expected to wait one year and then secure the starting quarterback job.
However, because Quinn Ewers decided to return for another season, Manning had to wait one more year.
Having two star quarterbacks on the roster may be good for the team, but it's up to the players to handle the outside noise, which Ewers and Manning are good at.
Ewers talked about his relationship with Manning during the NFLPA rookie premier in LA on Thursday.
"He’s great. He’s a good kid," Ewers said. "He was definitely fun to have in the quarterback room. We’re good buddies. I’m super excited to see what he does. He’s a hard-working kid, he’s a hard studier."
Arch Manning and Texas will kick off the 2025 season against Ohio State in Columbus on Aug. 30.
