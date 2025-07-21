Brendan Sullivan transfer portal: 3 best landing spots if Tulane QB decides to leave after Jake Retzlaff's commitment

Brendan Sullivan could enter the transfer portal after Jake Retzlaff's commitment to Tulane. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on X on Monday that Retzlaff has agreed to join the Green Wave after playing for the BYU Cougars for two seasons.&quot;Sources: Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has verbally committed to transfer to Tulane. The school has spent more than a week doing a vetting process, including the university's Title IX office examining the case that resulted in Retzlaff withdrawing from BYU.,&quot; Thamel tweeted.Retzlaff's decision comes after BYU planned to suspend him for violating its honor code due to having premarital sex. Last season, he recorded 213 completions for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. Thamel noted that Retzlaff joins the Green Wave as a walk-on, and will try to earn a starting role, which could lead to Sullivan's exit.Sullivan transferred to Tulane on April 24 after one season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last year, the quarterback played a backup role behind Cade McNamara. Sullivan finished his junior year with 38 completions for 475 yards, three touchdowns and three turnovers.Here are three likely landing spots for Sullivan if he decides to enter the transfer portal.Three transfer portal landing spots for Brendan SullivanBoston College EaglesThe Boston College Eagles could be interested in signing Brendan Sullivan if he enters the transfer portal. The team will be without former starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who transferred to the Florida State Seminoles for his senior year.Boston College coach Bill O'Brien may consider starting Grayson James for the 2025 season. James had the second-string role last year behind Castellanos as a junior. He finished with 106 completions for 1,202 yards and six touchdowns.James' best performance was in the Eagles' 34-23 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Nov. 30. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns.The potential acquisition of Sullivan would give O'Brien an experienced backup quarterback who could step up if James struggles.Stanford CardinalStanford may be a program that Sullivan could consider playing for next season. The Cardinal lost their former starting quarterback, Ashton Daniels, who transferred to the Auburn Tigers.Elijah Brown is expected to take over the starting quarterback position as a freshman. He was redshirted last season and gained experience by competing in three games as a backup to Daniels. Brown amassed 28 completions for 274 passes and two touchdowns.His best showing was in Stanford's 41-7 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Sept. 7. Brown had seven completions for 97 yards and one touchdown.Sullivan's experience could make him a second-string option. However, he will have to compete for the role with Ben Gulbranson, who transferred to the Cardinal after four seasons with the Oregon State Beavers.App State MountaineersApp State Mountaineers coach Dowell Loggains could be looking to add experience to the quarterback rotation for the 2025 season. App State lost Joey Aguilar, who transferred to the Tennessee Volunteers.Loggains has five quarterbacks to replace Aguilar, including Billy Wiles. Last year, Wiles transferred to the Mountaineers after one season with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. He played in two games and threw for an interception.Loggains may attempt to sign Sullivan to add depth to the roster as he decides who will be the QB1.