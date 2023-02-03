Caleb Murphy's NFL Draft projection: From underrated prospect to top pick

The rise of Caleb Murphy as an NFL prospect has been one of the feel-good stories of college football. The Ferris State edge rusher was once seen as a mere afterthought in the recruiting process. But these days, he's looking like a sneaky prospect to make the NFL.

Murphy is just coming off a great season with the modest program Ferris State, and he is looking better than players of his position in bigger schools. What's more, the sophomore edge rusher was named the number one defensive end in college football for the season. He was ahead of names like Tuli Tuipulotu, Myles Murphy, Isaiah Foskey, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Tyree Wilson, and Jared Verse.

The sky looks to be the limit for the young edge rusher, and he is preparing for the 2023 Shrine Bowl, a showcase. Murphy will be one of the main attractions at the Spring Bowl, as he is among the most popular names on the roster.

A Division 2 athlete rarely wins the Ted Hendricks Award, so viewers of the Spring Bowl will be in for a treat. It also marked the first time in the award's 20-year history that a non-FBS player has received the honor.

Guess who the last winner of the Ted Hendricks Award is? That's right, Aidan Hutchinson is the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jared Stanger @JaredStanger Small schooler Caleb Murphy out of Ferris State. Came in 6'3"/254lbs. And I kid you not, he had 25.5 sacks in 15 games last year. 39 TFL. THIS is the guy you look to add 3rd-5th round. Small schooler Caleb Murphy out of Ferris State. Came in 6'3"/254lbs. And I kid you not, he had 25.5 sacks in 15 games last year. 39 TFL. THIS is the guy you look to add 3rd-5th round. https://t.co/VNsUt6Xfeg

How did Caleb Murphy perform this season?

Caleb Murphy took no prisoners this season, and he showed every team that passed up on him what they were missing. He was everywhere this year, breaking the NCAA record for single-season sacks (25.5) and leading all divisions with 39 tackles for loss (tied for the most all-time).

Furthermore, Murphy never acted like he was playing with inferior competition or teammates; he put his head down and played hard each game. He was a key component in Ferris State's back-to-back DII Championships, and left the team with a bang.

Murphy signed off with a Ferris State stat line of 40 sacks, 60.5 TFLs, and eight forced fumbles. Some of the above are school records, and Murphy's name will always be remembered on campus. Next up? The NFL Draft!

Is Caleb Murphy going to be drafted in 2023?

Yes, Caleb Murphy will be drafted into the NFL in the 2023 NFL Draft. Moreover, it is a distinct possibility that Murphy will get selected in the first draft round. The reason is that edge rushers are a valuable commodity in today's NFL, and the league needs more players.

Murphy isn't just an edge rusher but an absolute menace on the defensive end. It takes a unique player to join the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, Chase Young, and Bradley Chubb as recent award winners, and Caleb Murphy is that guy!

The 2023 NFL Draft is in just a couple of months, and then we will find out the team that takes a chance on a player that looks tailor-made - a 6’4″, 245-pounder. We mean, there's so little to lose, yet, so much to gain. So yes, Murphy will be drafted in 2023; the only question is, has he done enough to get picked in the first round?

