Can Stetson Bennett still play for Georgia in the 2023 NCAA Football championship event?

The Georgia Bulldogs clinched their second consecutive national championship two days ago (January 9), thanks to a monster performance from Stetson Bennett.

The quarterback recorded six TDs in the 65-7 College Football Playoff National Championship win against the TCU Horned Frogs to bring his college record to a staggering 29-3 as a starting quarterback with consecutive championships, leaving the field late in the game to rapturous applause from supporters.

Stetson Bennett has now completed one of the most decorated college careers in recent memory, but we won't see more of him in college football. Bennett no longer has any college eligibility remaining, meaning he has professional opportunities awaiting him if NFL teams show interest.

“I don’t know if he’ll be drafted, but I do believe that based on his resume, someone will give him an opportunity to come into camp as a street free agent and see what he can do.” — Can Stetson Bennett be an NFL QB?“I don’t know if he’ll be drafted, but I do believe that based on his resume, someone will give him an opportunity to come into camp as a street free agent and see what he can do.” — @ShannonSharpe Can Stetson Bennett be an NFL QB? “I don’t know if he’ll be drafted, but I do believe that based on his resume, someone will give him an opportunity to come into camp as a street free agent and see what he can do.” — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/faVTmRxrxr

The NCAA allows participants five years to play in four seasons of sports competitions, with the fifth year serving as a redshirt year. A redshirt year allows players to miss a year of participation (due to an injury or battle for regular game time) while still being able to participate in all four years of sporting competition.

With two national championships and offensive MVP awards from four College Football Playoff matchups over the previous two seasons, Stetson Bennett has completed a six-year career in college.

Stetson Bennett has created a college football legacy for himself

Stetson Bennett helped Georgia win consecutive championships with 18 of 25 completions for 307 yards and four touchdown passes. In addition, he had three rushes for 39 yards and two more touchdowns. Many people think Bennett deserves a chance in the NFL.

Bennett completed 8,428 yards of passing throughout college, scoring 66 TDs and throwing 21 interceptions. He also contributed 14 rushing touchdowns while completing 65.7% of his throws.

Bennett's legacy has been legendary in every part of the sport. He was a Heisman contender; he won a conference championship and a national championship last season.

He has now led his team to another championship this year and has triumphed on the grandest platform in college football. He produced memories that Georgia Bulldogs supporters will cherish forever.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport This pic of Stetson Bennett is too cold 🥶 This pic of Stetson Bennett is too cold 🥶 https://t.co/w7CYyxGey1

Bennett may not have had the best of starts to his collegiate career, but his career has ended beautifully. He will always be remembered as having one of the most beautiful comebacks in college football history.

