"Can't believe it's over" - When Baker Mayfield cried at press conference over Oklahoma stint after heartbreaking Rose Bowl loss vs. Georgia

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Jul 11, 2025 10:50 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Oklahoma v TCU - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Oklahoma v TCU - Source: Getty

Baker Mayfield began his collegiate journey with Texas Tech in 2013. He transferred to play for the Oklahoma Sooners in January 2024 but was ineligible for the season, losing a year of eligibility because of the Big 12 conference transfer rules.

Mayfield spent three seasons as the starting quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners. He won three consecutive Big 12 titles, making two playoff appearances.

One of the most memorable moments of his stint with the Sooners was his post-game press conference following the Rose Bowl loss to Georgia during the 2017 season.

Mayfield was asked about his emotional state after playing his final collegiate game with the Sooners. The quarterback broke into tears while expressing his gratitude to then-coach Lincoln Riley and the rest of the team.

"Can't believe it's over," Mayfield said while breaking down into tears. "It's been a wild ride. ... Being with the best coach in the country, yeah, there's a reason I'm sitting here today and there's a reason that we've won three Big 12 titles in a row and then I put myself in a good position going forward in the future.
"There's a reason our team is in the playoffs this year. Words can't describ what its meant to me and for the other guys I hope its the same."

During the 2017 season, Baker Mayfield helped the Sooners qualify for the playoffs, winning the conference title. Unfortunately, their hopes of winning the national championship were crushed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl semifinal.

In three seasons as a starter for the Sooners, Mayfield recorded 12,292 yards and 119 TDs passing. He was honored as a Unanimous All-American during his final collegiate campaign.

Baker Mayfield won the Heisman trophy in Oklahoma

During the 2017 season, Baker Myfield ended his collegiate campaign while emerging as the Heisman winner. The quarterback was the sixth Heisman winner of the program and the first who began his journey as a walk-on.

Mayfield received a whopping 732 first-place votes, while former Stanford RB Bryce Love was the runner-up with 75 first-place votes. The Cleveland Browns acquired Mayfield with the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

In March 2023, Baker Mayfield joined the Tampa Bay Bucaneers on a one-year deal and was named the starting quarterback. After leading them to the divisional round of the playoffs, he signed a three-year extension worth $100 million ahead of the 2024 season.

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

