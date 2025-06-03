"I can't blame them": NFL analyst sheds light on why Baker Mayfield didn't fit in $5,150,000,000 AFC franchise's plans

Baker Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Despite making the playoffs and playing solid football in Cleveland, the Browns decided to move on from Mayfield in favor of QB Deshaun Watson.

In hindsight, the decision is a baffling one and could go down as the worst string of moves for a franchise in NFL history.

After signing a major, fully guaranteed contract in Cleveland, Watson has been consistently injured and has performed nowhere near the level of an average starting QB. Meanwhile, after spending time with the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield has become one of the best QB's in the entire NFL in Tampa Bay.

Mayfield has performed exceptionally well in his last two seasons, having over 4,000 passing yards each season and 73 total touchdowns during that span. He has also been voted to the Pro Bowl each of the last two campaigns as well.

However, NFL analyst Marcus Mosher still believes that Mayfield would not have been a great fit with the Browns had he stayed with the franchise.

Marcus Mosher's Baker Mayfield opinion

NFL analyst Matthew Freedman made clear on X that the Mayfield situation was poorly handled by Cleveland.

Matthew Freedman @MattFtheOracle We still don’t talk enough about how much the Browns screwed up their QB situation. It wasn’t just that they traded for Deshaun Watson. Arguably, the bigger transgression was trading away Baker Mayfield. They had a franchise QB. They drafted him No. 1 overall. They made the playoffs with him on a rookie contract. And they traded him away for nothing. Unreal mismanagement.

However, NFL analyst Marcus Mosher then fired back by highlighting how Baker is a much better QB today than he was while in Cleveland.

"The Deshaun Watson trade was bad all the way around. But Baker Mayfield was a very average QB in Cleveland and then bounced around the league. And I still don't think he's a top-10 QB in the league, so it's not like they missed out on a true franchise-changing QB." Mosher said.

Mosher then posted another message on X on Tuesday, clarifying his claims from the previous message.

Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher Baker Mayfield is a very, very good QB. But he still has some pretty big flaws. He would be much better than anything Cleveland has currently on their roster, but they moved on because they wanted to get a true difference-maker and I can't blame them for that.

Is Baker Mayfield a difference-maker at the QB position?

Despite Mosher's claims, Mayfield has been a difference-maker at the QB position since joining the Buccaneers franchise. Although he may not have the same name value or receive the same attention as some of the biggest stars in the sport, Mayfield ranks second in passing yards (8,544) and first in passing touchdowns (69) in the entire NFL over the past two seasons, over names like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson.

As a result, there is no arguing that Mayfield has been a difference maker the past two seasons in the NFL and a player that Cleveland may now wish they hadn't let go so easily a few seasons ago.

