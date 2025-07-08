"LET HIM BAKE!": NFL fans react to Baker Mayfield's first look in Bucs new uniform ahead of training camp

Fans reacted as quarterback Baker Mayfield donning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new uniform for 2025. Drafted first in 2018 by the Cleveland Browns, he signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March 2023, taking over as the starting quarterback.

After leading them to a 9-8 record and a playoff appearance, the Bucs extended Mayfield a three-year extension worth up to $100 million in March 2024. Last season, he led them to the playoffs again, where they lost to the Commanders in the wild-card round.

On Monday, the franchise shared a social media post of the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback showcasing the Bucs' uniform for the new season.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to Bake," the caption on the post read.

Fans reacted to Mayfield's look in the Bucs' new uniform.

"LET HIM BAKE!!!," one commented.

"Baker is going to have an MVP caliber season this year with that Bucs offense," another said.

"The world's not ready for Baker and the Bucs this season. I am though. LFG Bucs! Shake n Bake," one said.

"THAT'S MY QB!!," another wrote.

"Hey Bake let's go for 50 tds in honor of 50 years! Oh yeah, you got this!," one said.

"Baker just looks so damn good in a Buccaneers uniform," another commented.

In two seasons for the Bucs, Baker Mayfield has started all 34 regular-season games, tallying 8544 yards, 69 TD passes and 26 interceptions.

Baker Mayfield shares feelings about having rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka on offense

Emeka Egbuka spent four seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes. After winning the national championship last season, the wide receiver declared for this year's draft, with the Bucs picking him up in the first round with the 19th pick.

Egbuka has made a positive impression throughout the offseason. Last month, Baker Mayfield talked about the rookie ahead of his NFL debut.

"Right now, I think we would plug-and-play (Emeka Egbuka) at any receiver spot," Mayfield said.

Apart from Egbuka, the Bucs have Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan on the WR depth chart. Their 2025 campaign begins against the Falcons in September.

