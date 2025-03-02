“I'm still confused” - When Baker Mayfield reflected on unfortunate ending to Browns career

Baker Mayfield finished his collegiate career with 14,607 passing yards, 131 touchdowns, and 30 INTs. He dominated the 2017 season with 4,627 passing yards, a completion rate of 70.5%, and 43 touchdowns, which led to Oklahoma reaching the national semi-final game. Mayfield received the Heisman Trophy in 2017 for his exploits with the Sooners.

He eventually finished his college career with three Big 12 championships and Maxwell, Walter Camp, Davey O’Brien and Manning awards. On the back of this illustrious college resume, Mayfield was selected first overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

However, Mayfield’s journey with the Browns ended abruptly in 2021 after he helped turn the team's fortunes around in the years before that. The quarterback later expressed his emotions over the unfortunate ending during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show in October 2023.

“I think I'm still confused too," Mayfield said. "I think towards the end there, I played 2021 with a pretty much torn apart shoulder and I was excited to get surgery, get healthy and get another shot to try and get back to that 2020 form but that wasn't their plan and I'm a firm believer everything happens for a reason.”

Mayfield had a promising start to his NFL career when he threw 3,725 yards for 27 touchdowns in his rookie season. He produced similar numbers in 2020 after a slight dip in 2019. However, his production dropped in 2021 when he threw 253 passes for 3,010 yards and just 17 touchdowns. He suffered a shoulder and knee injury during that season.

Jason Lloyd provides explanation about Baker Mayfield's release

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game - Source: Imagn

Although Baker Mayfield’s inclusion helped the Cleveland Browns improve from a disastrous 0-16 season in 2017 to a playoff team in 2020, the Browns decided to trade for quarterback DeShaun Watson in 2022. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic provided an explanation for why the team decided to move on from Mayfield.

Lloyd cited that Mayfield’s behavioral issues probably led to his release. Lloyd wrote in July 2022:

"Mayfield was widely viewed as childish and immature. His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach.”

Mayfield had his career-best season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. He passed for 4500 yards and 42 touchdowns, both career highs.

