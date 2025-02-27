“Not trying to please everybody” - When Baker Mayfield made feelings known about character concerns before 2018 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had an outstanding season last year when he achieved career-high numbers in multiple categories.

Ad

He completed 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns and achieved a passer rating of 106.8, a franchise record. The Bucs had one of the best offenses last season, with a completion rate of 70% and an average of five yards per carry in rushing.

Baker Mayfield helped the Bucs top the NFC South Division after facing a mid-season slump. En route to their resurgence, Mayfield avoided social media and negative comments. It was a pivotal decision, and contrary to the character he has been infamous for.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the early years of his career, Mayfield’s character and attitude were questionable. When Mayfield was questioned about it during the 2018 NFL Draft, he made his opinion clear. He said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'm gonna be who I am. I don't think I'm over-the-top cocky, I'm just proud of where I came from. I'm proud of the fact that I had to earn it, so if that comes across as cocky to some people, it is what it is.

Ad

"All I need is one team out of 32 to take a chance. I'm not trying to please everybody. I'm just trying to play for one team and do it the right way."

Mayfield was involved in a controversy during his collegiate career when he was arrested in 2017 in Arkansas for intoxication, misconduct and fleeing from the scene. However, he apologised for his mistake and issued a public apology on X.

Ad

Cleveland Browns part ways with Baker Mayfield on behavioral issues

Despite his controversial background, Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in a batch comprising Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen.

Unfortunately, Mayfield’s relationship with the Browns ended poorly at the end of his four-year rookie contract. In 2022, the Browns re-considered their decision to extend Mayfield’s contract and then traded him to the Carolina Panthers.

Ad

Although Mayfield had a below-par season in 2021, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic suggested a different reason behind Mayfield’s exit. As per Lloyd, Mayfield was "widely viewed as childish and immature," and his behavior divided the teammates and locker room.

However, this past season showed that he still possesses what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.