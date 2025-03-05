With Liam Coen accepting the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job this off-season, he leaves behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will now have his eighth different offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

That's tough for any player, let alone a quarterback, who's had to learn new systems, nuances and schemes for basically his entire career.

Coen flourished with Mayfield last season, as he threw for career-highs in passing yards (4,500) and touchdowns (41.) Former pass-game coordinator Josh Grizzard was promoted to the team's offensive coordinator for this season, replacing Coen.

Appearing on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, Coen got candid with the crew and spoke about how unfortunate it is for Mayfield to be in the position he is in, entering his eighth NFL season.

Liam Coen said:

"It's not bad, it's unfortunate in ways, because of the competitor, because of the person that he is. You know, we got really close. Obviously, we worked together in LA, yeah, those last kind of, like five or six weeks, he was paramount, you know, kind of in my evolution to coming to Tampa, like getting there."

"So, yeah, you definitely feel, you feel unfortunate for the situation because of the type of dude that he is. But he's in a place where he's continuing to ascend like he's just doing this right now. He's got a ton of confidence. He's at a place where a lot of people love him and believe in him, and I think that's only going to continue."

Liam Coen will now look for success with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence during Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

After having success with Baker Mayfield last season, Liam Coen will now aim for long-term success with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Despite there being rumors that the Jaguars would potentially look to move Lawrence this off-season, Coen quickly shut down those rumors, showing complete faith in Lawrence at the NFL combine.

Coen said:

“He is our guy. He’s the franchise, and as much as we can involve him in the process without maybe putting too much on his plate, he’s a new father, now a husband, he’s just getting into it. But he’s hungry. He’s hungry. He wants to be playing at the highest level possible, and how do we include him in some of those conversations, specifically with some of the skill players and obviously on the offensive line?"

“So, he will definitely be involved in some of that while just being mindful of not putting too much on him, because he’s going to be learning a completely new system and having to go through a new transition again.”

In four seasons with the Jaguars, Lawrence has shown potential despite minimal success. In his second season in the NFL, he led the Jaguars to a 9-8 record, a comeback playoff victory, and threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Jaguars hope Liam Coen can elevate Lawrence's game and guide the team to the playoffs again.

