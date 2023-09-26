Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is on a high after the flogging that his Ducks gave to Deion Sander's Colorado Buffaloes during their week four clash. Lanning has come a long way in his coaching career. He started as the defensive backs, wide receivers and special teams coordinator at Park Hill South High School for three seasons.

He was then a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh and Arizona State under Todd Graham, before being made the on-campus recruiting coordinator.

Lanning then moved to Sam Houston State in the same capacity alongside being a defensive backs coach. In 2015, he was made a graduate assistant under Nick Saban in Alabama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Next, he moved to Memphis as the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. However, his big break came when he was made the defensive coordinator at Georgia after being the outside linebackers coach in 2018. In 2021, he was finally made the head coach of Oregon.

College football analyst Brooks Austin was in awe of the Oregon coach's trajectory and he posted it on his Instagram page with the caption:

"Dan Lanning's story to coaching is inspiring as hell."

Expand Tweet

The fallout from the Dan Lanning speech

A clip of Dan Lanning addressing his players before the clash against Deion Sander's Colorado went viral on social media and the fallout has continued well into the new week.

“They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins,” Lanning said. “There’s a difference. This game isn’t going to be played in Hollywood, it’s going to be played on the grass.”

Talking to ESPN's Katie George at halftime, with Oregon leading 35-0, Lanning further rubbed salt on the Colorado wounds:

"(We're) not done yet. We have been composed, executing at a very high level," Lanning said. "We're not done yet, we are not satisfied. I hope all those people that have been watching (Colorado) every week are watching this week."

Skip Bayless, host of "Undisputed," took exception to the speech by Lanning and immediately took to X to speculate on why the Oregon coach spoke with such venom about Deion Sanders and Colorado.

"Yes, Deion has done a lot of talking.. because he's great at it and he's trying to send a recruiting message that Colorado is THE PLACE TO BE. The Lannings of the world are SCARED TO DEATH of what Deion is building. So Lanning can take his shots now, while he can. But #HeComing."

It doesn't get any easier for Deion Sander's Colorado Buffaloes as they face Caleb William's USC Trojans next. If they lose, Dan Lanning will likely be watching the game with glee.