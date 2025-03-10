CFB analyst makes his thoughts clear on Steve Sarkisian’s odds of winning a natty in 2025

The Steve Sarkisian-led Texas Longhorns finished the 2024 college football season with a 13-3 overall record. Quinn Ewers was their QB1, while Arch Manning served as the backup quarterback. Ewers dealt with several major injuries throughout the season, which caused him to miss two games and hand over the reigns to Manning. The Longhorns won both of those games.

Now that Ewers has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, Manning will step in as the primary quarterback, giving Texas fans hope of securing a natty this year.

Talking about whether the Longhorns can win the national championship in 2025 or not on Sunday's episode of "That SEC Football Podcast," college football analyst Bobby Burton said:

"50-50, You know, I'm not super confident because part of it's luck, part of it, I mean, injury, you know, I think that anybody that's sitting here saying, oh, Ryan day is going to go on a run. He's now going to win four championships in 10 years. I think they could be right. They could win zero." [38:00]

"I mean, you know, you lose your quarterback, or you go up, and you play Michigan, and they beat you, at Texas, the gauntlet in the SEC is huge. Texas plays. They play Ohio State to start this year. Then they'll play Michigan, no Ohio State back-to-back. Then they'll play Michigan the year after that. And then they've got two games in a row. Non-conference, Notre Dame to start I think 29 and 30."

Arch Manning shares why he chose to stay at Steve Sarkisian-led Texas

When Ewers decided to return for another year of eligibility after the 2023 college football season, many fans and analysts predicted Arch Manning will enter the transfer portal.

However, Manning decided to stay put and trust the process at Steve Sarkisian-coached Texas.

"I think mostly because I liked being here," Manning said (per On3). "Austin's great. I have a bunch of friends. I like my teammates, I like my friends outside of football, so there wasn't really any reason to leave because I wanted to be here. It wasn't always easy being the backup, but I think it's paid off, and I won't take it for granted now that I get to play a little bit more."

Arch Manning is the No. 1 candidate to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy as per College Football Network.

