Clemson vs Georgia Tech projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

The No. 12 Clemson Tigers will travel to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Georgia.

Ahead of the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech projected starting lineup for Week 3

Clemson projected starting lineup

Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik - Source: Getty

Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on offense vs. Georgia Tech:

Position No. Player 1 WR-X 1 Moore, T.J. SO WR-Z 12 Wesco Jr., Bryant SO WR-H 0 Williams, Antonio RS JR LT 71 Leigh, Tristan GR LG 50 Sadler, Collin RS JR C 53 Linthicum, Ryan GR RG 64 Parks, Walker GR RT 78 Miller, Blake SR TE 11 Patt-Henry, Olsen JR QB 2 Klubnik, Cade SR RB 8 Randall, Adam GR

Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on defense vs. Georgia Tech:

Position No. Player 1 LDE 3 Parker, T.J. JR LDT 11 Woods, Peter JR RDT 19 Capehart, DeMonte GR RDE 13 Heldt, Will JR/TR WLB 17 Woodaz, Wade SR MLB 47 Brown, Sammy SO LCB 8 Terrell, Avieon JR SS 7 Barnes, Khalil JR FS 6 Jones, Ricardo SO RCB 23 Hampton, Ashton SO NB 25 Kelley, Misun RS SO

Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on special teams vs. Georgia Tech:

Position No. Player 1 PT 89 Smith, Jack RS JR PK 81 Hauser, Nolan SO KO 38 Gunn III, Robert RS JR LS 58 Caspersen, Holden GR H 88 Swinney, Clay RS JR PR 0 Williams, Antonio RS JR KR 8 Randall, Adam GR

Georgia Tech projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: Georgia Tech QB Haynes King - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Georgia Tech's projected starters on offense vs. Clemson:

Position No. Player 1 WR-X 3 Rivers, Eric RS SR/TR WR-Z 4 Canion, Isiah SO WR-F 8 Rutherford, Malik RS SR LT 78 Mackenny, Ethan JR LG 67 Fusile, Joe RS SR C 52 Moore, Harrison SO RG 77 Rutledge, Keylan SR/TR RT 72 Carney, Malachi RS JR/TR TE 80 Seither, Brett RS SR/TR QB 10 King, Haynes RS SR/TR RB 1 Haynes, Jamal RS SR

Here's a look at Georgia Tech's projected starters on defense vs. Clemson:

Position No. Player 1 DE 88 Hoffler, A.J. JR/TR NT 7 Stone, Akelo RS SR/TR DT 99 van den Berg, Jordan RS SR/TR RUSH 11 Manley, Brayden JR/TR WLB 2 Lightsey, E.J. RS JR/TR MLB 44 Efford, Kyle RS JR LCB 6 Shelley, Rodney SR SS 5 Powell-Lee, Clayton SR FS 9 Daniels, Omar RS SR/TR RCB 3 Harvey, Ahmari RS SR/TR NB 14 Gilmore, Jy RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Georgia Tech's projected starters on special teams vs. Clemson:

Position No. Player 1 PT 47 Nichols, Marshall RS SR/TR PK 33 Birr, Aidan RS JR KO 33 Birr, Aidan RS JR LS 42 Benton IV, Will RS SR/TR H 47 Nichols, Marshall RS SR/TR PR 7 Stockton, Bailey RS SO KR 7 Stockton, Bailey RS SO

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech depth chart for Week 3

Clemson depth chart

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 1 Moore, T.J. SO 3 Smith, Tristan SR/TR WR-Z 12 Wesco Jr., Bryant SO 22 Turner, Cole RS JR WR-H 0 Williams, Antonio RS JR 6 Brown, Tyler RS SO LT 71 Leigh, Tristan GR 74 Jacobs, Brayden FR LG 50 Sadler, Collin RS JR 55 Sewell, Harris JR C 53 Linthicum, Ryan GR 55 Sewell, Harris JR RG 64 Parks, Walker GR 52 Thurmon, Elyjah SO 76 Wade, Mason RS FR RT 78 Miller, Blake SR 63 Ware, Easton FR TE 11 Patt-Henry, Olsen JR 5 Sapp, Josh RS JR 87 Bentancur, Christian RS FR QB 2 Klubnik, Cade SR 17 Vizzina, Christopher RS SO 14 Pearman, Trent RS JR RB 8 Randall, Adam GR 24 Eziomume, David RS FR 9 Davidson, Gideon FR 19 Adams Jr., Keith RS JR

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 LDE 3 Parker, T.J. JR 44 Denhoff, Cade GR LDT 11 Woods, Peter JR 45 Burley, Vic RS SO RDT 19 Capehart, DeMonte GR 90 Green, Stephiylan RS SO 95 Adams, Amare FR RDE 13 Heldt, Will JR/TR 15 Lawson, Jahiem RS JR WLB 17 Woodaz, Wade SR 21 McCloud, Kobe RS JR 22 Crayton, Dee RS SO MLB 47 Brown, Sammy SO 35 Alexander, Jeremiah RS JR/TR LCB 8 Terrell, Avieon JR 1 Strozier, Branden RS SO SS 7 Barnes, Khalil JR 5 Hanafin, Ronan JR 24 Venables, Tyler GR FS 6 Jones, Ricardo SO 18 Griffin, Kylon RS JR RCB 23 Hampton, Ashton SO 10 Lukus, Jeadyn SR 12 Gipson, Corian RS FR NB 25 Kelley, Misun RS SO 2 Lewis, Shelton JR

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 89 Smith, Jack RS JR 38 Gunn III, Robert RS JR 37 McCune, Will RS JR PK 81 Hauser, Nolan SO 38 Gunn III, Robert RS JR KO 38 Gunn III, Robert RS JR LS 58 Caspersen, Holden GR 45 Florenzo, Philip GR H 88 Swinney, Clay RS JR PR 0 Williams, Antonio RS JR KR 8 Randall, Adam GR

Georgia Tech depth chart

Here's a look at Georgia Tech's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 3 Rivers, Eric RS SR/TR 9 Taylor, Zion RS SO 6 Gatling, Debron RS FR/TR WR-Z 4 Canion, Isiah SO 11 Patterson, Dean RS SR/TR WR-F 8 Rutherford, Malik RS SR 7 Stockton, Bailey RS SO 85 Allen, Jordan FR LT 78 Mackenny, Ethan JR 69 Petty, Josh FR 71 Joseph, Peyton FR LG 67 Fusile, Joe RS SR 51 Peay Jr., Kevin FR C 52 Moore, Harrison SO 58 Alo-Tupuola, Tana SO RG 77 Rutledge, Keylan SR/TR 66 Reed, Will RS SR/TR RT 72 Carney, Malachi RS JR/TR 70 Riggs, Jameson RS FR TE 80 Seither, Brett RS SR/TR 15 Harpring, Luke RS FR 88 Byrne, J.T. RS SR/TR 17 Beetham, Josh RS SR/TR QB 10 King, Haynes RS SR/TR 12 Philo, Aaron RS FR RB 1 Haynes, Jamal RS SR 0 Hosley, Malachi JR/TR 2 Maddox, Trelain RS FR

Here's a look at Georgia Tech's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 88 Hoffler, A.J. JR/TR 24 Triplette, Ronald RS SR/TR 55 Garrett, Christian FR NT 7 Stone, Akelo RS SR/TR 33 Alexander, Matthew RS SR/TR 97 Marshall, Landen RS FR DT 99 van den Berg, Jordan RS SR/TR 95 Moore, Jason RS SR 96 Jones, Shymeik RS SO RUSH 11 Manley, Brayden JR/TR 8 Boyd, Jordan SO 98 Bradford, Amontrae SO WLB 2 Lightsey, E.J. RS JR/TR 0 Jordan IV, Melvin RS JR/TR 15 Butler, Tah'j SO MLB 44 Efford, Kyle RS JR 1 Spaulding, Cayman JR/TR LCB 6 Shelley, Rodney SR 23 Tobe, Zachary JR/TR SS 5 Powell-Lee, Clayton SR 27 Harris, Tae FR 22 Moore, D.J. RS JR FS 9 Daniels, Omar RS SR/TR 13 Riley, Savion RS JR/TR RCB 3 Harvey, Ahmari RS SR/TR 4 White, Daiquan JR/TR 29 Mitchell, Jon RS FR/TR NB 14 Gilmore, Jy RS SR/TR 16 Hill, Kelvin SO/TR 39 Kiker, Will RS SO

Here's a look at Georgia Tech's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 47 Nichols, Marshall RS SR/TR 40 Taylor, Joshua RS SO PK 33 Birr, Aidan RS JR 41 Shaffer, Landon FR KO 33 Birr, Aidan RS JR 41 Shaffer, Landon FR LS 42 Benton IV, Will RS SR/TR 49 Thomas, Ronnie RS JR/TR H 47 Nichols, Marshall RS SR/TR 40 Taylor, Joshua RS SO PR 7 Stockton, Bailey RS SO 1 Haynes, Jamal RS SR KR 7 Stockton, Bailey RS SO 5 Gordon, Daylon RS SR

How to watch the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game? TV channel and live stream details

The Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Week 3 game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

