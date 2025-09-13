  • home icon
Clemson vs Georgia Tech projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 13, 2025 09:05 GMT
Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn

The No. 12 Clemson Tigers will travel to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Georgia.

Ahead of the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech projected starting lineup for Week 3

Clemson projected starting lineup

Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik - Source: Getty

Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on offense vs. Georgia Tech:

PositionNo.Player 1
WR-X1Moore, T.J. SO
WR-Z12Wesco Jr., Bryant SO
WR-H0Williams, Antonio RS JR
LT71Leigh, Tristan GR
LG50Sadler, Collin RS JR
C53Linthicum, Ryan GR
RG64Parks, Walker GR
RT78Miller, Blake SR
TE11Patt-Henry, Olsen JR
QB2Klubnik, Cade SR
RB8Randall, Adam GR
Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on defense vs. Georgia Tech:

PositionNo.Player 1
LDE3Parker, T.J. JR
LDT11Woods, Peter JR
RDT19Capehart, DeMonte GR
RDE13Heldt, Will JR/TR
WLB17Woodaz, Wade SR
MLB47Brown, Sammy SO
LCB8Terrell, Avieon JR
SS7Barnes, Khalil JR
FS6Jones, Ricardo SO
RCB23Hampton, Ashton SO
NB25Kelley, Misun RS SO
Here's a look at Clemson's projected starters on special teams vs. Georgia Tech:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT89Smith, Jack RS JR
PK81Hauser, Nolan SO
KO38Gunn III, Robert RS JR
LS58Caspersen, Holden GR
H88Swinney, Clay RS JR
PR0Williams, Antonio RS JR
KR8Randall, Adam GR
Georgia Tech projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: Georgia Tech QB Haynes King - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Georgia Tech's projected starters on offense vs. Clemson:

PositionNo.Player 1
WR-X3Rivers, Eric RS SR/TR
WR-Z4Canion, Isiah SO
WR-F8Rutherford, Malik RS SR
LT78Mackenny, Ethan JR
LG67Fusile, Joe RS SR
C52Moore, Harrison SO
RG77Rutledge, Keylan SR/TR
RT72Carney, Malachi RS JR/TR
TE80Seither, Brett RS SR/TR
QB10King, Haynes RS SR/TR
RB1Haynes, Jamal RS SR
Here's a look at Georgia Tech's projected starters on defense vs. Clemson:

PositionNo.Player 1
DE88Hoffler, A.J. JR/TR
NT7Stone, Akelo RS SR/TR
DT99van den Berg, Jordan RS SR/TR
RUSH11Manley, Brayden JR/TR
WLB2Lightsey, E.J. RS JR/TR
MLB44Efford, Kyle RS JR
LCB6Shelley, Rodney SR
SS5Powell-Lee, Clayton SR
FS9Daniels, Omar RS SR/TR
RCB3Harvey, Ahmari RS SR/TR
NB14Gilmore, Jy RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Georgia Tech's projected starters on special teams vs. Clemson:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT47Nichols, Marshall RS SR/TR
PK33Birr, Aidan RS JR
KO33Birr, Aidan RS JR
LS42Benton IV, Will RS SR/TR
H47Nichols, Marshall RS SR/TR
PR7Stockton, Bailey RS SO
KR7Stockton, Bailey RS SO
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech depth chart for Week 3

Clemson depth chart

Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X1Moore, T.J. SO3Smith, Tristan SR/TR
WR-Z12Wesco Jr., Bryant SO22Turner, Cole RS JR
WR-H0Williams, Antonio RS JR6Brown, Tyler RS SO
LT71Leigh, Tristan GR74Jacobs, Brayden FR
LG50Sadler, Collin RS JR55Sewell, Harris JR
C53Linthicum, Ryan GR55Sewell, Harris JR
RG64Parks, Walker GR52Thurmon, Elyjah SO76Wade, Mason RS FR
RT78Miller, Blake SR63Ware, Easton FR
TE11Patt-Henry, Olsen JR5Sapp, Josh RS JR87Bentancur, Christian RS FR
QB2Klubnik, Cade SR17Vizzina, Christopher RS SO14Pearman, Trent RS JR
RB8Randall, Adam GR24Eziomume, David RS FR9Davidson, Gideon FR19Adams Jr., Keith RS JR
Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
LDE3Parker, T.J. JR44Denhoff, Cade GR
LDT11Woods, Peter JR45Burley, Vic RS SO
RDT19Capehart, DeMonte GR90Green, Stephiylan RS SO95Adams, Amare FR
RDE13Heldt, Will JR/TR15Lawson, Jahiem RS JR
WLB17Woodaz, Wade SR21McCloud, Kobe RS JR22Crayton, Dee RS SO
MLB47Brown, Sammy SO35Alexander, Jeremiah RS JR/TR
LCB8Terrell, Avieon JR1Strozier, Branden RS SO
SS7Barnes, Khalil JR5Hanafin, Ronan JR24Venables, Tyler GR
FS6Jones, Ricardo SO18Griffin, Kylon RS JR
RCB23Hampton, Ashton SO10Lukus, Jeadyn SR12Gipson, Corian RS FR
NB25Kelley, Misun RS SO2Lewis, Shelton JR
Here's a look at Clemson's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT89Smith, Jack RS JR38Gunn III, Robert RS JR37McCune, Will RS JR
PK81Hauser, Nolan SO38Gunn III, Robert RS JR
KO38Gunn III, Robert RS JR
LS58Caspersen, Holden GR45Florenzo, Philip GR
H88Swinney, Clay RS JR
PR0Williams, Antonio RS JR
KR8Randall, Adam GR
Georgia Tech depth chart

Here's a look at Georgia Tech's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X3Rivers, Eric RS SR/TR9Taylor, Zion RS SO6Gatling, Debron RS FR/TR
WR-Z4Canion, Isiah SO11Patterson, Dean RS SR/TR
WR-F8Rutherford, Malik RS SR7Stockton, Bailey RS SO85Allen, Jordan FR
LT78Mackenny, Ethan JR69Petty, Josh FR71Joseph, Peyton FR
LG67Fusile, Joe RS SR51Peay Jr., Kevin FR
C52Moore, Harrison SO58Alo-Tupuola, Tana SO
RG77Rutledge, Keylan SR/TR66Reed, Will RS SR/TR
RT72Carney, Malachi RS JR/TR70Riggs, Jameson RS FR
TE80Seither, Brett RS SR/TR15Harpring, Luke RS FR88Byrne, J.T. RS SR/TR17Beetham, Josh RS SR/TR
QB10King, Haynes RS SR/TR12Philo, Aaron RS FR
RB1Haynes, Jamal RS SR0Hosley, Malachi JR/TR2Maddox, Trelain RS FR
Here's a look at Georgia Tech's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
DE88Hoffler, A.J. JR/TR24Triplette, Ronald RS SR/TR55Garrett, Christian FR
NT7Stone, Akelo RS SR/TR33Alexander, Matthew RS SR/TR97Marshall, Landen RS FR
DT99van den Berg, Jordan RS SR/TR95Moore, Jason RS SR96Jones, Shymeik RS SO
RUSH11Manley, Brayden JR/TR8Boyd, Jordan SO98Bradford, Amontrae SO
WLB2Lightsey, E.J. RS JR/TR0Jordan IV, Melvin RS JR/TR15Butler, Tah'j SO
MLB44Efford, Kyle RS JR1Spaulding, Cayman JR/TR
LCB6Shelley, Rodney SR23Tobe, Zachary JR/TR
SS5Powell-Lee, Clayton SR27Harris, Tae FR22Moore, D.J. RS JR
FS9Daniels, Omar RS SR/TR13Riley, Savion RS JR/TR
RCB3Harvey, Ahmari RS SR/TR4White, Daiquan JR/TR29Mitchell, Jon RS FR/TR
NB14Gilmore, Jy RS SR/TR16Hill, Kelvin SO/TR39Kiker, Will RS SO
Here's a look at Georgia Tech's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT47Nichols, Marshall RS SR/TR40Taylor, Joshua RS SO
PK33Birr, Aidan RS JR41Shaffer, Landon FR
KO33Birr, Aidan RS JR41Shaffer, Landon FR
LS42Benton IV, Will RS SR/TR49Thomas, Ronnie RS JR/TR
H47Nichols, Marshall RS SR/TR40Taylor, Joshua RS SO
PR7Stockton, Bailey RS SO1Haynes, Jamal RS SR
KR7Stockton, Bailey RS SO5Gordon, Daylon RS SR
How to watch the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game? TV channel and live stream details

The Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Week 3 game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

