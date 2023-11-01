Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders dressed as young Deion Sanders for Halloween, secured #1 place in kid's ranking for the week

Shelomi Sanders, the youngest daughter of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is known among college football fans for her apparent sense of humor and enthusiasm when supporting her father.

Coach Prime was a popular Halloween dress-up choice this year for sports fans all over the country. Shelomi took it up a notch and dressed up as a young Deion Sanders complete with a baggy suit and cowboy hat.

She posted hilarious pictures of herself on her Instagram stories, probably securing her place as the No. 1 kid in the Sanders household rankings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders not in the Halloween mood

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was not as celebratory as his daughter Shelomi after his team lost 28-16 to Chip Kelly's UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

In his postgame news conference, he showed his anger at his linemen's timid performance.

"The hardest thing to acquire is linemen," Sanders said. "When people have a good one, you rarely see linemen jump and go to different schools.

"I think we have some guys that … it’s going to be good with a little seasoning. But, overall, we just don’t have the fight of the passion to do what we want to do.

To add insult to injury, Colorado players had their belongings stolen in the away dressing room of the Rose Bowl.

Deion Sanders appealed to the NCAA to act on the matter during his weekly news conference.

“I would expect the NCAA to do something about that (theft),” Sanders said.

“These are college kids. I’m pretty sure they don’t think about insurance at this point and juncture in their life. …NCAA, you do something about everything else. Do something about this one.”

Next, he called on the Rose Bowl to reimburse his player's personal belongings that were stolen.

“Who robs the Rose Bowl?” Sanders asked. “All that stuff should be replaced.”

"This is the Rose Bowl. It’s at the grandaddy off them all, right? I’m sure grandaddy has some money," Sanders said. "Grandpa should have some money to give these kids. I’m gonna have a list made out for these kids, and I know they’re gonna be truthful about what they lost so we can try to get that back for them. They may not be able to get the items back, but we should be able to reimburse."

With the promising season by the Colorado Buffaloes threatening to unravel with four losses in five games, Sanders will likely not be in a celebratory mood before they secure bowl eligibility.