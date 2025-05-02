Colin Cowherd reveals his initial reaction to the news of Bill Belichick’s relationship with 24 year old GF Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have reportedly been in a relationship since 2023. The couple has been spotted frequently during the ongoing college football offseason as Belichick is gearing up for his debut campaign in collegiate football.

Ad

The North Carolina Tar Heels head coach is one of the biggest names in American football and his first public relationship post his two-decade stint with the New England Patriots is getting a lot of attention.

Colin Cowherd took to the "Herd w/Colin Cowherd" to speak about his initial reaction to the news of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowherd said:

"So I had two strong opinions on this story. I now have three."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"My first opinion was but cringey, he's 70 plus, and she's 24. Then I watched the CBS interview when she stepped in front of and like a professional said, 'You aren't talking about our private relationship.'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cowherd also spoke about reports that Bill Belichick's girlfriend has a real estate portfolio worth around $8 million. Hudson insisted on keeping Belichick's recent CBS interview strictly about his new book, 'The Art of Winning: Lessons Learned from My Life in Football.'

Belichick and Hudson have been busy this offseason. The duo attended the Tar Heels spring game with Hudson stepping on the Gridiron. They've been on a press tour promoting his new book.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bill Belichick released a statement on CBS interview

Following the CBS interview on Sunday, fans and critics speculated about the nature of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationship. A flash point was Hudson ensured that the interview stayed on topic, rather than veering into their personal lives.

Belichick released a statement on the issue. He wrote:

"I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, "The Art of Winning - Lessons Learned from My Life in Football." Before this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus strictly on the contents of the book."

Ad

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach continued:

"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book.

"After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to restate it and aid the discussion. She wasn't deflecting any specific question or topic, but simply doing her job to ensure the scheduled interview stayed on track."

Ad

The statement concluded with Belichick clarifying any rumors about how the pair first met, which was on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021. Belichick also called out the use of "selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative."

He's now focused on rounding out the preseason and guiding the Tar Heels to a successful 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More