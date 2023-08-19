College football referee salary: How much money do refs, and other officials make in 2023?

Let's dive into the College football referee salary structure. Referees and officials are essential to preserving the fairness and integrity of the game in the exciting world of college football.

The financial aspect for the people who uphold the rules and keep the game fair as we move into the 2023 season is an integral part of the game.

Given the popularity and commercialization of college football, referee salaries have generated interest and discussion.

The pay for referees and other officials differs depending on various details, such as their level of experience, their conference affiliations, and the importance of the games they oversee.

Compensation plans have changed to reflect the rigors of the job and the rising standards for accuracy, from Power Five conferences to smaller divisions.

How much do college football referees make?

There is a range of potential salaries for college football referees every year. A referee's annual salary is not much less than $10,000. Their annual salary at the NCAA level has the possibility of ranging from $10,000 to $200,000, which is greater than the national average.

In San Francisco, personnel working as college football referees can make about $96k a year, as discussed earlier, depending on the factors.

College football referees will get an average of $800 to $2,500 per game in 2023. In the Power Five conferences, known for their intense competition, referees can make up to $3,500 per game. Less well-known conferences pay less, with a typical game fee of $1,000 to $1,500.

Referees with greater expertise and a history of refereeing prestigious games are also paid more. These figures illustrate the delicate balance that must be struck between the financial needs of sports and the decisive role of referees in maintaining the fairness and integrity of competitions.

How much do NCAA Division 1 referees get paid?

According to how important the games they officiate are, NCAA Division 1 football referees are compensated. They often make between $1,500 and $2,500 per game. Referees officiating high-profile games in Power 5 conferences can get significantly more money, up to $3,500 per game.

Those with a lot of expertise and a track record of presiding over significant games may earn more than $100,000 annually. These numbers highlight their critical role in promoting fair play and the spirit of competition in NCAA Division 1 football. That being said, they can even earn a $1.5k–$3k bonus in play-off matches.

Who is the highest-paid referee in football?

Hank Johns and Mike Defee are two of the highest-paid college football referees in the season; they have a $94,000 annual salary. Whereas Amanda Sauer is the best-paid female referee in college football now.

