Johnny Manziel house: where does the former Texas A&M QB live now?

Johnny Manziel came back to the limelight with the release of the documentary "UNTOLD: Johnny Football" on Netflix. The documentary focused on the whirlwind journey of his career, marked by the highs of Heisman success and the lows of being jobless.

Born in Tyler and brought up in Kerrville, Texas, Manziel catapulted to superstardom in 2012 as the gritty quarterback for Texas A&M. He exhibited a style of play that resembled sandlot football within the highly disciplined realm of Division I college football.

Johnny Manziel lived across different cities in the United States throughout the course of his collegiate and professional career. However, the former Texas A&M quarterback currently stays in a luxurious neighborhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is known as the “mecca of golf.”

Johnny Manziel’s newfound love with golf in Scottsdale

Since moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, Johnny Manziel has found solace in the game of golf. Scottsdale is famous for the game of golf due to its climate and abundance of courses. The former quarterback appears to be loving life in the city. In 2020, he tweeted:

“Scottsdale is a vibbeeeeee. I may never leave this place.”

Engaging in a routine of playing a full round of eighteen holes five times each week, he joined a close-knit community of golf enthusiasts in the neighborhood. His golf game gradually improved, starting at eight over par and progressing to six, four, three, two, one, and even par.

Johnny Manziel hones his skills through practice sessions alongside PGA professionals such as Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. By all accounts, the former quarterback is a happy man again, engaging in golf, after an uneventful career in the NFL.

Manziel's former home in Cleveland, Ohio

Johnny Manziel lived in a 2,751-square-foot home that featured three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms during his short NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. After an astonishing college career, his professional career in the NFL didn't go as planned.

The stunning golf course residence boasts an entertainment bar and a generously sized finished basement, perfect for hosting gatherings and events. Manziel acquired the home through a Texas attorney, Bradley Beckworth, who previously represented him and his family.

The home was reportedly purchased in May 2015 for $438,400. However, after Manziel was released by the Browns, less than two years after he was selected as a first-round pick in 2014, the house was reportedly listed at $489,900 and ended up getting sold.