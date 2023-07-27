Colorado appears set to depart the Pac-12 in another conference realignment move in its history. The university officially joined the conference in 2011 and could end the relationship soon. The Buffaloes will reportedly make a return to the Big 12 for the 2024 college football season.

The university has been at the center of the Big 12 expansion plan over the past months. This is undoubtedly due to the significant amount of attention Colorado has received since it hired Deion Sanders as the football head coach in December 2022.

While the university has restated it will not embark on its realignment plan until the finalization of the Pac-12 new media deal, it is reportedly being pressured to make a move by its top donors. This could mark the end of the Buffaloes' time in the Pac-12.

When did Colorado join the Pac-12?

The Colorado Buffaloes agreed to join the Pac-12, which was then known as Pac-10, in the summer of 2010. It officially realigned with the conference in 2011 and became its 11th member. The move was huge for Colorado at a time when the Big 12 appeared to be struggling.

The transition offered the Buffs prestige and valuable alliance with universities of its standard. It also promised a future with financial stability that the Big 12 couldn't provide. The conference also considered the university as a great fit.

However, the realities of the move were a contrast to the initial expectations. The Pac-12, over the years, grew weaker competitively and financially within the Power Five. Against all odds, the Big 12 became financially stronger, securing huge television deals.

Pete Thamel @PeteThamel Sources: The Big 12’s presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night on a conference call to accept Colorado as a new member. Colorado still has not formally applied for Big 12 membership, which is expected to happen tomorrow.

What conference was Colorado in before the Pac-12?

Before making a transition to the Pac-12, Colorado was competing in the Big 12. The university was one of the founding members of the conference in 1996 and became prominent in it during its time. However, in 2010, the school decided to exit the conference.

The move to the Pac-12 was initially planned for 2012. However, after Nebraska announced its departure from the Big 12 in 2011, Colorado also agreed to leave a year earlier. In exiting the Big 12, the conference withheld $6,863,000 from the revenues otherwise distributable to the university.

List of Colorado’s conferences from 1890 to present

Independent (1890–1892, 1905)

Colorado Football Association (1893–1904, 1906–1908)

Colorado Faculty Athletic Conference (1909)

Rocky Mountain Faculty Athletic Conference (1910–1937)

Mountain States Conference (1938–1947)

Big Eight Conference (1948–1995)

Big 12 Conference (1996–2010)

Pac-12 Conference (2011–present)