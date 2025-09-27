Colorado vs. BYU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

The Colorado Buffaloes will square off against the No. 25 BYU Cougars in Week 5 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 10:15 p.m. ET from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Ahead of the Colorado vs. BYU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Colorado vs. BYU projected starting lineup for Week 5

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Colorado projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on offense vs. BYU:

Position Starter WR-X Joseph Williams (No. 8) WR-Z Sincere Brown (No. 9) WR-SL Dre’lon Miller (No. 6) LT Jordan Seaton (No. 77) LG Xavier Hill (No. 71) C Zarian McGill (No. 58) RG Zylon Crisler (No. 72) RT Larry Johnson III (No. 53) TE Zach Atkins (No. 85) QB Kaidon Salter (No. 3) RB Micah Welch (No. 29)

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on defense vs. BYU:

Position Starter LDE Keaten Wade (#27) NT Anquin Barnes Jr. (#92) DT Brandon Davis-Swain (#91) RDE Arden Walker (#53) WLB Jeremiah Brown (#42) MLB Martavius French (#37) LCB RJ Johnson (#5) SS Ben Finneseth (#28) FS Carter Stoutmire (#23) RCB DJ McKinney (#8) NB Preston Hodge (#4)

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on special teams vs. BYU:

Position Starter PT Damon Greaves (#35) PK Alejandro Mata (#16) KO Buck Buchanan (#43) LS Kameron Hawkins (#39) H Damon Greaves (#35) PR DeKalon Taylor (#20) KR Quentin Gibson (#15)

BYU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at BYU's projected starters on offense vs. Colorado:

Position Starter QB Bear Bachmeier RB LJ Martin WR-1 Chase Roberts WR-2 JoJo Phillips WR-3 Parker Kingston TE Carsen Ryan LT Isaiah Jatta LG Weylin Lapuaho C Bruce Mitchell RG Austin Leausa RT Andrew Gentry

Here's a look at BYU's projected starters on defense vs. Colorado:

Position Starter LDE Viliami Poʻuha NT Keanu Tanuvasa DT John Taumoepeau RDE Logan Lutui SLB Isaiah Glasker MACK Siale Esera ROVER Jack Kelly LCB Evan Johnson SS Raider Damuni FS Tanner Wall RCB Therrian Alexander III NB Tommy Prassas

Here's a look at BYU's projected starters on special teams vs. Colorado:

Position Starter PT Sam Vander Haar (#35) PK Will Ferrin (#44) KO Will Ferrin (#44) H Sam Vander Haar (#35) LS Garrison Grimes (#26) PR Parker Kingston (#11) KR Cody Hagen (#5)

Colorado vs. BYU depth chart for Week 5

Colorado depth chart

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 8 Williams, Joseph SO/TR 5 Williams, Hykeem JR/TR WR-Z 9 Brown, Sincere RS SR/TR 82 Timmons Jr., Terrell SR/TR 81 Hestera, Jack RS SR/TR WR-SL 6 Miller, Dre'lon SO 15 Gibson, Quentin FR 17 Hardge, Isaiah RS SO 13 Mathis, Kaleb RS SO LT 77 Seaton, Jordan SO 52 Roye Jr., Andre RS JR/TR LG 71 Hill, Xavier GR/TR 56 Brown, Tyler RS SR/TR C 58 McGill, Zarian SR/TR 70 Lovelace, Cooper GR/TR RG 72 Crisler, Zylon GR/TR 59 Attia, Yahya RS FR RT 53 Johnson III, Larry RS JR/TR 55 Harden, Kareem RS SR/TR TE 85 Atkins, Zach RS JR/TR 31 Smalls, Sav'ell RS SR/TR 86 Kopetz, Brady RS JR QB 3 Salter, Kaidon RS SR/TR 16 Staub, Ryan RS SO 10 Lewis, Julian FR RB 29 Welch, Micah SO 20 Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR 26 Price, Simeon RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 27 Wade, Keaten SR/TR 44 Merritt, London FR NT 92 Barnes Jr., Anquin RS SR/TR 94 Coleman, Tavian SR/TR 90 Oatis, Jehiem RS JR/TR 90 Carter II, Taurean RS SR/TR DT 91 Davis-Swain, Brandon RS FR 88 McNeill, Amari RS SR/TR 95 Thomas, Tawfiq SR/TR RDE 53 Walker, Arden RS SR/TR 49 Wiggins, Quency RS JR/TR 98 McPherson, Alexander FR WLB 42 Brown, Jeremiah RS SR/TR 50 Hughes, Reginald GR/TR MLB 37 French, Martavius RS SR/TR 40 Myers, Shaun RS SR/TR LCB 5 Johnson, RJ RS SO/TR 3 Parks, Teon JR/TR 10 Vickers, Makari RS SO/TR SS 28 Finneseth, Ben RS SR 9 Byard, Tawfiq RS SO/TR FS 23 Stoutmire, Carter JR 13 Slaughter, John JR/TR RCB 8 McKinney, DJ RS JR/TR 29 Yates, Ivan GR/TR NB 4 Hodge, Preston SR/TR 9 Davis, Tyrecus RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 35 Greaves, Damon JR/TR 38 Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR PK 16 Mata, Alejandro SR/TR 43 Buchanan, Buck SR/TR KO 43 Buchanan, Buck SR/TR 18 Stoyanovich, Alexander RS FR LS 39 Hawkins, Kameron RS SR/TR 45 Whiting, Luke RS SO/TR H 35 Greaves, Damon JR/TR 38 Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR PR 20 Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR 15 Gibson, Quentin FR KR 15 Gibson, Quentin FR 20 Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR

BYU depth chart

Here's a look at BYU's depth chart for its offense:

Position Starter No. Starter Backup 1 No. Backup 1 Backup 2 No. Backup 2 Backup 3 No. Backup 3 Backup 4 No. Backup 4 WR-X 2 Roberts, Chase RS SR 18 Frischknecht, Reggie SO/TR - - - - - - WR-Z 5 Hagen, Cody SO 0 Nacua, Tei RS FR - - - - - - WR-SL 11 Kingston, Parker RS JR 19 Bachmeier, Tiger JR/TR - - - - - - LT 71 Jatta, Isaiah RS SR/TR 79 Chidester, Kaden RS SO 77 Griffin, Jake RS SO - - - - LG 61 Lapuaho, Weylin SR/TR 51 Makasini, Sonny RS JR - - - - - - C 63 Mitchell, Bruce RS JR 67 Pay, Trevor RS FR - - - - - - RG 55 Leausa, Austin SR/TR 64 Sfarcioc, Kyle RS SR/TR - - - - - - RT 75 Gentry, Andrew RS JR/TR 74 Ostler, Trevin RS JR - - - - - - TE 20 Ryan, Carsen SR/TR 45 Nead, Keayen RS JR/TR 87 Erickson, Ethan RS SR 82 Moeaki, Noah RS FR - - QB 47 Bachmeier, Bear FR 3 Hillstead, McCae RS SO/TR 10 Bourguet, Treyson RS JR/TR 16 Geilman, Emerson FR - - RB 4 Martin, LJ JR 30 Moa, Sione SO 28 Damuni, Jovesa RS FR 12 Rex, Preston RS JR - -

Here's a look at BYU's depth chart for its defense:

Position Starter No. Starter Backup 1 No. Backup 1 Backup 2 No. Backup 2 Backup 3 No. Backup 3 Backup 4 No. Backup 4 LDE 45 Po'uha, Viliami SO 48 Schoonover, Bodie RS JR 13 Akana, Tausili RS SO/TR - - - - NT 57 Tanuvasa, Keanu RS JR/TR 96 Kirkland, Justin SR/TR 72 Pakofe, Kaufusi RS SR/TR - - - - DT 55 Taumoepeau, John SR/TR 94 Purcell, Anisi RS JR/TR 99 Fetuli, Ulavai FR - - - - RDE 7 Lutui, Logan RS SR/TR 90 Clegg, Hunter FR 10 Maile-Kaufusi, Orion RS FR - - - - SLB 16 Glasker, Isaiah RS JR 44 Asiata, Ephraim SO 34 Kaufusi, Maika RS SO - - - - MACK 54 Esera, Siale RS SO 30 Alford, Max RS JR/TR 23 Watson, Pierson FR - - - - ROVER 17 Kelly, Jack RS SR/TR 18 Kaufusi, Ace RS SO 21 Hall, Miles RS SO - - - - LCB 0 Johnson, Evan RS JR 29 Dunlap, Jayden RS SR/TR - - - - - - SS 3 Damuni, Raider JR 25 Alfrey, Talan RS SR - - - - - - FS 28 Wall, Tanner RS SR 11 Satuala, Faletau RS FR 27 Leach, Matthias RS FR - - - - RCB 1 Alexander III, Therrian SO 4 Bamba, Mory RS SR/TR 32 McKenzie, Marcus RS SO - - - - NB 22 Prassas, Tommy SO 15 Beasley, Tayvion RS JR/TR 20 DeVries, Cannon FR - - - -

Here's a look at BYU's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 35 Vander Haar, Sam RS JR/TR 31 Shurtz, Fuller FR PK 44 Ferrin, Will RS SR/TR 97 Dunn, Matthias RS SO KO 44 Ferrin, Will RS SR/TR 97 Dunn, Matthias RS SO H 35 Vander Haar, Sam RS JR/TR 31 Shurtz, Fuller FR LS 26 Grimes, Garrison RS SR/TR 43 Smith, Ty RS FR/TR PR 11 Kingston, Parker RS JR 19 Bachmeier, Tiger JR/TR KR 5 Hagen, Cody SO 11 Kingston, Parker RS JR

How to watch Colorado vs. BYU game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 clash

The Colorado vs. BYU Week 5 game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

