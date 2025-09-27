  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Colorado vs. BYU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

Colorado vs. BYU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 27, 2025 16:28 GMT
NCAA Football: Wyoming at Colorado - Source: Imagn
Colorado vs. BYU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The Colorado Buffaloes will square off against the No. 25 BYU Cougars in Week 5 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 10:15 p.m. ET from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Ad

Ahead of the Colorado vs. BYU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Colorado vs. BYU projected starting lineup for Week 5

Colorado projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on offense vs. BYU:

PositionStarter
WR-XJoseph Williams (No. 8)
WR-ZSincere Brown (No. 9)
WR-SLDre’lon Miller (No. 6)
LTJordan Seaton (No. 77)
LGXavier Hill (No. 71)
CZarian McGill (No. 58)
RGZylon Crisler (No. 72)
RTLarry Johnson III (No. 53)
TEZach Atkins (No. 85)
QBKaidon Salter (No. 3)
RBMicah Welch (No. 29)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on defense vs. BYU:

PositionStarter
LDEKeaten Wade (#27)
NTAnquin Barnes Jr. (#92)
DTBrandon Davis-Swain (#91)
RDEArden Walker (#53)
WLBJeremiah Brown (#42)
MLBMartavius French (#37)
LCBRJ Johnson (#5)
SSBen Finneseth (#28)
FSCarter Stoutmire (#23)
RCBDJ McKinney (#8)
NBPreston Hodge (#4)
Ad

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on special teams vs. BYU:

PositionStarter
PTDamon Greaves (#35)
PKAlejandro Mata (#16)
KOBuck Buchanan (#43)
LSKameron Hawkins (#39)
HDamon Greaves (#35)
PRDeKalon Taylor (#20)
KRQuentin Gibson (#15)
Ad

BYU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at BYU's projected starters on offense vs. Colorado:

PositionStarter
QBBear Bachmeier
RBLJ Martin
WR-1Chase Roberts
WR-2JoJo Phillips
WR-3Parker Kingston
TECarsen Ryan
LTIsaiah Jatta
LGWeylin Lapuaho
CBruce Mitchell
RGAustin Leausa
RTAndrew Gentry
Ad

Here's a look at BYU's projected starters on defense vs. Colorado:

PositionStarter
LDEViliami Poʻuha
NTKeanu Tanuvasa
DTJohn Taumoepeau
RDELogan Lutui
SLBIsaiah Glasker
MACKSiale Esera
ROVERJack Kelly
LCBEvan Johnson
SSRaider Damuni
FSTanner Wall
RCBTherrian Alexander III
NBTommy Prassas
Ad

Here's a look at BYU's projected starters on special teams vs. Colorado:

PositionStarter
PTSam Vander Haar (#35)
PKWill Ferrin (#44)
KOWill Ferrin (#44)
HSam Vander Haar (#35)
LSGarrison Grimes (#26)
PRParker Kingston (#11)
KRCody Hagen (#5)
Ad

Colorado vs. BYU depth chart for Week 5

Colorado depth chart

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X8Williams, Joseph SO/TR5Williams, Hykeem JR/TR
WR-Z9Brown, Sincere RS SR/TR82Timmons Jr., Terrell SR/TR81Hestera, Jack RS SR/TR
WR-SL6Miller, Dre'lon SO15Gibson, Quentin FR17Hardge, Isaiah RS SO13Mathis, Kaleb RS SO
LT77Seaton, Jordan SO52Roye Jr., Andre RS JR/TR
LG71Hill, Xavier GR/TR56Brown, Tyler RS SR/TR
C58McGill, Zarian SR/TR70Lovelace, Cooper GR/TR
RG72Crisler, Zylon GR/TR59Attia, Yahya RS FR
RT53Johnson III, Larry RS JR/TR55Harden, Kareem RS SR/TR
TE85Atkins, Zach RS JR/TR31Smalls, Sav'ell RS SR/TR86Kopetz, Brady RS JR
QB3Salter, Kaidon RS SR/TR16Staub, Ryan RS SO10Lewis, Julian FR
RB29Welch, Micah SO20Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR26Price, Simeon RS SR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE27Wade, Keaten SR/TR44Merritt, London FR
NT92Barnes Jr., Anquin RS SR/TR94Coleman, Tavian SR/TR90Oatis, Jehiem RS JR/TR90Carter II, Taurean RS SR/TR
DT91Davis-Swain, Brandon RS FR88McNeill, Amari RS SR/TR95Thomas, Tawfiq SR/TR
RDE53Walker, Arden RS SR/TR49Wiggins, Quency RS JR/TR98McPherson, Alexander FR
WLB42Brown, Jeremiah RS SR/TR50Hughes, Reginald GR/TR
MLB37French, Martavius RS SR/TR40Myers, Shaun RS SR/TR
LCB5Johnson, RJ RS SO/TR3Parks, Teon JR/TR10Vickers, Makari RS SO/TR
SS28Finneseth, Ben RS SR9Byard, Tawfiq RS SO/TR
FS23Stoutmire, Carter JR13Slaughter, John JR/TR
RCB8McKinney, DJ RS JR/TR29Yates, Ivan GR/TR
NB4Hodge, Preston SR/TR9Davis, Tyrecus RS SR/TR
Ad

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT35Greaves, Damon JR/TR38Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR
PK16Mata, Alejandro SR/TR43Buchanan, Buck SR/TR
KO43Buchanan, Buck SR/TR18Stoyanovich, Alexander RS FR
LS39Hawkins, Kameron RS SR/TR45Whiting, Luke RS SO/TR
H35Greaves, Damon JR/TR38Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR
PR20Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR15Gibson, Quentin FR
KR15Gibson, Quentin FR20Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR
Ad

BYU depth chart

Here's a look at BYU's depth chart for its offense:

PositionStarter No.StarterBackup 1 No.Backup 1Backup 2 No.Backup 2Backup 3 No.Backup 3Backup 4 No.Backup 4
WR-X2Roberts, Chase RS SR18Frischknecht, Reggie SO/TR------
WR-Z5Hagen, Cody SO0Nacua, Tei RS FR------
WR-SL11Kingston, Parker RS JR19Bachmeier, Tiger JR/TR------
LT71Jatta, Isaiah RS SR/TR79Chidester, Kaden RS SO77Griffin, Jake RS SO----
LG61Lapuaho, Weylin SR/TR51Makasini, Sonny RS JR------
C63Mitchell, Bruce RS JR67Pay, Trevor RS FR------
RG55Leausa, Austin SR/TR64Sfarcioc, Kyle RS SR/TR------
RT75Gentry, Andrew RS JR/TR74Ostler, Trevin RS JR------
TE20Ryan, Carsen SR/TR45Nead, Keayen RS JR/TR87Erickson, Ethan RS SR82Moeaki, Noah RS FR--
QB47Bachmeier, Bear FR3Hillstead, McCae RS SO/TR10Bourguet, Treyson RS JR/TR16Geilman, Emerson FR--
RB4Martin, LJ JR30Moa, Sione SO28Damuni, Jovesa RS FR12Rex, Preston RS JR--
Ad

Here's a look at BYU's depth chart for its defense:

PositionStarter No.StarterBackup 1 No.Backup 1Backup 2 No.Backup 2Backup 3 No.Backup 3Backup 4 No.Backup 4
LDE45Po'uha, Viliami SO48Schoonover, Bodie RS JR13Akana, Tausili RS SO/TR----
NT57Tanuvasa, Keanu RS JR/TR96Kirkland, Justin SR/TR72Pakofe, Kaufusi RS SR/TR----
DT55Taumoepeau, John SR/TR94Purcell, Anisi RS JR/TR99Fetuli, Ulavai FR----
RDE7Lutui, Logan RS SR/TR90Clegg, Hunter FR10Maile-Kaufusi, Orion RS FR----
SLB16Glasker, Isaiah RS JR44Asiata, Ephraim SO34Kaufusi, Maika RS SO----
MACK54Esera, Siale RS SO30Alford, Max RS JR/TR23Watson, Pierson FR----
ROVER17Kelly, Jack RS SR/TR18Kaufusi, Ace RS SO21Hall, Miles RS SO----
LCB0Johnson, Evan RS JR29Dunlap, Jayden RS SR/TR------
SS3Damuni, Raider JR25Alfrey, Talan RS SR------
FS28Wall, Tanner RS SR11Satuala, Faletau RS FR27Leach, Matthias RS FR----
RCB1Alexander III, Therrian SO4Bamba, Mory RS SR/TR32McKenzie, Marcus RS SO----
NB22Prassas, Tommy SO15Beasley, Tayvion RS JR/TR20DeVries, Cannon FR----
Ad

Here's a look at BYU's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT35Vander Haar, Sam RS JR/TR31Shurtz, Fuller FR
PK44Ferrin, Will RS SR/TR97Dunn, Matthias RS SO
KO44Ferrin, Will RS SR/TR97Dunn, Matthias RS SO
H35Vander Haar, Sam RS JR/TR31Shurtz, Fuller FR
LS26Grimes, Garrison RS SR/TR43Smith, Ty RS FR/TR
PR11Kingston, Parker RS JR19Bachmeier, Tiger JR/TR
KR5Hagen, Cody SO11Kingston, Parker RS JR
Ad

How to watch Colorado vs. BYU game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 clash

The Colorado vs. BYU Week 5 game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications