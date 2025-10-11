Colorado vs. Iowa State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

The Colorado Buffaloes (2-4) will square off against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) in Week 7 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Ahead of the Colorado vs. Iowa State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Colorado vs. Iowa State projected starting lineup for Week 7

Colorado projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on offense vs. Iowa State:

Position Starter QB Kaidon Salter (#3) RB Micah Welch (#29) WR-X Joseph Williams (#8) WR-Z Sincere Brown (#9) WR-SL Dre'lon Miller (#6) TE Zach Atkins (#85) LT Jordan Seaton (#77) LG Xavier Hill (#71) C Zarian McGill (#58) RG Zylon Crisler (#72) RT Larry Johnson III (#53)

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on defense vs. Iowa State:

Position Starter LDE Keaten Wade (#27) NT Anquin Barnes Jr. (#92) DT Brandon Davis-Swain (#91) RDE Arden Walker (#53) WLB Jeremiah Brown (#42) MLB Martavius French (#37) LCB RJ Johnson (#5) SS Ben Finneseth (#28) FS Carter Stoutmire (#23) RCB DJ McKinney (#8) NB Preston Hodge (#4)

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on special teams vs. Iowa State:

Position Starter PT (Punter) Damon Greaves (#35) PK (Placekicker) Alejandro Mata (#16) KO (Kickoff Specialist) Buck Buchanan (#43) LS (Long Snapper) Kameron Hawkins (#39) H (Holder) Damon Greaves (#35) PR (Punt Returner) DeKalon Taylor (#20) KR (Kick Returner) Quentin Gibson (#15)

Iowa State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Iowa State's projected starters on offense vs. Colorado:

Position Starter QB Rocco Becht (#3) RB Carson Hansen (#26) WR-X Chase Sowell (#0) WR-Z Brett Eskildsen (#9) WR-F Xavier Townsend (#4) TE-Y Gabe Burkle (#84) TE-H Benjamin Brahmer (#18) LT James Neal III (#75) LG Trevor Buhr (#70) C Jim Bonifas (#63) RG Dylan Barrett (#61) RT Tyler Miller (#66)

Here's a look at Iowa State's projected starters on defense vs. Colorado:

Position Starter LDE Tamatoa McDonough (#58) NT Domonique Orange (#95) DT Zaimir Hawk (#53) RDE Ikenna Ezeogu (#88) WLB Caleb Bacon (#26) MLB Kooper Ebel (#47) SLB Carson Willich (#14) LCB Quentin Taylor Jr. (#24) SS Marcus Neal Jr. (#31) FS Ta'Shawn James (#19) RCB Tre Bell (#7) NB Jamison Patton (#2)

Here's a look at Iowa State's projected starters on special teams vs. Colorado:

Position Starter PT (Punter) Tyler Perkins (#80) PK (Placekicker) Kyle Konrardy (#97) KO (Kickoff Specialist) Chase Smith (#94) LS (Long Snapper) Drew Clausen (#56) H (Holder) Tyler Perkins (#80) PR (Punt Returner) Xavier Townsend (#4) KR (Kick Returner) Xavier Townsend (#4)

Colorado vs. Iowa State depth chart for Week 7

Colorado depth chart

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its offense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 WR-X Joseph Williams (#8) Hykeem Williams (#5) — — — WR-Z Sincere Brown (#9) Terrell Timmons Jr. (#82) Jack Hestera (#81) — — WR-SL Dre'lon Miller (#6) Quentin Gibson (#15) Isaiah Hardge (#17) Kaleb Mathis (#13) — LT Jordan Seaton (#77) Andre Roye Jr. (#52) — — — LG Xavier Hill (#71) Tyler Brown (#56) — — — C Zarian McGill (#58) Cooper Lovelace (#70) — — — RG Zylon Crisler (#72) Yahya Attia (#59) — — — RT Larry Johnson III (#53) Kareem Harden (#55) — — — TE Zach Atkins (#85) Sav’ell Smalls (#31) Brady Kopetz (#86) — — QB Kaidon Salter (#3) Ryan Staub (#16) Julian Lewis (#10) — — RB Micah Welch (#29) DeKalon Taylor (#20) Simeon Price (#26) — —

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its defense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 LDE Keaten Wade (#27) London Merritt (#44) — — — NT Anquin Barnes Jr. (#92) Tavian Coleman (#94) Jehiem Oatis (#90) Taurean Carter II (#90) — DT Brandon Davis-Swain (#91) Amari McNeill (#88) Tawfiq Thomas (#95) — — RDE Arden Walker (#53) Quency Wiggins (#49) Alexander McPherson (#98) — — WLB Jeremiah Brown (#42) Reginald Hughes (#50) — — — MLB Martavius French (#37) Shaun Myers (#40) — — — LCB RJ Johnson (#5) Teon Parks (#3) Makari Vickers (#10) — — SS Ben Finneseth (#28) Tawfiq Byard (#9) — — — FS Carter Stoutmire (#23) John Slaughter (#13) — — — RCB DJ McKinney (#8) Ivan Yates (#29) — — — NB Preston Hodge (#4) Tyrecus Davis (#9) — — —

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its special teams:

Position Starter Backup PT (Punter) Damon Greaves (#35) Daniel Gerlach (#38) PK (Placekicker) Alejandro Mata (#16) Buck Buchanan (#43) KO (Kickoff Specialist) Buck Buchanan (#43) Alexander Stoyanovich (#18) LS (Long Snapper) Kameron Hawkins (#39) Luke Whiting (#45) H (Holder) Damon Greaves (#35) Daniel Gerlach (#38) PR (Punt Returner) DeKalon Taylor (#20) Quentin Gibson (#15) KR (Kick Returner) Quentin Gibson (#15) DeKalon Taylor (#20)

Iowa State depth chart

Here's a look at Iowa State's depth chart for its offense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 WR-X Chase Sowell (#0) Eli Green (#6) — — — WR-Z Brett Eskildsen (#9) Carson Brown (#10) Daniel Jackson (#16) — — WR-F Xavier Townsend (#4) Dominic Overby (#11) — — — LT James Neal III (#75) Tyler Maro (#50) — — — LG Trevor Buhr (#70) Garret Rutledge (#65) — — — C Jim Bonifas (#63) Easton Eledge (#77) — — — RG Dylan Barrett (#61) Brendan Black (#51) Vaea Ikakoula (#54) — — RT Tyler Miller (#66) Austin Barrett (#72) — — — TE-Y Gabe Burkle (#84) Cooper Alexander (#87) — — — TE-H Benjamin Brahmer (#18) Tyler Moore (#82) Keaton Roskop (#85) — — QB Rocco Becht (#3) Alex Manske (#7) Connor Moberly (#5) — — RB Carson Hansen (#26) Abu Sama III (#24) Dylan Lee (#2) Aiden Flora (#21) —

Here's a look at Iowa State's depth chart for its defense:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 LDE Tamatoa McDonough (#58) Vontroy Malone (#8) — — — NT Domonique Orange (#95) Ka'Mori Moore (#52) — — — DT Zaimir Hawk (#53) Alijah Carnell (#56) — — — RDE Ikenna Ezeogu (#88) Jace J. Gilbert (#55) — — — WLB Caleb Bacon (#26) Zachary Lovett (#0) — — — MLB Kooper Ebel (#47) Cael Brezina (#9) — — — SLB Carson Willich (#14) Beau Goodwin (#34) Will McLaughlin (#23) — — LCB Quentin Taylor Jr. (#24) Eddie Lemos (#38) — — — SS Marcus Neal Jr. (#31) Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman (#20) Cam Smith (#13) — — FS Ta'Shawn James (#19) Drew Surges (#29) — — — RCB Tre Bell (#7) Beni Ngoyi (#5) — — — NB Jamison Patton (#2) Carson Van Dinter (#36) — — —

Here's a look at Iowa State's depth chart for its special teams:

Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 PT (Punter) Tyler Perkins (#80) Jace T. Gilbert (#20) — — — PK (Placekicker) Kyle Konrardy (#97) Chase Smith (#94) Jace T. Gilbert (#20) — — KO (Kickoff Specialist) Chase Smith (#94) Kyle Konrardy (#97) Jace T. Gilbert (#20) — — LS (Long Snapper) Drew Clausen (#56) Gavin Schieler (#57) — — — H (Holder) Tyler Perkins (#80) — — — — PR (Punt Returner) Xavier Townsend (#4) Aiden Flora (#21) — — — KR (Kick Returner) Xavier Townsend (#4) Aiden Flora (#21) — — —

How to watch the Colorado vs. Iowa State game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 contest

The Colorado vs. Iowa State game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the Week 7 contest on Fubo.

