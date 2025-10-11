  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Colorado vs. Iowa State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

Colorado vs. Iowa State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 11, 2025 10:42 GMT
Iowa State v Cincinnati - Source: Getty
Colorado vs. Iowa State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 college football season - Source: Getty

The Colorado Buffaloes (2-4) will square off against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) in Week 7 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Ad

Ahead of the Colorado vs. Iowa State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Colorado vs. Iowa State projected starting lineup for Week 7

Colorado projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on offense vs. Iowa State:

PositionStarter
QBKaidon Salter (#3)
RBMicah Welch (#29)
WR-XJoseph Williams (#8)
WR-ZSincere Brown (#9)
WR-SLDre'lon Miller (#6)
TEZach Atkins (#85)
LTJordan Seaton (#77)
LGXavier Hill (#71)
CZarian McGill (#58)
RGZylon Crisler (#72)
RTLarry Johnson III (#53)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on defense vs. Iowa State:

PositionStarter
LDEKeaten Wade (#27)
NTAnquin Barnes Jr. (#92)
DTBrandon Davis-Swain (#91)
RDEArden Walker (#53)
WLBJeremiah Brown (#42)
MLBMartavius French (#37)
LCBRJ Johnson (#5)
SSBen Finneseth (#28)
FSCarter Stoutmire (#23)
RCBDJ McKinney (#8)
NBPreston Hodge (#4)
Ad

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on special teams vs. Iowa State:

PositionStarter
PT (Punter)Damon Greaves (#35)
PK (Placekicker)Alejandro Mata (#16)
KO (Kickoff Specialist)Buck Buchanan (#43)
LS (Long Snapper)Kameron Hawkins (#39)
H (Holder)Damon Greaves (#35)
PR (Punt Returner)DeKalon Taylor (#20)
KR (Kick Returner)Quentin Gibson (#15)
Ad

Iowa State projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Iowa State's projected starters on offense vs. Colorado:

PositionStarter
QBRocco Becht (#3)
RBCarson Hansen (#26)
WR-XChase Sowell (#0)
WR-ZBrett Eskildsen (#9)
WR-FXavier Townsend (#4)
TE-YGabe Burkle (#84)
TE-HBenjamin Brahmer (#18)
LTJames Neal III (#75)
LGTrevor Buhr (#70)
CJim Bonifas (#63)
RGDylan Barrett (#61)
RTTyler Miller (#66)
Ad

Here's a look at Iowa State's projected starters on defense vs. Colorado:

PositionStarter
LDETamatoa McDonough (#58)
NTDomonique Orange (#95)
DTZaimir Hawk (#53)
RDEIkenna Ezeogu (#88)
WLBCaleb Bacon (#26)
MLBKooper Ebel (#47)
SLBCarson Willich (#14)
LCBQuentin Taylor Jr. (#24)
SSMarcus Neal Jr. (#31)
FSTa'Shawn James (#19)
RCBTre Bell (#7)
NBJamison Patton (#2)
Ad

Here's a look at Iowa State's projected starters on special teams vs. Colorado:

PositionStarter
PT (Punter)Tyler Perkins (#80)
PK (Placekicker)Kyle Konrardy (#97)
KO (Kickoff Specialist)Chase Smith (#94)
LS (Long Snapper)Drew Clausen (#56)
H (Holder)Tyler Perkins (#80)
PR (Punt Returner)Xavier Townsend (#4)
KR (Kick Returner)Xavier Townsend (#4)
Ad

Colorado vs. Iowa State depth chart for Week 7

Colorado depth chart

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its offense:

PositionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3Player 4Player 5
WR-XJoseph Williams (#8)Hykeem Williams (#5)
WR-ZSincere Brown (#9)Terrell Timmons Jr. (#82)Jack Hestera (#81)
WR-SLDre'lon Miller (#6)Quentin Gibson (#15)Isaiah Hardge (#17)Kaleb Mathis (#13)
LTJordan Seaton (#77)Andre Roye Jr. (#52)
LGXavier Hill (#71)Tyler Brown (#56)
CZarian McGill (#58)Cooper Lovelace (#70)
RGZylon Crisler (#72)Yahya Attia (#59)
RTLarry Johnson III (#53)Kareem Harden (#55)
TEZach Atkins (#85)Sav’ell Smalls (#31)Brady Kopetz (#86)
QBKaidon Salter (#3)Ryan Staub (#16)Julian Lewis (#10)
RBMicah Welch (#29)DeKalon Taylor (#20)Simeon Price (#26)
Ad

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its defense:

PositionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3Player 4Player 5
LDEKeaten Wade (#27)London Merritt (#44)
NTAnquin Barnes Jr. (#92)Tavian Coleman (#94)Jehiem Oatis (#90)Taurean Carter II (#90)
DTBrandon Davis-Swain (#91)Amari McNeill (#88)Tawfiq Thomas (#95)
RDEArden Walker (#53)Quency Wiggins (#49)Alexander McPherson (#98)
WLBJeremiah Brown (#42)Reginald Hughes (#50)
MLBMartavius French (#37)Shaun Myers (#40)
LCBRJ Johnson (#5)Teon Parks (#3)Makari Vickers (#10)
SSBen Finneseth (#28)Tawfiq Byard (#9)
FSCarter Stoutmire (#23)John Slaughter (#13)
RCBDJ McKinney (#8)Ivan Yates (#29)
NBPreston Hodge (#4)Tyrecus Davis (#9)
Ad

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionStarterBackup
PT (Punter)Damon Greaves (#35)Daniel Gerlach (#38)
PK (Placekicker)Alejandro Mata (#16)Buck Buchanan (#43)
KO (Kickoff Specialist)Buck Buchanan (#43)Alexander Stoyanovich (#18)
LS (Long Snapper)Kameron Hawkins (#39)Luke Whiting (#45)
H (Holder)Damon Greaves (#35)Daniel Gerlach (#38)
PR (Punt Returner)DeKalon Taylor (#20)Quentin Gibson (#15)
KR (Kick Returner)Quentin Gibson (#15)DeKalon Taylor (#20)
Ad

Iowa State depth chart

Here's a look at Iowa State's depth chart for its offense:

PositionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3Player 4Player 5
WR-XChase Sowell (#0)Eli Green (#6)
WR-ZBrett Eskildsen (#9)Carson Brown (#10)Daniel Jackson (#16)
WR-FXavier Townsend (#4)Dominic Overby (#11)
LTJames Neal III (#75)Tyler Maro (#50)
LGTrevor Buhr (#70)Garret Rutledge (#65)
CJim Bonifas (#63)Easton Eledge (#77)
RGDylan Barrett (#61)Brendan Black (#51)Vaea Ikakoula (#54)
RTTyler Miller (#66)Austin Barrett (#72)
TE-YGabe Burkle (#84)Cooper Alexander (#87)
TE-HBenjamin Brahmer (#18)Tyler Moore (#82)Keaton Roskop (#85)
QBRocco Becht (#3)Alex Manske (#7)Connor Moberly (#5)
RBCarson Hansen (#26)Abu Sama III (#24)Dylan Lee (#2)Aiden Flora (#21)
Ad

Here's a look at Iowa State's depth chart for its defense:

PositionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3Player 4Player 5
LDETamatoa McDonough (#58)Vontroy Malone (#8)
NTDomonique Orange (#95)Ka'Mori Moore (#52)
DTZaimir Hawk (#53)Alijah Carnell (#56)
RDEIkenna Ezeogu (#88)Jace J. Gilbert (#55)
WLBCaleb Bacon (#26)Zachary Lovett (#0)
MLBKooper Ebel (#47)Cael Brezina (#9)
SLBCarson Willich (#14)Beau Goodwin (#34)Will McLaughlin (#23)
LCBQuentin Taylor Jr. (#24)Eddie Lemos (#38)
SSMarcus Neal Jr. (#31)Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman (#20)Cam Smith (#13)
FSTa'Shawn James (#19)Drew Surges (#29)
RCBTre Bell (#7)Beni Ngoyi (#5)
NBJamison Patton (#2)Carson Van Dinter (#36)
Ad

Here's a look at Iowa State's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionPlayer 1Player 2Player 3Player 4Player 5
PT (Punter)Tyler Perkins (#80)Jace T. Gilbert (#20)
PK (Placekicker)Kyle Konrardy (#97)Chase Smith (#94)Jace T. Gilbert (#20)
KO (Kickoff Specialist)Chase Smith (#94)Kyle Konrardy (#97)Jace T. Gilbert (#20)
LS (Long Snapper)Drew Clausen (#56)Gavin Schieler (#57)
H (Holder)Tyler Perkins (#80)
PR (Punt Returner)Xavier Townsend (#4)Aiden Flora (#21)
KR (Kick Returner)Xavier Townsend (#4)Aiden Flora (#21)
Ad

How to watch the Colorado vs. Iowa State game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 contest

The Colorado vs. Iowa State game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the Week 7 contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications