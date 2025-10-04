  • home icon
  Colorado vs. TCU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

Colorado vs. TCU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 04, 2025 11:54 GMT
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn
Colorado vs. TCU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The Colorado Buffaloes (2-3) will square off against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) in Week 6 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ahead of the Colorado vs. TCU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Colorado vs. TCU projected starting lineup for Week 6

Colorado projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on offense vs. TCU:

PositionStarter
WR-XJoseph Williams (No. 8)
WR-ZSincere Brown (No. 9)
WR-SLDre’lon Miller (No. 6)
LTJordan Seaton (No. 77)
LGXavier Hill (No. 71)
CZarian McGill (No. 58)
RGZylon Crisler (No. 72)
RTLarry Johnson III (No. 53)
TEZach Atkins (No. 85)
QBKaidon Salter (No. 3)
RBMicah Welch (No. 29)
Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on defense vs. TCU:

PositionStarter
LDEKeaten Wade (#27)
NTAnquin Barnes Jr. (#92)
DTBrandon Davis-Swain (#91)
RDEArden Walker (#53)
WLBJeremiah Brown (#42)
MLBMartavius French (#37)
LCBRJ Johnson (#5)
SSBen Finneseth (#28)
FSCarter Stoutmire (#23)
RCBDJ McKinney (#8)
NBPreston Hodge (#4)
Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on special teams vs. TCU:

PositionStarter
PTDamon Greaves (#35)
PKAlejandro Mata (#16)
KOBuck Buchanan (#43)
LSKameron Hawkins (#39)
HDamon Greaves (#35)
PRDeKalon Taylor (#20)
KRQuentin Gibson (#15)
TCU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at TCU's projected starters on offense vs. Colorado:

PosStarterNo.
WR-XDwyer, Jordan JR/TR7
WR-ZMcAlister, Eric RS SR/TR1
WR-SLManjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR14
LTHughes, Ryan RS FR70
LGBennett, Cade RS SR/TR60
CDeery, Coltin SR/TR51
RGBruno, Carson RS SR/TR62
RTTaylor-Whitfield, Ben JR56
TERogers, DJ RS SR0
QBHoover, Josh RS JR10
RBPayne, Jeremy SO26
Here's a look at TCU's projected starters on defense vs. Colorado:

PosStarterNo.
LDEOyewale, Paul RS JR97
NTDeal, Markis RS SO95
DTDin-Mbuh, Ansel JR/TR92
RDEDeal, Devean RS SR/TR11
WLBElarms-Orr, Kaleb RS SR/TR3
MLBObiazor, Namdi SR/TR4
LCBCanada, Channing RS SR/TR7
SSJohnson, Jamel JR2
FSClark, Bud RS SR21
RCBGlover, Vernon RS SO26
NBJordan, Austin SR/TR1
Here's a look at TCU's projected starters on special teams vs. Colorado:

PosStarterNo.
PTCraw, Ethan SR/TR31
PKLemmermann, Kyle SO34
KOLemmermann, Kyle SO34
LSKeeler, Cal RS FR96
HBlack, Easton RS JR97
PRDwyer, Jordan JR/TR7
KRDenman, Jon FR13
Colorado vs. TCU depth chart for Week 6

Colorado depth chart

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its offense:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
WR-XWilliams, Joseph SO/TR8Williams, Hykeem JR/TR5
WR-ZBrown, Sincere RS SR/TR9Timmons Jr., Terrell SR/TR82Hestera, Jack RS SR/TR81
WR-SLMiller, Dre'lon SO6Gibson, Quentin FR15Hardge, Isaiah RS SO17Mathis, Kaleb RS SO13
LTSeaton, Jordan SO77Roye Jr., Andre RS JR/TR52
LGHill, Xavier GR/TR71Brown, Tyler RS SR/TR56
CMcGill, Zarian SR/TR58Lovelace, Cooper GR/TR70
RGCrisler, Zylon GR/TR72Attia, Yahya RS FR59
RTJohnson III, Larry RS JR/TR53Harden, Kareem RS SR/TR55
TEAtkins, Zach RS JR/TR85Smalls, Sav'ell RS SR/TR31Kopetz, Brady RS JR86
QBSalter, Kaidon RS SR/TR3Staub, Ryan RS SO16Lewis, Julian FR10
RBWelch, Micah SO29Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR20Price, Simeon RS SR/TR26
Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its defense:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
LDEWade, Keaten SR/TR27Merritt, London FR44
NTBarnes Jr., Anquin RS SR/TR92Coleman, Tavian SR/TR94Oatis, Jehiem RS JR/TR90Carter II, Taurean RS SR/TR90
DTDavis-Swain, Brandon RS FR91McNeill, Amari RS SR/TR88Thomas, Tawfiq SR/TR95
RDEWalker, Arden RS SR/TR53Wiggins, Quency RS JR/TR49McPherson, Alexander FR98
WLBBrown, Jeremiah RS SR/TR42Hughes, Reginald GR/TR50
MLBFrench, Martavius RS SR/TR37Myers, Shaun RS SR/TR40
LCBJohnson, RJ RS SO/TR5Parks, Teon JR/TR3Vickers, Makari RS SO/TR10
SSFinneseth, Ben RS SR28Byard, Tawfiq RS SO/TR9
FSStoutmire, Carter JR23Slaughter, John JR/TR13
RCBMcKinney, DJ RS JR/TR8Yates, Ivan GR/TR29
NBHodge, Preston SR/TR4Davis, Tyrecus RS SR/TR9
Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its special teams:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
PTGreaves, Damon JR/TR35Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR38
PKMata, Alejandro SR/TR16Buchanan, Buck SR/TR43
KOBuchanan, Buck SR/TR43Stoyanovich, Alexander RS FR18
LSHawkins, Kameron RS SR/TR39Whiting, Luke RS SO/TR45
HGreaves, Damon JR/TR35Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR38
PRTaylor, DeKalon SR/TR20Gibson, Quentin FR15
KRGibson, Quentin FR15Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR20
TCU depth chart

Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its offense:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
WR-XDwyer, Jordan JR/TR7Shelton, Terry FR15
WR-ZMcAlister, Eric RS SR/TR1Ezukanma, Dozie RS FR82Hayes, Jacobe FR80
WR-SLManjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR14Small, Ed FR18Bailey, Jordyn RS SO4
LTHughes, Ryan RS FR70Harris, Quinton RS JR54
LGBennett, Cade RS SR/TR60Jackson, Rasheed JR/TR75
CDeery, Coltin SR/TR51Powers, Cooper RS SO77
RGBruno, Carson RS SR/TR62Strickland, Remington RS SR/TR55
RTTaylor-Whitfield, Ben JR56Van Hoy, Witten FR50
TERogers, DJ RS SR0Curtis, Chase RS SR/TR81Kaiuway, Lafayette RS SO12
QBHoover, Josh RS JR10Seals, Ken RS SR/TR9Schobel, Adam FR11
RBPayne, Jeremy SO26Battle, Trent RS SR6Palmer, Nate RS FR21Denman, Jon FR13
Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its defense:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
LDEOyewale, Paul RS JR97Chapman, Zach RS SO0Woodfork, Chad FR9
NTDeal, Markis RS SO95Lingren, Connor RS JR99Brooks, Sterlin RS FR98Guidry, Floyd FR91
DTDin-Mbuh, Ansel JR/TR92Johnson, Tristan RS FR35Cole Jr., Perry SO/TR34
RDEDeal, Devean RS SR/TR11Bax, Jonathan JR10Jackson, Travis SO12
WLBElarms-Orr, Kaleb RS SR/TR3Teason, Michael SO/TR27Hooper, Hudson RS SO37
MLBObiazor, Namdi SR/TR4Carroll, Max RS SO33
LCBCanada, Channing RS SR/TR7Helm, Avery RS SR/TR24
SSJohnson, Jamel JR2McFadden, Kaden SO18Yaites, Ryan JR/TR13
FSClark, Bud RS SR21Lester, Jordan RS SO22
RCBGlover, Vernon RS SO26McIver Jr., Jevon RS SR/TR20Jackson, Gil FR38
NBJordan, Austin SR/TR1Jackson, Kylin RS SO/TR19
Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its special teams:

PosPlayer 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5No.
PTCraw, Ethan SR/TR31Black, Easton RS JR97
PKLemmermann, Kyle SO34McCashland, Nate RS SO99
KOLemmermann, Kyle SO34McCashland, Nate RS SO99
LSKeeler, Cal RS FR96Bowers, Aaron JR/TR47
HBlack, Easton RS JR97Craw, Ethan SR/TR31
PRDwyer, Jordan JR/TR7Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR14
KRDenman, Jon FR13Small, Ed FR18Payne, Jeremy SO26
How to watch the Colorado vs. TCU game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 clash

The Colorado vs. TCU game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

