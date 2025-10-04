Colorado vs. TCU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

The Colorado Buffaloes (2-3) will square off against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) in Week 6 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ahead of the Colorado vs. TCU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Colorado vs. TCU projected starting lineup for Week 6

Colorado projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on offense vs. TCU:

Position Starter WR-X Joseph Williams (No. 8) WR-Z Sincere Brown (No. 9) WR-SL Dre’lon Miller (No. 6) LT Jordan Seaton (No. 77) LG Xavier Hill (No. 71) C Zarian McGill (No. 58) RG Zylon Crisler (No. 72) RT Larry Johnson III (No. 53) TE Zach Atkins (No. 85) QB Kaidon Salter (No. 3) RB Micah Welch (No. 29)

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on defense vs. TCU:

Position Starter LDE Keaten Wade (#27) NT Anquin Barnes Jr. (#92) DT Brandon Davis-Swain (#91) RDE Arden Walker (#53) WLB Jeremiah Brown (#42) MLB Martavius French (#37) LCB RJ Johnson (#5) SS Ben Finneseth (#28) FS Carter Stoutmire (#23) RCB DJ McKinney (#8) NB Preston Hodge (#4)

Here's a look at Colorado's projected starters on special teams vs. TCU:

Position Starter PT Damon Greaves (#35) PK Alejandro Mata (#16) KO Buck Buchanan (#43) LS Kameron Hawkins (#39) H Damon Greaves (#35) PR DeKalon Taylor (#20) KR Quentin Gibson (#15)

TCU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at TCU's projected starters on offense vs. Colorado:

Pos Starter No. WR-X Dwyer, Jordan JR/TR 7 WR-Z McAlister, Eric RS SR/TR 1 WR-SL Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR 14 LT Hughes, Ryan RS FR 70 LG Bennett, Cade RS SR/TR 60 C Deery, Coltin SR/TR 51 RG Bruno, Carson RS SR/TR 62 RT Taylor-Whitfield, Ben JR 56 TE Rogers, DJ RS SR 0 QB Hoover, Josh RS JR 10 RB Payne, Jeremy SO 26

Here's a look at TCU's projected starters on defense vs. Colorado:

Pos Starter No. LDE Oyewale, Paul RS JR 97 NT Deal, Markis RS SO 95 DT Din-Mbuh, Ansel JR/TR 92 RDE Deal, Devean RS SR/TR 11 WLB Elarms-Orr, Kaleb RS SR/TR 3 MLB Obiazor, Namdi SR/TR 4 LCB Canada, Channing RS SR/TR 7 SS Johnson, Jamel JR 2 FS Clark, Bud RS SR 21 RCB Glover, Vernon RS SO 26 NB Jordan, Austin SR/TR 1

Here's a look at TCU's projected starters on special teams vs. Colorado:

Pos Starter No. PT Craw, Ethan SR/TR 31 PK Lemmermann, Kyle SO 34 KO Lemmermann, Kyle SO 34 LS Keeler, Cal RS FR 96 H Black, Easton RS JR 97 PR Dwyer, Jordan JR/TR 7 KR Denman, Jon FR 13

Colorado vs. TCU depth chart for Week 6

Colorado depth chart

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its offense:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. WR-X Williams, Joseph SO/TR 8 Williams, Hykeem JR/TR 5 — — — — — — WR-Z Brown, Sincere RS SR/TR 9 Timmons Jr., Terrell SR/TR 82 Hestera, Jack RS SR/TR 81 — — — — WR-SL Miller, Dre'lon SO 6 Gibson, Quentin FR 15 Hardge, Isaiah RS SO 17 Mathis, Kaleb RS SO 13 — — LT Seaton, Jordan SO 77 Roye Jr., Andre RS JR/TR 52 — — — — — — LG Hill, Xavier GR/TR 71 Brown, Tyler RS SR/TR 56 — — — — — — C McGill, Zarian SR/TR 58 Lovelace, Cooper GR/TR 70 — — — — — — RG Crisler, Zylon GR/TR 72 Attia, Yahya RS FR 59 — — — — — — RT Johnson III, Larry RS JR/TR 53 Harden, Kareem RS SR/TR 55 — — — — — — TE Atkins, Zach RS JR/TR 85 Smalls, Sav'ell RS SR/TR 31 Kopetz, Brady RS JR 86 — — — — QB Salter, Kaidon RS SR/TR 3 Staub, Ryan RS SO 16 Lewis, Julian FR 10 — — — — RB Welch, Micah SO 29 Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR 20 Price, Simeon RS SR/TR 26 — — — —

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its defense:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. LDE Wade, Keaten SR/TR 27 Merritt, London FR 44 — — — — — — NT Barnes Jr., Anquin RS SR/TR 92 Coleman, Tavian SR/TR 94 Oatis, Jehiem RS JR/TR 90 Carter II, Taurean RS SR/TR 90 — — DT Davis-Swain, Brandon RS FR 91 McNeill, Amari RS SR/TR 88 Thomas, Tawfiq SR/TR 95 — — — — RDE Walker, Arden RS SR/TR 53 Wiggins, Quency RS JR/TR 49 McPherson, Alexander FR 98 — — — — WLB Brown, Jeremiah RS SR/TR 42 Hughes, Reginald GR/TR 50 — — — — — — MLB French, Martavius RS SR/TR 37 Myers, Shaun RS SR/TR 40 — — — — — — LCB Johnson, RJ RS SO/TR 5 Parks, Teon JR/TR 3 Vickers, Makari RS SO/TR 10 — — — — SS Finneseth, Ben RS SR 28 Byard, Tawfiq RS SO/TR 9 — — — — — — FS Stoutmire, Carter JR 23 Slaughter, John JR/TR 13 — — — — — — RCB McKinney, DJ RS JR/TR 8 Yates, Ivan GR/TR 29 — — — — — — NB Hodge, Preston SR/TR 4 Davis, Tyrecus RS SR/TR 9 — — — — — —

Here's a look at Colorado's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. PT Greaves, Damon JR/TR 35 Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR 38 — — — — — — PK Mata, Alejandro SR/TR 16 Buchanan, Buck SR/TR 43 — — — — — — KO Buchanan, Buck SR/TR 43 Stoyanovich, Alexander RS FR 18 — — — — — — LS Hawkins, Kameron RS SR/TR 39 Whiting, Luke RS SO/TR 45 — — — — — — H Greaves, Damon JR/TR 35 Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR 38 — — — — — — PR Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR 20 Gibson, Quentin FR 15 — — — — — — KR Gibson, Quentin FR 15 Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR 20 — — — — — —

TCU depth chart

Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its offense:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. WR-X Dwyer, Jordan JR/TR 7 Shelton, Terry FR 15 — — — — — — WR-Z McAlister, Eric RS SR/TR 1 Ezukanma, Dozie RS FR 82 Hayes, Jacobe FR 80 — — — — WR-SL Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR 14 Small, Ed FR 18 Bailey, Jordyn RS SO 4 — — — — LT Hughes, Ryan RS FR 70 Harris, Quinton RS JR 54 — — — — — — LG Bennett, Cade RS SR/TR 60 Jackson, Rasheed JR/TR 75 — — — — — — C Deery, Coltin SR/TR 51 Powers, Cooper RS SO 77 — — — — — — RG Bruno, Carson RS SR/TR 62 Strickland, Remington RS SR/TR 55 — — — — — — RT Taylor-Whitfield, Ben JR 56 Van Hoy, Witten FR 50 — — — — — — TE Rogers, DJ RS SR 0 Curtis, Chase RS SR/TR 81 Kaiuway, Lafayette RS SO 12 — — — — QB Hoover, Josh RS JR 10 Seals, Ken RS SR/TR 9 Schobel, Adam FR 11 — — — — RB Payne, Jeremy SO 26 Battle, Trent RS SR 6 Palmer, Nate RS FR 21 Denman, Jon FR 13 — —

Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its defense:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. LDE Oyewale, Paul RS JR 97 Chapman, Zach RS SO 0 Woodfork, Chad FR 9 — — — — NT Deal, Markis RS SO 95 Lingren, Connor RS JR 99 Brooks, Sterlin RS FR 98 Guidry, Floyd FR 91 — — DT Din-Mbuh, Ansel JR/TR 92 Johnson, Tristan RS FR 35 Cole Jr., Perry SO/TR 34 — — — — RDE Deal, Devean RS SR/TR 11 Bax, Jonathan JR 10 Jackson, Travis SO 12 — — — — WLB Elarms-Orr, Kaleb RS SR/TR 3 Teason, Michael SO/TR 27 Hooper, Hudson RS SO 37 — — — — MLB Obiazor, Namdi SR/TR 4 Carroll, Max RS SO 33 — — — — — — LCB Canada, Channing RS SR/TR 7 Helm, Avery RS SR/TR 24 — — — — — — SS Johnson, Jamel JR 2 McFadden, Kaden SO 18 Yaites, Ryan JR/TR 13 — — — — FS Clark, Bud RS SR 21 Lester, Jordan RS SO 22 — — — — — — RCB Glover, Vernon RS SO 26 McIver Jr., Jevon RS SR/TR 20 Jackson, Gil FR 38 — — — — NB Jordan, Austin SR/TR 1 Jackson, Kylin RS SO/TR 19 — — — — — —

Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 No. PT Craw, Ethan SR/TR 31 Black, Easton RS JR 97 — — — — — — PK Lemmermann, Kyle SO 34 McCashland, Nate RS SO 99 — — — — — — KO Lemmermann, Kyle SO 34 McCashland, Nate RS SO 99 — — — — — — LS Keeler, Cal RS FR 96 Bowers, Aaron JR/TR 47 — — — — — — H Black, Easton RS JR 97 Craw, Ethan SR/TR 31 — — — — — — PR Dwyer, Jordan JR/TR 7 Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR 14 — — — — — — KR Denman, Jon FR 13 Small, Ed FR 18 Payne, Jeremy SO 26 — — — —

How to watch the Colorado vs. TCU game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 clash

The Colorado vs. TCU game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

