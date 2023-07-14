Dana Holgorsen makes confident remarks on facing Neal Brown and West Virginia as opponents for first time: "don't give a crap"

Dana Holgorsen has made his way back to the Big 12 after Houston joined the conference on July 1. In what appears to be a dramatic storyline, his Cougars team will be facing his former team, West Virginia, in their first season in the conference.

Holgorsen coached West Virginia for eight seasons, ranging from 2011 to 2018. This was his first taste of head coaching after serving as an assistant for almost two decades. He ended his tenure at the Mountaineers with a 61-41 record.

With Houston scheduled to lock horns with West Virginia for the first time on Oct. 13, Holgorsen is unfazed by facing his former team. The coach is entering the Big 12, where he has an extensive history, with lots of confidence and belief in his team.

When asked about the prospect of facing his former team, now led by Neal Brown, at the Big 12 Media Days, Holgorsen said it doesn't matter which team they square up against. He also commented on his relationship with Brown.

"I've known Neal for a long time," Holgorsen said. "So, it'll be OK. And then you tee it up, and then you really don't give a crap of who you're playing.”

West Virginia since Dana Holgorsen left

For the West Virginia Mountaineers football team, things haven't gone as projected since Dana Holgorsen's exit at the end of the 2018 season. The team has consistently been underwhelming under Holgorsen's successor, Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers have just one winning season out of four since Holgorsen said goodbye to the program. Their only winning season under Brown came in 2020, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is contrary to the era of Dana Holgorsen. The Mountaineers recorded seven winning seasons out of eight while Holgorsen was at the helm. Comparison with his tenure has led to widespread criticism of Neal Brown, with many fans wanting him fired.

It didn't start on a brilliant note for Holgorsen at Houston after departing West Virginia. However, the coach seems to have found his footing. His first two seasons with the Cougars were disappointing, but he has turned around the tide in the last two.

Dana Holgorsen is now set to face his former team at a time they are hoping for a resurgence. Neal Brown is obviously getting his last chance with the Mountaineers this season, and he has no other choice but to get things done.

