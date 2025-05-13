Days after Jordon Hudson drama, 8X Super Bowl champ Bill Belichick gets 100% real on taking up UNC HC job

Bill Belichick's return to the football world was a pleasant surprise for many fans. The thought of the 8X Super Bowl Champ coming to Chapel Hill as a head coach excited the UNC community and gave them hope about the program's future.

However, things are not going exactly as the program and its fans imagined. While Belichick always kept the distractions away from the locker room during his time with the Patriots, his relationship with his 24-year-old old GF Jordon Hudson has become the only point of discussion ever since he arrived at UNC.

Recently, UNC had to release a statement clarifying that Hudson is not banned from the facility, and though she's not an employee, she will continue managing Belichick's online presence and brand.

Talking about what first motivated him to make a return as a head coach, Bill Belichick said:

"I just love coaching. I love all the aspects of it," Belichick said. "I love the team building. I love. The fundamentals working with players, strategy, game competition, and just the whole process. Football has been good to me. It's been good to my family.

I grew up in a football family, with my dad and around Navy football and a lot of great players and coaches. Interacted with the NFL. So, um, it's just, it's fun to be a part of a team." Belichick said during an interview with wral.com on Monday.

CFB analyst offers blunt advice to Jordon Hudson amid Bill Belichick drama

The whole Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson controversy caught fire when CBS released an 8-minute-long video of their interview with the UNC head coach.

During the interview, the interviewer asked Belichick about his relationship and how he met Hudson. Before he could reply, the 24-year-old jumped into the conversation from the sidelines and said, "We're not talking about it."

This sparked outrage among fans, with many expressing their concerns about the dynamic between the couple.

On May 7, addressing the situation on his show called "The Triple Option", Rob Stone said:

"Jordon, just take yourself out of the limelight, please. I love standing by your man, and I love helping him out and doing some of these things that that are on another level of his desk, that or maybe are not his most high ranking priorities, but I think she has to be told, or better yet, realize and understand that she needs to take herself out of the conversation and just that might happen, and I hope it does. This is not a knock on her, but like just read the room."

The couple first reportedly met on a flight in 2021 and officially started dating in 2023.

