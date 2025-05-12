Is $70M worth Bill Belichick’s UNC job in danger? Analyst weighs in on the possibility amid GF Jordon Hudson drama

The football world couldn't contain its excitement when Bill Belichick (whose net worth is $70 million, according to Celebrity Networth) announced he'd be returning to the game as a college football head coach, this time with UNC.

However, ever since he came to Chapel Hill, the conversation about football has taken a backseat and is all about Belichick's relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

The controversy blew up when Belichick's interview with CBS went viral, when Hudson kept interfering and answered a few questions on the UNC head coach's behalf, which was not well received by the fans and the analysts, sparking outrage over their relationship.

During a conversation on "The Domonique Foxworth Show," Pablo Torre shared his opinion on Belichick's future with the program ahead of the 2025 college football season.

"On June 1, the buyout of Bill Belichick goes from ten million to $1 million if Bill wanted the escape, right?" Torre said. "And so the question everybody is asking is, are things so dysfunctional behind the scenes, when it comes to the power struggle, when it comes to what they are telling Bill to do?

"Don't have Jordan around anymore, stop behaving in the way that you have, basically telling him, for the first time, really right, that you're an employee and not the boss of this building in the way that he may have been assuming he would be, then there is the ability for him to get out of it.

"She's kind of running his public image as his girlfriend. Is this something that's sustainable, right? Is that fireable? What does he have to do to get fired? These are all active questions."

CFB analyst drops blunt advice to Jordon Hudson amid Bill Belichick controversy

During the latest episode of "The Triple Option" podcast, analyst Rob Stone expressed frustration with the whole Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson scenario.

He shared how the conversation should be around what a great opportunity this is for UNC, to be coached by one of the greatest football coaches of all time, but instead, the girlfriend controversy keeps overriding it all.

Sending some advice Jordon's way, Stone said:

"Read the room, Jordan and step aside right let let your man be the leading man that he is right now. Don't try to mute him. Don't try to steal the spotlight. Don't pull him. Bill Belichick can talk himself out of tight spots now, right?" (26:00)

Belichick and Jordon first met on a flight in 2021, and they reportedly started dating in 2023.

