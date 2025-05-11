Colorado Rockies take a jibe at Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson with cheeky tweet after massive loss 

Bill Belichick's relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has become a hot topic of gossip in the college football world. Over the past few weeks, the couple found themselves embroiled in one drama after another, with Hudson being highlighted as the main culprit of the situation.

The Colorado Rockies decided to take a jab at Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson following their recent game against the San Diego Padres. They have already been struggling this season. But against the Padres, they ended up with a humiliating 21-0 loss. This was their eighth straight loss of the season, bringing their record to 6-33.

After the loss, the Colorado Rockies used Bill Belichick and his girlfriend's viral moment from the CBS Morning interview to talk about their situation. During that interview, Hudson intervened when the UNC head coach was questioned about how he initially met his girlfriend. Hudson, who was watching from the side, jumped in and said, 'we're not talking about this'.

It seems like the Colorado Rockies share the same feelings as Jordon Hudson after this disappointing loss. It seems like they hit rock bottom and are repeatedly failing to climb out of the pit and fight for redemption.

On the other hand, concerns have started appearing about Hudson's involvement in Belichick's life. According to reporter Pablo Torre, the former Patriots HC's family is starting to worry about how his relationship with Jordon Hudson could tarnish the legacy he built for himself over the years.

"Bill Belichick's family is extraordinarily concerned about what has transpired," Torre said. "One Belichick's family source told me, quote, 'There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation, everything he's built and worked for over decades.'"

Torre also claimed that UNC has banned Jordon Hudson from their football facility. However, the Tar Heels came forward with an official statement refuting those claims and clarifying the situation.

CFB analyst shares unfiltered advice to Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend

After a successful stint coaching in the NFL, Belichick is gearing up for his collegiate coaching debut with the Tar Heels this upcoming season. However, it looks like his offseason issues with Hudson are plaguing the excitement surrounding his debut at Chapel Hill.

On the Triple Option Podcast, analyst Rob Stone gave some unsolicited advice to Jordon Hudson. He urged her not to steal Bill Belichick's spotlight and instead help focus the narrative on his head coaching gig with UNC.

"Jordan, just take yourself out of the limelight, please," Stone said. "This is not a knock on her, but like just read the room."

"Read the room, Jordan, and step aside, right? Let your man be the leading man that he is right now. Don't try to mute him. Don't try to steal the spotlight. Don't pull him. Bill Belichick can talk himself out of tight spots now, right?" (TS- 26:00 onwards)

Amid all the drama, Belichick took some time off from his coaching duties. He decided to show up to support his girlfriend at the 2025 Miss Maine USA Beauty Pageant, leading to more speculations about his future at Chapel Hill.

