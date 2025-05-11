"Old men can now date far younger women" — Saturday Night Live pokes fun at Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s relationship

Saturday Night Live addressed the public attention surrounding Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s age-gap relationship in the cold open of its May 3, 2025 episode. The sketch featured James Austin Johnson reprising his role as Donald Trump, who introduced a fictional executive order known as “The Belichick Law.”

Ad

The law was described as making it socially acceptable for older men to date significantly younger women, directly referencing the 49-year age difference between the 73-year-old football coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Mikey Day, portraying Stephen Miller,

“Sir, this order will make it socially acceptable for a man in his 70s to date a 24-year-old,” he shared.

Johnson responded,

“That’s right. We’re calling it ‘The Belichick Law.’ We’re going to make girlfriends young again. Old men can now date far younger women. We like that. It’s hot!”

Ad

Trending

This served as a satirical jab at the public discourse around the couple. Belichick and Hudson first met in April 2021 and made their red carpet debut in December 2024. Despite the media coverage, a source close to the coach recently stated he is unfazed by the public commentary and remains happy in his relationship with Hudson.

Cold open highlights the age-gap relationship through parody in Saturday Night Live

Ad

In the sketch, Saturday Night Live used its signature political satire to reflect on current headlines. The cold open featured James Austin Johnson portraying Donald Trump, who introduced a series of fictional executive orders. One of them was titled “The Belichick Law,” which humorously addressed the attention surrounding Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson.

"But in reverse, it’s quite disgusting, right? Very Dateline," Johnson added.

Ad

The sketch included Mikey Day as Stephen Miller, who described the order as an attempt to change public perception around significant age-gap relationships.

Johnson’s Trump character expanded on this by discussing the perceived social standards and how they differ when gender roles are reversed, referencing how such situations are often viewed differently depending on who is older in the relationship.

Ad

The segment used this fictional law as a setup to explore public attitudes through comedy, framing the couple’s age difference as a satirical talking point rather than a direct critique. The sketch’s approach was consistent with Saturday Night Live’s method of drawing from trending stories and presenting them through political impersonations and cultural exaggeration.

Quinta Brunson hosted the episode, bringing her comedic style to the show, while Benson Boone made his musical guest debut. The episode’s opening captured both political and social narratives, continuing Saturday Night Live’s long-standing practice of engaging with real-world topics through parody.

Ad

Public reaction and ongoing media attention

Ad

The Saturday Night Live sketch aired just days after Belichick and Hudson drew headlines for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. During the April 27 segment, Hudson stopped reporter Tony Dokoupil from asking about how the couple met. “We’re not talking about this,” she said, with Dokoupil later describing her as a “constant presence” during filming.

In response, Belichick issued a statement clarifying that Hudson wasn’t avoiding any particular question.

Ad

She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. We have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021,” he explained.

A source close to the couple recently told People magazine,

“Bill doesn’t care about all the talk surrounding his and Jordon’s relationship. He’s never been happier than he is with Jordon. She brings a positive energy.”

Ad

According to the insider, those close to Belichick have noticed that he appears more relaxed and content in recent months.

Watch Saturday Night Live episodes currently streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More