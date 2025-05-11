"Embarrassing for all": CFB fans go wild at Bill Belichick supporting GF Jordon Hudson amid UNC drama

Bill Belichick took time off from his preparations for his North Carolina Tar Heels coach debut as he showed support to his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who participated in the 2025 Miss Maine USA Pageant after announcing it on social media last month.

Ad

According to the New York Post, Bill Belichick was spotted sitting in the front row of the beauty pageant show. He was dressed in a black suit while cheering on his girlfriend through the various rounds of the competition.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans criticized Bill Belichick for supporting his girlfriend amid the recent drama.

"Embarrassing for all," one commented.

"Ugly a** outfits," another said about Hudson's pageant outfits.

"So Jordon what first attracted you to multi millionaire Bill Belichick?" one questioned sarcastically

"She looks like she's 40," another said.

"I can't get past her megamind forehead," one commented.

Last month, the UNC coach's romance with Hudson was the target for criticism after his drama-filled interview with CBS Sunday Morning. Belichick's girlfriend reportedly interrupted the interview several times while also preventing him from answering questions about how they met.

Ad

On Friday, journalist Pablo Torre claimed that the Tar Heels have banned Jordon Hudson from the football facility.

"Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision. ... That decision was, Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building, she is not allowed on the football field."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Torre also claimed that a source from Belichick's family expressed concerns about how Hudson's influence could degrade the six-time Super Bowl champion's legacy, which he built in the NFL with the Patriots.

However, UNC debunked these claims and also clarified that while Hudson isn't an employee of the University, she will "continue to manage all activities related to Bill Belichick's personal brand".

Former NFL star takes dig at Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Hudson has become the talk of the town this offseason. The negative spotlight on her relationship with the UNC coach is casting doubts over Belichick's future at Chapel Hill.

Ad

After UNC cleared the air surrounding reports that Hudson was banned from the University's football facility, former NFL star J.J. Watt shared his two cents on the situation.

"Right or wrong, have heard more about the UNC football program in the last 3 months that the past 5 years combined," Watt tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Palo Torree, the CBS drama was just one incident that involved Hudson trying to include herself in Belichick's life.

According to him, last year, she had tried to force herself into a commercial in which the UNC coach was participating, leaving questions regarding how this negativity could affect the coach's stint with the Tar Heels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More