Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson makes major career announcement after standing up for Maine fishermen

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, announced a new career decision with her fans on social media. The 24-year-old shared a post on Instagram on Thursday celebrating International Pageant Day. In the post, Jordon Hudson shared two photos of herself.
In the first picture, she wore a sapphire colored dress while wearing a Miss Hancock USA sash. The second snippet was a close-up of her face as she posed in a purple tulle dress and a crown on her head. Hudson also announced that she will be participating in Miss Maine USA 2025.
"Happy International Pageant Day. I couldn't think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown Hancock. [insert mussell shell emoji]"
Jordon Hudson has been dating Bill Belichick for over two years. They made their relationship public last year and are working together to achieve their own personal goals. Belichick is currently gearing up for his debut collegiate head coaching campaign with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Amidst her own professional career, Bill Belichick's girlfriend has been a vocal advocate in her support for Maine fishermen. She has used her public platform and popularity several times to share the plight and struggles of these fishermen.
Protecting the fishing community she grew up as a part of is an important fight for Jordon Hudson. During an interview with THE PEOPLE, Belichick's girlfriend revealed her plans to release a documentary about her family history in relation to the struggles of fishermen in her hometown.
Jordon Hudson sends public plea to Donald Trump for fishermen of Maine
Last month, she shared a post on Instagram where she wrote an open letter to the White House and President Donald Trump.
In her letter, Hudson talked about speaking up for the fishermen. She pleaded with the government to reconsider cutting the federal funding of the Maine Sea Grant Program. She argued that this decision will have a negative impact on the economy and the sustainability of fishermen in Maine.
"I am Jordon and I speak for the fishermen. I speak for the fishermen for the fishermen have no voice," Hudson wrote. The news came like a tsunami to the Forum on Saturday that the federal funding program 'Maine Sea Grant' was abruptly cut. This program has been a pillar of support for marine research, sustainability and economic growth for more than 50 years. The forum floors filled with tears and fears as if everyone were drowning, and we were."
"This decision only amplified the uncertainty, anxiety and existential fears that already plague the fishermen of Maine. It was the reckless regulatory decisions by government officials with no stake in those decisions that forced my 9th generation fishermen father out of this industry more than 15 years ago. Please do not put others through what we have been through."
Donald Trump's administration heard Hudson's pleas and reversed the decision to cut the federal funding of the Maine Sea Grant. She celebrated this victory with another Instagram post. Hudson expressed her gratitude to Maine Senator Susan Collins and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnik for not turning their backs on their pleas.
