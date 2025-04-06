Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson checks major item from her "bucket list" as 5x Grammy winner visits UNC

Bill Belichick is in the midst of his first collegiate spring practice. The North Carolina Tar Heels hired the 6x Super Bowl champion as their new head coach. Belichick spent two decades with the New England Patriots before parting ways in 2023. He is now beginning a new chapter in his coaching journey with UNC.
On Saturday, Bill Belichick decided to bring in a special guest to the team's spring practice. Die-hard college football fan and rap icon Lil Wayne made his way to Chapel Hill to meet with the players and the team. Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, posted on social media regarding the rapper's visit.
In an Instagram post, Jordon Hudson posed with Bill Belichick and Lil Wayne inside the UNC training facility. Hudson accompanied the post with a caption:
"I didn't realize this was a bucket list item until I did," Hudson wrote.
Hudson and the UNC head coach have been dating for over two years. Their relationship has received a lot of criticism and backlash because of their age gap. However, despite the negativity, the couple continues to grow their bond and serve as each other's pillar of support.
Belichick has been spending a lot of time with Jordon Hudson this offseason. Last Thursday, she celebrated her 24th birthday with her family and friends.
In an IG post, Bill Belichick's girlfriend flaunted the custom UNC basketball jersey she received with the number 24 written on the back. She was also gifted a bouquet of red roses along with a beautiful red handbag from the brand 'STAUD'.
Jordon Hudson celebrated 3-28 Day with Bill Belichick
Last month, Hudson was a part of the 3-28 Day celebrations with the UNC head coach. 3-28 Day is a memorable moment in the minds of the Patriots fanbase because of their thrilling comeback victory against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
NFL legend Tom Brady led the Patriots to an epic comeback and victory after trailing 3-28 in the first half of the game. Jordon Hudson shared a story on Instagram poking fun at the Atlanta Falcons and reminiscing Bill Belichick's glorious moment.
Hudson will be looking to support Belichick throughout his new coaching journey at Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against TCU in September.
