“What a clown show”: CFB fans left unimpressed as UNC denies reports of banning Bill Belichick’s GF from the facilities

Bill Belichick's relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend - Jordon Hudson - has become one of the most talked-about topics in college football and beyond, especially after the viral clip showing her interfering several times during an interview between the North Carolina Tar Heels coach and CBS.
The clip sparked outrage among fans and even Belichick's friends. While some warned him about ruining his legacy, others expressed their concerns over the situation.
Days after the viral interview, a rumor swirled on the internet stating UNC had banned Hudson from the facility, which the program later denied to be true.
The program stated:
"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities."
Reacting to this clarification, many fans expressed their frustration on the matter:
More fans used blunt statements to express their disappointment with Jordon Hudson's involvement in Bill Belichick's career:
"What a clown show. However, this is why I love CFB. Always some random stuff going down to discuss in the offseason." one fan said.
"Honestly bad PR for UNC to come out and say the opposite. Pretty sure almost everyone (including UNC fans) would’ve been happier had she been banned." another fan confessed.
"imagine going to UNC to play for a Super Bowl winning HC and you gotta deal with these type of shenanigans Jordon got bill in a choke hold." another fan commented.
CFB analyst offers blunt advice to Jordon Hudson amid CBS interview fiasco
During Wednesday's episode of "The Triple Option" podcast, Urban Meyer and Rob Stone discussed the Bill Belichick-Jordan Hudson situation and shared their thoughts.
While Urban Meyer didn't think Belichick had lost control at UNC, Stone thought he could handle the situation better, as there is zero conversation about the starting quarterback or any recruits; rather, the focus is solely on the relationship.
Stone offered blunt advice to Jordon Hudson and asked her to take herself out of the spotlight for Bill Belichick's sake:
"Jordan, just take yourself out of the limelight, please. I love standing by your man, and I love helping him out and doing some of these things that that are on another level of his desk, that or maybe are not his most high ranking priorities, but I think she has to be told, or better yet, realize and understand that she needs to take herself out of the conversation and just that might happen, and I hope it does. This is not a knock on her, but like just read the room.'
Belichick and Hudson first met in 2021 on a flight and officially started dating in 2023.
